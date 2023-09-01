Airtasker Limited's (ASX:ART) Shift From Loss To Profit

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Airtasker Limited's (ASX:ART) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Airtasker Limited engages in the provision of technology-enabled online marketplaces for local services in Australia. The AU$95m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$13m on 30 June 2023 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Airtasker will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering Airtasker, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of AU$4.5m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 115%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Airtasker's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, take into account that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Airtasker has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

