U.S. markets open in 5 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,552.50
    +8.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,445.00
    +56.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,631.00
    +43.75 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,256.60
    +7.10 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.89
    -0.77 (-0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.40
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    24.20
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1616
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.96
    +0.98 (+6.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3761
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5700
    -0.2400 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,086.09
    -719.34 (-1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,427.29
    -47.04 (-3.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,235.98
    -17.29 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

Airtel Africa launches its long-term sustainability strategy, building on its corporate purpose to transform lives

·5 min read

Strategy sets out the Company's commitments and establishes medium and long-term goals

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Airtel Africa, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries across Africa, today launched a comprehensive sustainability strategy (www.airtel.africa/investors) which sets out its detailed plans to improve the lives of millions of people across Africa through digital and financial inclusion and access to education. The strategy also includes specific goals around environmental protection and the ongoing development of a rewarding, diverse and inclusive workplace.

We have worked hard to identify the technical programmes needed to respond to all our material topics and to have a genuine and positive impact on people and communities across Africa. Our strategy sets specific goals and commitments, and for each of these, we have identified exactly how we will achieve them and the milestones along the way. Our Board and Executive Committee have been integral to developing this strategy which is fully aligned with the Company's corporate strategy and plans. We have engaged with our stakeholders throughout the development of the strategy and undertook a detailed stakeholder consultation ahead of this launch.

Our strategy is delivered through four sustainability pillars: 'Our business' which reflects our operations and the expansion of our network, 'Our people' which sets commitments around employee engagement, development, diversity and inclusion, 'Our community' which details our dedication to improving access to education, and 'Our environment' which is focused on reducing the environmental impact of our operations. We have identified six of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to which we believe our work will make a genuine and tangible contribution- they are SDG 4: Quality education, SDG 5: Gender equality, SDG 8: Decent work and economic growth, SDG 9: Industry, innovation and infrastructure, SDG 10: Reduced inequalities, and SDG 12: Responsible consumption and production.

Segun Ogunsanya, CEO, Airtel Africa, said: "Today is a significant milestone in Airtel Africa's journey. Our new strategy provides a solid foundation for us to accelerate change for the communities we serve and the environment in which we operate. We have worked closely with our stakeholders to ensure that this strategy is ambitious, robust and credible. This partnership approach underpins all the work we will deliver through our strategy. We will look to collaborate across the industry, recognising that by working together, we will be able to drive a more significant impact for the people who need it most. We are more committed than ever to ensuring open and honest communication on our progress as Airtel Africa embarks on its long journey towards a more sustainable future.

Goals and commitments

The sustainability strategy includes nine goals and commitments, with corresponding programmes that address the business' material topics (identified through an extensive consultation at the beginning of the year) and enable the Group to continue delivering sustainable growth and uphold the best governance standards:

  • Data security goal: Establish industry-leading data security for our customers through investments in technology and expertise, updated processes and consumer awareness - with focus areas around confidentiality, integrity and availability.

  • Service quality goal: Provide underserved communities with access to reliable networks and connectivity through the rollout of new infrastructure and technology, improved fibre connectivity and capacity - with focus areas on service accessibility, delivery and reliability.

  • Supply chain goal: Ensure all our suppliers are aligned with our sustainability agenda through programmes to increase supplier disclosure and audit ESG performance - with focus areas on enhanced supplier due diligence and ongoing ESG compliance.

  • Commitments to our people: with our ongoing commitment to provide rewarding employment opportunities and to achieve genuine diversity and inclusion at all levels across the business through:

  • Digital inclusion goal: significantly improve digital Inclusion across Africa by driving the penetration of mobile, smartphones and home broadband in rural areas through the provision of retail and support services.

  • Financial inclusion goal: significantly increase financial inclusion in Africa, with particular support for women through the development of affordable financial products to meet the needs of the un- and under-banked, a reliable service and financial confidence and literacy.

  • Access to education goal: helping transform the lives of over one million children through improving access to education - with programmes around connectivity, the provision of zero-rated education content under a five-year UNICEF partnership, connecting 1,400 schools to the internet by 2027, and the adoption and support of schools in all our markets.

  • Greenhouse gas emissions reduction goal: Our ambition is to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions ahead of the 2050 deadline set out in the Paris Agreement. To do this we must fully identify, measure and reduce our GHG emissions which can only be achieved in partnership with our peers and the wider industry. We will establish and launch a sector leading and credible decarbonisation pathway in 2022, ahead of the publication of our first Sustainability Report.

  • Environmental stewardship: Eliminate hazardous waste from our operations, significantly reduce our non-hazardous waste and minimise our water consumption with programmes to replace damaging materials, expand recycling schemes and build employees' awareness around the protection of our natural resources.

About Airtel Africa

Airtel Africa is a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries in Africa, primarily in East Africa and Central and West Africa.

Airtel Africa offers an integrated suite of telecommunications solutions to its subscribers, including mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services both nationally and internationally.

The Group aims to continue providing a simple and intuitive customer experience through streamlined customer journeys.

www.airtel.africa

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/airtel-africa-launches-its-long-term-sustainability-strategy-building-on-its-corporate-purpose-to-transform-lives-301410346.html

SOURCE Airtel Africa

Recommended Stories

  • New CEO as Global Reporting Initiative Embraces International Role

    Appointment of Eelco van der Enden as new leader

  • Lucid Air Dream Edition's First Customers Can Take Possession Of Luxury EV Sedan Saturday

    Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) shares are trading solidly higher after it confirmed a timeline for customer deliveries of its first EVs. What Happened: Newark, California-based Lucid said Tuesday initial deliveries of the Dream Edition launch versions of Lucid Air will be made available to the first group of reservation holders Saturday, Oct. 30. The Dream Edition comes in two versions — the Dream Edition Performance and the Dream Edition Range. The company said production started at its Casa

  • Novavax files first COVID-19 vaccine authorization in UK

    Novavax CEO Stanley Erck&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the company's filing for vaccine authorization in the UK, plans to seek approval from the FDA, and how supply chain disruption has affected the ramp-up of vaccine production.

  • Oil plunges to 2-week low on U.S. inventory shock, rise in COVID-19 cases

    Oil prices slumped to their lowest in two weeks after official figures showed a surprise jump in U.S. inventories of crude, and rising cases of COVID-19 in Europe, Russia, and some outbreaks of infections in China dented hopes for an economic recovery. Brent crude dropped 94 cents, or 1.1%, to $83.64 a barrel by 0655 GMT, having hit a two-week low of $82.32 earlier and fallen by 2.1% in the previous session. U.S. oil was down 89 cents, also a 1.1% drop, at $81.77 a barrel - a one-week low after dropping 2.4% on Wednesday.

  • The pandemic forced 3 million of America’s baby boomers into unexpected retirement

    More than 5 million people have dropped out of the US labor force. Most of them were baby boomers who took early retirement, research shows.

  • Arteris jumps in debut as investors bet on chip-tech company

    Chip IP and tech firm Arteris jumped in its market debut; CEO Charles Janac joined Yahoo Finance to discuss company prospects and the ongoing global chip shortage.

  • Microsoft adds 23,000 employees in past year, mostly outside Redmond

    Like other tech giants, the Redmond company has brought record numbers onto its payrolls. But hiring isn't focused in its home state anymore.

  • Putin Orders More Gas for Europe Next Month, Sending Down Price

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin ordered Gazprom PJSC to start refilling its European gas-storage facilities next month, sending prices lower as long-awaited additional Russian supplies could soon be on the way.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe Russian gas giant was told to boost inventories at its facilities in Germany and Austr

  • GM and McDonald's beat Q3 earnings expectations, Boeing misses on jet delays

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down Q3 earnings reports from General Motors, McDonald's and Boeing.

  • Top Growth Stocks for November 2021

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies with earnings or sales expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way that investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.

  • 3 High-Growth Tech Stocks With 102% to 145% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Since the Great Recession ended more than 12 years ago, growth stocks have been the place to be. Driven by innovation, tech stocks have handily outperformed the benchmark S&P 500 over the past decade.

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • Nokia's quarterly profit beats on 5G demand, flags supply concerns

    HELSINKI/STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Nokia reported a stronger-than-expected third-quarter operating profit on Thursday, with more telecom operators switching to 5G services and as the telecom equipment maker's efforts to trim costs took hold. The company, which has been getting back on track following product missteps last year, also followed Nordic rival Ericsson in flagging about global semiconductor shortage starting to hit supply. "The uncertainty around the global semiconductor market limits our visibility into Q4 and 2022," Chief Executive Officer Pekka Lundmark said in a statement.

  • Coal returns from the dead to power the world as renewables fall short

    Transitioning to green energy will take time. Meanwhile, governments bring back the dirtiest of fossil fuels.

  • 'The threat of COVID is not gone," says Milwaukee medical director

    Dr. Ben Weston, Milwaukee COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center Medical Director, talks about the process of approving the COVID-19 vaccine for children and the global fight against COVID-19.

  • Here are the companies that Apple’s ad changes are hurting, and the ones that can withstand the pain

    The latest batch of internet earnings helped reveal the winners and losers from Apple Inc.'s privacy-related changes.

  • 8 Retirement Savings That Do Not Include 401(k)s

    401(k)s have taken a beating at times, both critically and in the markets, but here are 8 ways to save for retirement that do not include 401(k)s.

  • McDonald's 'set the stage' for menu prices in the industry in Q3: Analyst

    Peter Saleh, BTIG Restaurants Analyst, breaks down McDonald's earnings beat and his outlook for the fast food chain.

  • Zebra Technologies' new robots help 'accelerate' operations amid ongoing labor shortage: CTO

    Tom Bianculli, Zebra Technologies CTO, discusses how the company's new warehouse robots are assisting human workers amid the supply chain crisis.

  • Planning on Retiring Later? Think Again

    You may assume you're going to be one of those people retiring later in life, but you need to have a plan in case you can't work as long as you want.