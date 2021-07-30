U.S. markets open in 3 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,377.75
    -34.00 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,826.00
    -148.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,858.75
    -179.00 (-1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,222.50
    -15.00 (-0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.25
    -0.37 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,831.90
    -3.90 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    25.58
    -0.21 (-0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1891
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.11
    +0.80 (+4.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3966
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5940
    +0.1330 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,652.63
    -1,852.57 (-4.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    919.11
    -11.25 (-1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,012.21
    -66.21 (-0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,283.59
    -498.83 (-1.80%)
     

Airtel Africa gets an extra $200M for its mobile money business from QIA

Tage Kene-Okafor
·3 min read

Three months ago, Mastercard invested $100 million in Airtel Mobile Commerce BV (AMC BV) — the mobile money business of telecom Airtel Africa. This was two weeks after it also received $200 million from TPG's Rise Fund.

Today, the African telecoms operator has announced that it has secured another investment for its mobile money arm. The investor? Qatar Holding LLC, an affiliate of the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar with over $300 billion in assets. The Middle Eastern corporation is set to invest $200 million into AMC BV through a secondary purchase of shares from Airtel Africa.

AMC BV is an Airtel Africa subsidiary and the holding company for several of Airtel Africa’s mobile money operations across 14 African countries, including Kenya, Uganda and Nigeria. The mobile money arm operates one of the largest financial services on the continent. It provides users access to mobile wallets, support for international money transfers, loans and virtual credit cards.

Airtel Africa receives $100M for its mobile money business from Mastercard

According to a statement released by the telecoms operator, the proceeds of the investment will be used to reduce debt and invest in network and sales infrastructure in the respective operating countries. The deal will close in two tranches — $150 million invested at the first close, most likely in August. The remaining $50 million will be invested at second close.

Airtel Africa claims QIA will hold a minority stake while it continues to hold the majority stake. This transaction still values Airtel Africa at $2.65 billion on a cash and debt-free basis like other deals. However, what's different this time is that QIA is entitled to appoint a director to AMC BV's board and "to certain customary information and minority protection rights."

Airtel Africa's most recent report for Q1 2021 shows signs of growth. The telecoms operator saw a year on year revenue growth of 53.7%, pushed by a 24.6% growth in customer base to 23.1 million. Transaction value went up 64.4% to $14.7 billion ($59 billion annualised); and EBITDA stood at $60 million ($240 million annualised) at a margin of 48.8%. The company also generated $124 million in revenue ($496 million annualised), while its profits before tax year-on-year for Q1 2021 stood at $185 million.

Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud, CEO of QIA, said the sovereign's wealth fund investment in Airtel Africa would help promote financial inclusion in Sub-Saharan Africa. “Airtel Money plays a critical role in facilitating economic activity, including for customers without access to traditional financial services. We firmly believe in its mission to expand these efforts over the coming years,” he added.

In February, Airtel Africa first made it known that it wanted to sell a minority stake in AMC BV to raise cash and sell off some assets. The subsequent month, it sold off telecommunication towers in Madagascar and Malawi to Helios Towers for $119 million and raised $500 million from outside investors.

Airtel Africa sells $200M mobile money business stake to TPG’s Rise Fund

Recommended Stories

  • Why Amazon shares fell after Q2 earnings results

    Daniel Newman, Futurum Research Principal Analyst joins Yahoo Finance to break down Amazon's Q2 earnings results.&nbsp;

  • Nikola electric-truck prototypes were powered by hidden wall sockets, towed into position and rolled down hills, prosecutors say

    Prosecutors said the prototypes didn’t function and were Frankenstein monsters cobbled together from parts from other vehicles.

  • Charles Schwab UK boss: 'FOMO and HODL are not investment strategies'

    Richard Flynn warned that 'naive' investors were at risk of 'life changing' losses because they did not understand risk management.

  • Robinhood shares drop, Nikola founder indicted, PayPal slips as DiDi shares surge

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Amazon stock falls 7% as pandemic sales boom appears to stall

    Amazon.com Inc. sales growth slowed down in the second quarter of the year as bricks-and-mortar stores reopened across the U.S., sending shares south in after-hours trading Thursday.

  • Robinhood Has the Worst Debut Ever for IPO of Its Size

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. wanted to make history with its initial public offering, and now it has -- for the wrong reason.Shares in the broker behind the meme-stock revolution fell 8.4% below the IPO price in the company’s first trading session. That’s the worst debut on record among 51 U.S. firms that raised as much cash as Robinhood or more, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.It dethroned the 2007 IPO by another brokerage, MF Global Holdings Ltd., as the worst debut among qual

  • Crypto exchange Binance to wind down derivatives in Europe

    LONDON (Reuters) -Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance said on Friday it would wind down its futures and derivatives products offerings across Europe, a move that comes after unprecedented pressure from regulators. Binance users in Germany, Italy and the Netherlands will, with immediate effect, not be able to open new futures or derivatives products accounts, the exchange said in a statement on its website. Users from these countries will, from a date to be announced later, have 90 days to close their open positions, Binance said.

  • Buy These 2 New Stocks Before They Surge Over 50%, Says Oppenheimer

    We’re well into the Q2 earnings season and the results coming in show a strong overall performance so far. In fact, according to FactSet, if the S&P 500’s actual growth rate for the quarter hits 74.2% - as appears likely right now - it will amount to the biggest year-over-year earnings growth rate the index has displayed since Q4 2009. It’s a confidence boosting turn of events and a slightly surprising one, as noted by Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus. Stoltzfus believes

  • Robinhood setting aside 35% of shares for retail investors ‘could reflect, as a business strategy, trying to make being a customer of Robinhood more valuable’: Tepper CMU’s Spatt

    Chester Spatt, Carnegie Mellon’s Tepper School of Business Pamela R. and Kenneth B. Dunn Professor of Finance, joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down what investors can expect from Robinhood moving forward following the company's IPO.&nbsp;

  • The Huge News That Sent Tellurian Stock Surging Today

    Shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ: TELL) surged more than 12% in afternoon trading today, before closing up about 9%, only to surge again in after-hours trading. The big news was about as important as it gets for the company: It announced a 10-year contract with Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A)(NYSE: RDS.B) for 3 million metric tons of liquefied natural gas per year. What makes this particular deal so important is that it fills up essentially all of the capacity Tellurian expects to get from the first two plants at its long-anticipated Driftwood LNG facility.

  • There's Only One Way Left To Make Money On Chinese Stocks

    An escalating crackdown by the Chinese government leaves just one main way for investors to profit from Chinese stocks and ETFs.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Tries To Halt Sell-Off Amid Crackdowns

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • China Stocks Slip to End Wild Week as Traders Price New Reality

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks fell on Friday, rounding off a volatile week for investors struggling to price in Beijing’s tightening regulatory grip after a rout pushed the nation’s key equity index to the brink of a bear market.The CSI 300 index fell 0.8% on the day and 5.5% for the week, the worst since February. In Hong Kong the Hang Seng Index, which earlier this week saw its biggest two-day loss since 2008, dropped 1.4%. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. slipped 4.2% while Meituan lost 5.9%. Tence

  • FTSE slumps as NatWest announces bumper payout

    The bank posted a pre-tax profit of £2.5bn for the six months to June, up from a loss of £770m in the previous year.

  • Chevron tops profit estimates, joins share buyback stampede

    (Reuters) -Chevron Corp on Friday reported its highest profit in six quarters and joined an oil industry stampede to reward investors with share buybacks, as rebounding crude oil prices carried earnings and cash flow to pre-pandemic levels. Oil and gas are trading near multi-year highs as fuel consumption has thrown off pandemic losses and natural gas has soared on weather demand. OPEC's decision to carry production curbs into next year has kept oil trading above $70 per barrel.

  • Top Dividend Stocks for August 2021

    These are the top dividend stocks in the Russell 1000 with the highest forward dividend yield for August.

  • Exxon Mobil’s Revenue to Nearly Double in Q2; Target Price $68

    Exxon Mobil, an American multinational oil and gas entity, is expected to report its second-quarter earnings of $1.0 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 240%, up from a loss of $0.70 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago.

  • How Robinhood investors end up headed towards a ‘recipe for failure’

    Scott Smith, Cerulli Associates Director of Advice Relationships, joins Yahoo Finance to break down Robinhood’s IPO and its influence on young traders.

  • Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) Prefers Stock Dilution Over Debt

    While the first space race was between the US and the Soviets, the second one is fought within the US. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:SPCE) is a prominent competitor in the commercial spaceflight race. Earlier this month, the founder Richard Branson officially made it to space, announcing regular space tourism trips to start in 2022.

  • This Is the Biggest Risk With Investing in Sundial Growers

    Canadian marijuana company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) is a much safer investment than it was at the start of the year. Initially, Sundial invested CA$188 million, and it has since increased that to CA$538 million.