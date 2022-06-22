U.S. markets close in 2 hours 10 minutes

Airspace Link's drone tracking platform gathers government customers before going global

Devin Coldewey
·4 min read

Detroit-based Airspace Link has positioned itself as a provider of increasingly important infrastructure in the burgeoning drone services space, letting operators get local and federal approval quickly. With $23 million in new backing, the company now plans to take its platform to other countries looking to get their drone industries off the ground.

The company's main offering is an online service that helps anyone working with UAVs to get FAA permission to fly, by showing the necessary safety protocols are in place. This process, like any form of red tape, is especially difficult for startups and individuals to manage, and even large companies with compliance teams would like it to be easier.

"The drone industry for beyond line of sight, things like food delivery, have been held back by this," said CEO Michael Healander. "We all know drones can do these things, but integration in the national infrastructure isn't there. Operators are building their own systems to prove they have radar and surveillance systems, to calculate the probability of crashing on people, on critical infrastructure... you have to build a safety case to the FAA."

Airspace Link partially automates this process, tracking ground-based infrastructure like radar coverage, notable other flights and assets in the area, and so on.

"Our goal is to tell the operator, 'there's a crop duster coming into your area, so stand down, and here's a place to land,' " Healander said. But unlike other companies marketing their services as software for drone pilots, Airspace Link is positioning itself as an infrastructure provider at the state and local level.

"Municipalities are white-labelling the Airspace Link platform and saying, 'That's Michigan's system.' You're not proving your safety case to the FAA there — the state is providing that service," he explained. For a fee, of course, but it's a convenience fee, not charging for use of the airspace — if you want to do your own paperwork, you can. CFO Bill Johnson thinks local governments are looking for a way to turn this from a line item into a revenue generator.

"Similar to how roads are used — we're enabling economic activity in that region, we're enabling partners and technological advancement. Everybody stands to benefit from this advance in the ecosystem," he said.

This will likely only increase as FAA regulations continue to clamp down on drone operations, in particular a mandate beginning in September (with fines starting a year later) that all drones broadcast their location. That's something that promises a lot of incoming for service providers in the sector, and it's part of why the company is raising money.

Airspace Link CEO Michael Healander and CFO Bill Johnson.

"The reason we're stepping on the gas is, over the next four years it's a little bit of a land grab. And we're trying to do it before people figure out how we're doing it," Healander said. Which is to say, building themselves into the government pipeline as infrastructure rather than selling to individuals and companies.

"We're going to pour the gasoline on a few areas for expansion here in the U.S., but global expansion is the main reason we pulled the capital up. Multiple countries want things like this and drone companies are going global too," he continued.

As an example he suggested the UAE, where after years of lax drone regulations the country suddenly forbade all drone operations a few months ago pending new policies. Emulating the FAA (which has overseen the most drone research and commerce) and companies like Airspace Link is the easiest and quickest path forward for these nations, which like any state or city want to explore the possibilities of UAV services.

Airspace Link is partnering with Thales, a global airspace monitoring company, and ESRI, the location data giant, to make sure they can roll out a product in places like Dubai, which despite the demand they represent, are not simple to adapt and localize a product to.

The $23.1 million B round was led by Avanta Ventures, the VC arm of CSAA Insurance Group — representing another category with an interest in easing red tape and quantifying risk. Ultimately something like Airspace Link could be a contributor or requirement for insurance policies. The round also included investments from Morningside, Caprock, Altos Ventures, Indicator Ventures, 2048 Ventures, Detroit Venture Partners, and Thales Group.

The company is hiring fast, nearing 50 employees now, and expects to grow even faster as it pursues the next phase of its ambitions. "If we're going to go global, we're gonna have to build a global team," said Healander.

  • RECONAFRICA AND NAMCOR COMPLETE 2ND PHASE OF SEISMIC & PREPARE TO SPUD THE FIRST OF FOUR OIL TARGETS IN THE KAVANGO BASIN

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (FSE: 0XD) and its joint venture partner NAMCOR (the state oil company of Namibia) are pleased to announce completion of the second phase of seismic (761 km) and commencement of the first seismically defined, initial four well drilling program with the first well 1819/8-2 ("8-2") scheduled to spud on or before June 25, 2022.

  • Brazil's Vale to spend $400 million in 2022 to remove tailings dams

    The dam elimination program, which began four years ago, has already cost the company $857 million of the $4 billion it projects to spend by 2035 in an effort to eliminate existing structures that could cause disasters like those in Brumadinho and Mariana, in Brazil's Minas Gerais state. Tailings dams are structures that contain mining waste. The breach of one in Brumadinho in 2019 killed 270 people and resulted in a wave of mining tailings impacting the region.

  • Union Rejects Rolls Royce's Inflation Bonus: All You Need To Know

    A union representing Rolls Royce Holdings plc (OTC: RYCEY) workers in the U.K. rejected the company's offer of a £2,000 one-off payment to beat the crippling inflation, the BBC reports. The offer also included a 4% pay hike. The union known as Unite argued that the offer "falls far short of the real cost of living challenges which our members are experiencing." Rolls Royce reasoned, "This is a good deal for our colleagues that is fair and competitive, with an immediate cash lump sum to help them

  • Exclusive-Inside the hangar at the centre of $1 billion Airbus-Qatar jet dispute

    DOHA (Reuters) -Two high-tech Airbus A350 jets sit idle with their windows taped and engines covered in a floodlit hangar in the Gulf, hobbled by an international legal dispute between European industrial giant Airbus and Qatar's national carrier. From a distance, the planes might seem like any other long-haul jetliners crowding the busy Doha hub. The two planes, worth around $300 million combined according to analysts, are among 23 grounded A350s at the centre of a $1 billion London court battle over whether the damage represents a potential safety risk, something Airbus strongly denies.

  • Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Scores on Billion-Dollar Natural-Gas Gambit

    Jerry Jones bought control of Comstock Resources at the depths of the gas bust, and now his stake is worth more than twice what he paid.

  • Oil Plunges As President Biden Calls For Gas Tax Holiday To Ease Pump Prices

    President Biden's call for a Federal gas tax holiday could cost the nation's Highway Trust Fund around $10 billion in revenues.

  • US Sanctions Help China Supercharge Its Chipmaking Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s chip industry is growing faster than anywhere else in the world, after US sanctions on local champions from Huawei Technologies Co. to Hikvision spurred appetite for home-grown components.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe Supreme Court Has Just Eroded First Amendment LawLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Waver as Traders

  • Oil slumps nearly 3% as investors eye U.S. Fed rate hikes

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices tumbled about 3% on Wednesday as investors worried that rate hikes by the Federal Reserve could push the U.S. economy into recession, dampening demand for fuel. Brent crude futures were down $2.95, or 2.6%, to $111.70 a barrel by 12:43 p.m. EDT (1643 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell $3.15, or 2.9%, to $106.37 a barrel.

  • Oil prices tumble toward their lowest levels in 6 weeks as demand worries resurface

    Investors are refocusing on the potential for a recession in the U.S. and elsewhere that could crimp demand for energy products.

  • Galapagos Bets €225M On CellPoint Marking Its Entry Into CAR-T Field

    Galapagos (NASDAQ: GLPG) agreed to acquire CellPoint and AboundBio in an all-cash transaction propelling into next-generation cell therapy while significantly broadening its portfolio and capabilities. Galapagos will pay an upfront amount of €125 million for CellPoint, an additional €100 million to be paid upon achieving certain milestones, and $14 million for AboundBio. Galapagos said that, through the acquisition of CellPoint and AboundBio, it gains access to an automated point-of-care cell th

  • Crop Facilities Hit at Ukraine Port, Adding to War’s Food Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- Infrastructure owned by two major agriculture traders was damaged in Russian attacks at one of the biggest crop-handling ports in Ukraine, adding to the mounting losses suffered by its farm sector.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe Supreme Court Has Just Eroded First Amendment LawLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Waver as Traders

  • Here’s how much Biden’s gas tax holiday could save drivers

    With gasoline prices in the US breaching $5 per gallon for the first time, president Joe Biden on June 22 asked Congress to suspend federal gasoline taxes for three months. The suspension is one of the few options open to the federal government to lower the cost of gas, short of begging Saudi Arabia to drill more, since US production is already close to maxed-out. The trouble is: The tax holiday won’t save drivers much.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q3 2022

    These are the tech penny stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and best performance for Q3 2022.

  • Oil and gas stocks suffer broad, sharp selloff as crude futures drop

    The S&P 500's energy sector was suffering a unanimous selloff, as crude oil and natural gas futures slumped amid growing demand concerns and as the Biden administration calls for a gas-tax holiday. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 3.4% with all 21 equity components losing ground, as crude oil futures shed 4.4% and natural gas futures lost 1.0%. Futures for the S&P 500 were down 1.4%. The energy ETF's biggest decliners were shares of Marathon Oil Corp. , down 5.2%, and Devon Energy Corp.

  • Maersk sees no let up in surging cost of shipping goods

    The cost of shipping goods has surged 25-30% since the start of the pandemic due to array of inflationary pressures that are "unlikely to abate in the short term," world No. 1 container shipping company Maersk told Reuters on Wednesday. Maersk is viewed as a bellwether for global trade as it transports goods for retailers and consumer companies from Walmart and Nike to Unilever. "I think some more inflation (will) come through in the years to come," Vincent Clerc, chief executive of Ocean and Logistics at Maersk said in an interview during the Consumer Goods Forum's Global Summit conference in Dublin.

  • Piedmont Lithium looks abroad amid North Carolina uncertainty

    Piedmont Lithium Inc's first steps toward securing lithium supplies will be in Quebec or Ghana, not the United States, as an intensifying North Carolina regulatory review delays the miner's goal of anchoring America's electric vehicle battery renaissance. The delay has forced Piedmont to expand its strategy beyond its proposed North Carolina mine - a project it has touted as the best way to help secure American energy independence, but one that now faces a regulatory quagmire - and fund mines abroad. "We think two of our projects will happen faster than our Carolina Lithium project: Quebec and Ghana," said Chief Executive Keith Phillips.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Boeing Says Supply Chain Issues To Persist Through Majority Of 2023

    Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) expects supply chain problems to persist almost until the end of 2023, led by labor shortages at mid-tier and smaller suppliers, partly due to the faster-than-expected return of demand, reported Reuters, citing BA's chief executive on Wednesday. "The shift from demand to now supply issues ... is remarkable, the speed with which it happened," Boeing Chief Executive David Calhoun stated at Bloomberg's Qatar Economic Forum in Doha. "It's been a real issue for both manufacturers

  • Gas prices are headed to $6 by Labor Day — here are the main reasons for that

    President Biden’s recent letter to refiners to complain of high gasoline prices is the only positive action he can take on behalf of consumers. Here’s why: shrinking U.S. refining capacity even as oil (CL) output recovers from COVID-19 pandemic lows, and a well-known shift in European demand away from Russia has cut into U.S. stockpiles more deeply than many realize. The first big policy shift occurred in 1973 — the year Biden joined the Senate — when President Nixon removed President Eisenhower’s oil import quota to fight inflation.

  • Gas prices: Drivers may see slight relief at pump, analyst says

    Gas prices at the pump could decline slightly in the come days, says one analyst.