Airtable makes Bayes its first acquisition to up its data visualization game

Ron Miller
·3 min read

Airtable, the makers of the no code relational database, announced its first acquisition today, acquiring Bayes, an early stage visualization startup. The purpose of the purchase is to enhance the data visualizations on the Airtable platform. The companies did not share the purchase price.

Much like Airtable, Bayes focuses on a no-code approach and the two companies have a shared vision about simplifying activities that once required engineering talent to pull off. Airtable CEO and co-founder Howie Liu says that while he hasn't really been thinking about acquisitions, this opportunity came along and he liked how the team and product fit in with the Airtable no-code philosophy.

"We fell in love with the team and the product that they had built insofar as it showed us their vision for for doing data visualization in a really interesting and user friendly way that we thought would be applicable...and in spirit to be able to apply that kind of design thinking to Airtable's product and enable our customers to basically better visualize their data," Liu said.

Bayes's four employees have joined Airtable and the plan is to shut down the product and incorporate the functionality into Airtable in the coming months.

Don’t hate on low-code and no-code

Will Strimling, company co-founder says his startup matched up well with Airtable, which he said was a huge inspiration for his company since it launched in 2019. He said that it seemed like they could be better together after the two companies began talking. "After comparing our respective roadmaps and future plans, it became clear that by working together we could build something that is greater than the sum of its parts -- an Airtable with even more insights, visualizations, and reporting features that will continue to improve the way teams manage workflows," he said.

While Airtable does provide some basic visualization in the current product, Liu says that with Bayes it will really take that capability to a different level, allowing customers to create a custom interface on top of Airtable. "We're going to provide much more advanced ways of graphing and reporting on your data. We're also going to invest into giving our customers the ability to create truly a custom interface on top of the product," he said.

Liu said up until now the company really lacked the scale to think about acquisitions, but with 500 employees in the fold he feels that they are sufficiently large, and also they have the talent on the executive team to execute on acquisitions now. "I think it's harder to absorb acquisitions when you're a very small company yourself, whereas now I think we're at the scale where it starts to make sense to accelerate our roadmap by acquiring talent," he said.

Airtable was founded in 2013 and has raised over $600 million. The most recent round was a $270 million Series E at a fat $5.77 billion valuation, so from that perspective they have some financial flexibility to make these kinds of moves, and may consider additional purchases moving forward.

Airtable is now valued at $5.77B with a fresh $270 million in Series E funding

  • A Rival Might Knock This Railroad Merger Off Track

    Canadian Pacific (NYSE: CP) has submitted a new, sweetened bid for Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) in a last-minute attempt to derail KCS's planned sale to Canadian National (NYSE: CNI). The new CP bid, which values the target at about $31 billion, is still less than the $33 billion Canadian National deal price. The Canadian Pacific offer is likely high enough to get the attention of some KCS investors, setting up a dramatic finish to this takeover saga.

  • Chesapeake to Buy Blackstone-Controlled Shale Gas Driller

    (Bloomberg) -- Chesapeake Energy Corp., the natural gas producer that emerged from bankruptcy earlier this year, agreed to acquire a rival driller controlled by Blackstone Group Inc. for about $2.2 billion as consolidation accelerates in the U.S. shale patch.The cash-and-stock deal announced Wednesday values Vine Energy Inc., which produces gas in Louisiana’s Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays, at $15 per share. Vine closed Tuesday at $14.88 in New York trading.The U.S. shale sector has bee

  • Second suitor makes bid for UK defence firm Meggitt

    US rival TransDigm made a non-binding £7bn bid for the Coventry-based firm, following a £6.3bn bid by Parker-Hannifin, but ministers could intervene.

  • Why This 1 Stock Is a Better Bet Than Discovery Ahead of Its Merger

    The stock market bid down shares of television and media giant Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA) (NASDAQ: DISCK) by almost 5% following its Tuesday, Aug. 3 second quarter (Q2) earnings report, despite the company beating Wall Street consensus at both the top and bottom line. The downturn might be viewed as a buying opportunity, but with a merger pending, there's also the question of whether Discovery or its merger partner AT&T (NYSE: T) will add more spark to your portfolio in the interim. AT&T and Discovery are involved in a major deal intended to transform the operations of both companies.

  • Inhaler maker Vectura poised to fall to Big Tobacco as bidding war collapses

    Rival bidder The Carlyle Group said on Tuesday evening it would not increase its bid for the company, poleaxing plans for an auction.

  • ATS Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

    ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSX: ATA) ("ATS" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the three months ended June 27, 2021.

  • UK-listed cyber security firm Avast sold to NortonLifelock in deal worth up to £6.2bn

    'This transaction is a huge step forward for consumer cyber safety,' said Norton LifeLock's CEO.

  • Labor Union Coalition Urges FTC to Reject Amazon’s $8.5 Billion MGM Deal

    A group of four major labor unions representing almost 4 million workers is urging the Federal Trade Commission to block Amazon’s proposed acquisition of MGM. In a 12-page letter sent Wednesday to the FTC, the unions’ Strategic Organizing Center (SOC) argued Amazon’s $8.45 billion takeover of MGM should be blocked to prevent Amazon from amassing […]

  • Equifax To Acquire Appriss Insights For ~$1.83B

    Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) has agreed to acquire Appriss Insights, a portfolio company of Clearlake Capital Group, L.P., and Insight Partners, that provides data used in public and workplace safety, law enforcement, fraud detection and prevention, and healthcare credentialing for $1.825 billion. Equifax would receive a tax benefit with a net present value of ~$360 million at the time of purchase. Appriss Insights is expected to generate ~$150 million of revenue in FY21, up 30% year-over-year, and

  • Hella Suitors Near Last Round of $9 Billion Battle

    (Bloomberg) -- At least three suitors are competing in the final bidding for a majority stake in German automotive supplier Hella GmbH, people with knowledge of the matter said.German car-parts maker Mahle GmbH and French rivals Faurecia SE and Cie Plastic Omnium SA are considering binding offers for Hella, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Hella’s founding Hueck family has asked for final bids by Aug. 11 and could make a decision on a winner in the

  • Canadian Pacific Submits Revised Offer To Acquire Kansas City Southern

    This story is developing. Canadian Pacific has revised its offer to acquire Kansas City Southern ahead of a shareholder meeting in which KCS shareholders would have to confirm their desire to merge with CP rival CN. CP (NYSE: CP) is offering a stock-and-cash "superior proposal" worth an estimated US$31 billion. The proposal, which has received the unanimous support of CP's Board of Directors, values KCS (NYSE: KCS) at $300 per share. KCS shareholders would receive 2.884 CP common shares and $90

  • Carlyle’s Final Vectura Offer Opens Path for Philip Morris

    (Bloomberg) -- The battle for Vectura Group Plc may be nearing the final stages after Carlyle Group Inc. said its 958 million-pound ($1.3 billion) offer is final, opening the door for Philip Morris International Inc. to potentially walk off with the U.K. drugmaker.Carlyle on Tuesday side-stepped a planned auction and described its most recent 155 pence-a-share bid as “full and fair” and in the best interests of “broader stakeholders,” including the scientists who work at the maker of asthma medi

  • Robinhood Agrees to Buy Say Technologies for $140 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. agreed to buy Say Technologies, a tool for shareholder voting and communication, in its first acquisition as a public company.The approximately $140 million all-cash deal will give Robinhood access to Say’s software, which helps company shareholders exercise their right to vote proxies and ask questions of management, according to a blog post Tuesday. The announcement comes less than two weeks after Robinhood made its public trading debut.“Together, we’ll fi

  • Canadian National responds to Canadian Pacific's hostile bid for Kansas City Southern, calling it 'inferior'

    Canadian National Railway Co. called rival Canadian Pacific Railway Co.'s new unsolicited buyout bid for Kansas City Southern "inferior" to the terms of the CN-KCS merger deal, despite CP's call that its new bid was "superior." CN noted that the merger deal that KCS agreed on back in May was valued at $33.6 billion, including debt, while the bid CP submitted was valued at $31 billion. CP argued that a CP-KCS combination offers "significantly higher regulatory certainty" than a CN-KCS combination

  • RNA Tech Vaccine Developer GreenLight Biosciences Riding To NASDAQ Debut Via $1.5B SPAC Deal

    GreenLight Biosciences Inc is combining with a special-purpose acquisition company to go public in a deal that values the RNA-technology firm at about $1.5 billion. GreenLight is merging with Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: ENVI), which is backed by investment bank Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. GreenLight's ribonucleic acid (RNA) platform has developed candidates for COVID-19, influenza, and earlier-stage programs in sickle cell disease. It is simultaneously working on RNA-based su

  • Canadian Pacific makes new bid in takeover battle for Kansas City Southern

    It has submitted a new stock-and-cash bid valued at $31 billion, still lower than rival CN's offer.

  • Cybersecurity giants NortonLifeLock and Avast merge in $8.1B deal

    US cybersecurity firm NortonLifeLock has confirmed it is acquiring British rival Avast in order to create a global consumer security powerhouse. “This transaction is a huge step forward for consumer cyber safety and will ultimately enable us to achieve our vision to protect and empower people to live their digital lives safely.”

  • CI Financial Continues Buying Spree, Acquires $3.4 Billion Ohio RIA

    Serial acquirer CI Financial, the Canadian asset and wealth management firm, strikes again. It is acquiring Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, a registered investment advisor firm with $3.4 billion in assets. The Columbus, Ohio-based RIA is CI’s 20th acquisition in the U.S. in the span of 21 months, the company said.

  • Wilbur Ross’s SPAC Is in Talks to Merge With GaN Systems

    (Bloomberg) -- GaN Systems, which specializes in gallium-nitride technology for products such as semiconductors and transistors, is in talks to go public through Wilbur Ross’s Ross Acquisition Corp. II, according to people with knowledge of the matter.As a deal hasn’t been finalized, terms could change or talks could fall apart.“My policy is not to comment on rumored acquisitions,” Ross said in an interview. “At such time as the SPAC has a definitive agreement with any target, I would be happy t

  • Kansas City Southern stock jumps after Canadian Pacific submits 'superior' buyout bid

    Shares of Kansas City Southern rallied 6.8% in premarket trading Tuesday, after Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. confirmed that it has made what it believes is a "superior" buyout bid for the Missouri-based railroad operator. That follows a report in The Wall Street Journal that Canadian Pacific was planning a new higher bid. The bid comes about three months after the companies' merger agreement was terminated, resulting in a $700 million breakup fee, as Kansas City Southern (KSU) instead entered a