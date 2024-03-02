Airtasker Limited (ASX:ART): When Will It Breakeven?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Airtasker Limited's (ASX:ART) future prospects. Airtasker Limited engages in the provision of technology-enabled online marketplaces for local services in Australia. With the latest financial year loss of AU$13m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$4.9m, the AU$122m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Airtasker's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering Airtasker, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of AU$2.7m in 2026. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 120% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Airtasker's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, keep in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Airtasker has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

