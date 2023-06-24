Airtable CFO Ambereen Toubassy Warns Businesses Not To Ignore AI

Some companies have already found ways to implement artificial intelligence (AI) technology into their daily activities. Other companies are actively seeking ways to take action. And some are ignoring it altogether.

In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Airtable Chief Financial Officer Ambereen Toubassy warned that businesses not embracing AI could fall behind their competitors.

See Next: This Startup Invented Programmable, Drinkable Plastic That Dissolves In Water In 60 Hours

3 Takeaways From Toubassy

While everyone has their own ideas of how AI will impact the future of the business world, Toubassy makes several excellent points.

“The three most recent major technological advancements have been the internet, mobile and cloud," she said. "While each has created massive new companies, disrupted others and generally boosted productivity, I would argue the internet has been the most pervasive. It is practically impossible to be successful today while ignoring it, while in contrast, many large companies continue to thrive without having made their move into the cloud."

Toubassy believes that AI is in the same realm as the internet, as it's an advancement that companies can't afford to ignore. Think about it like this: How many companies, regardless of size or location, succeed without any sort of web presence?

"While it is difficult to predict exactly how workers and companies will deploy AI, it is undoubtable that it will fundamentally change work over the next five years," Toubassy said.

To stay updated with top startup news & investments, sign up for Benzinga's Startup Investing & Equity Crowdfunding Newsletter

Even if you're not bullish on AI, you've probably experienced its impact at work or have heard from those who have. With AI technology growing at an ultra-fast pace, it'll continue to change the professional landscape in the years to come. It's not going away. It's only becoming more prominent.

“The businesses that give their employees the tools to easily deploy and harness AI will be the ones to most quickly realize AI's potential for business productivity as well as employee satisfaction and retention,” Toubassy said.

You can run from AI but you can't hide. Toubassy's thoughts are that the businesses that deploy AI sooner rather than later are the ones positioned to reap the rewards. She strongly believes that AI is a once-in-a-generation opportunity that will help organizations work with greater speed, efficiency and productivity.

Based on the growth of AI in 2023 alone, Toubassy's thoughts are both rational and realistic.

See more on startup investing from Benzinga.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Airtable CFO Ambereen Toubassy Warns Businesses Not To Ignore AI originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.