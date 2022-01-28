U.S. markets close in 2 hours 8 minutes

AirTags: Apple posts personal safety guide: Talking Tech podcast

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Hit play on the player above to hear the podcast and follow along with the transcript below. This transcript was automatically generated, and then edited for clarity in its current form. There may be some differences between the audio and the text.

Hey there, listeners. It's Brett Molina. Welcome back to Talking Tech. Last year, Apple launched AirTags, which is the nifty Bluetooth tracker similar to Tile, you may be familiar with that. But basically what it is is you put it on your keys. You put it in your wallet. You put it in your backpack and it tracks where your items are. Super useful. I actually just bought them for myself about a month ago, have them on my car keys. They're great. They have a special finder on the Find My app where it makes it super easy for you to locate them. They're great. They're really useful. However, there have been a lot of concerns mounting ever since they launched, and even more so, over the last couple months about the use of Apple AirTags to stalk people. So much so that Apple launched its own personal safety user guide to help people who were worried about this.

I write about this in a story that you can read on tech.usatoday.com. Apple says the guide that's on its website right now "Is designed to help customers experiencing technology enabled abuse, stalking or harassment, understand the options available across the Apple ecosystem that can help you protect your personal safety." It's got sections across several different devices. Most notable though, is the section on protecting yourself when it comes to AirTags. They offer steps on what to do if you come across an AirTag you're not familiar with. There's a couple options here. So if for some reason say you have a backpack and somebody slips an AirTag in your bag, the Find My app on your iPhone will alert you. So it'll say there's an AirTag that's near you, that's with you, and then that way it'll let you know that, "Hey, might want to check if there's an AirTag with you."

If you have an Android phone, you're also covered. This was something that was missing for the first couple months when an AirTag was out, but Apple has since updated it. They introduced a tracker detect app. And what that does is the same thing as Find My. It looks for Bluetooth trackers that you might be carrying and it will alert you on your phone to let you know. The other thing to consider though too, is AirTags, if they're separated from the original owner for a certain period of time, they'll actually make their own sound to let people know of its presence. So after a certain amount of time, you might hear it and then you'll know that you have an AirTag with you. And Apple advises, if that's the case, take it to law enforcement or to authorities and alert them and let them know this is going on. Because then there may be a situation or someone planted that on your person.

A lot of this is coming up because there have been reports from law enforcement in several states that talk about AirTags being used in domestic stalking cases, and as well as to steal cars. Some people will leave AirTags somewhere on the car and then it makes it easy to track them. But that's another point too because we've also seen law enforcement tell people who own AirTags, you know what, place it in a secure spot in your car. And then if your car does get stolen, they know where to find it. So it goes so many different ways, but again, it's unique. Like I said, I've had AirTags for about a month now. What makes it so unique is that the AirTags are very small. They're very easy to slip into, again, someone's bag if that's the situation and it's easy to track. I mean, Apple's tracking is very precise. So it is very easy to just keep tabs on wherever someone is.

I mean, again, that's why they're so useful when it comes to things like I can't find my keys. They're also useful in this kind of negative way as well. But it is something to keep in mind if you do own AirTags or if you come across a scenario where you get an alert telling you, "Hey, there's an AirTag with you." You can read more about AirTags, how they work, also some of the guidelines that Apple is suggesting in my story on tech.usatoday.com. Listeners, let's hear from you. Do you have any comments, questions, or show ideas, any tech problems you want us to try to address? You can find me on Twitter @BrettMolina23. Please don't forget to subscribe and rate us or leave a review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, anywhere you get your podcasts. And don't forget, if you want tech news delivered straight to your inbox, subscribe to the Talking Tech newsletter. It's out every Thursday. Go to newsletters.usatoday.com. You've been listening to Talking Tech. We'll be back tomorrow with another quick hit from the world of tech.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: AirTags: Apple posts personal safety guide: Talking Tech podcast

