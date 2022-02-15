U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,395.50
    +1.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,443.00
    -28.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,273.50
    +20.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,018.80
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.72
    -0.74 (-0.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,880.10
    +10.70 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    +0.09 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1322
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9960
    +0.0410 (+2.10%)
     

  • Vix

    28.33
    +0.97 (+3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3539
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3800
    -0.1700 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,542.07
    +1,583.12 (+3.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    995.79
    +39.58 (+4.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.59
    -129.43 (-1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,894.61
    -184.98 (-0.68%)
     

Airtel Deploys Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to Accelerate Digital Transformation Across Its Supply Chain and Finance Processes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ORCL
    Watchlist

NEW DELHI, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced that Bharti Airtel (Airtel), India's premier communications solutions provider, has chosen Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Management (SCM) to digitize and simplify its finance, planning, and supply chain processes.

Oracle Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oracle)
Oracle Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oracle)

With the integrated Oracle Cloud ERP and Oracle Cloud SCM applications, Airtel will transform its shared services operations, which focus on driving productivity and agility across the company. The applications will help enable Airtel to automate manual processes, gain an on-demand 360-degree view of its financial data, and streamline procurement and supply chain management.

The implementation, carried out by Oracle Consulting, will expand Airtel's Oracle Cloud footprint following the carrier's recent move to Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) to support its employees and associates.

Airtel, which operates in 17 countries across South Asia and Africa, provides a range of consumer telecom services to over 480 million customers, including 4G/4.5G broadband, fixed lines, fiber with speeds up to 1 GBps and streaming services that span music and video, digital payments, and financial services. For enterprise customers, Airtel offers a gamut of solutions, including cloud and data centre services, cybersecurity, IoT, advertising tech, and cloud-based communications

"This is a key deployment as part of our journey to fully transition to cloud-based applications as we build a digital Airtel," said Bharti Airtel CIO Pradipt Kapoor. "We are obsessed with providing the best customer experience. We are investing in transforming our internal operating models so that employees and partners can work effectively for better customer engagement and service."

Kapoor continued, "Airtel and Oracle have had a very successful and long-standing partnership across a wide range of areas. We are delighted to expand this partnership to leverage Oracle's advanced technology and deep experience to enhance operational efficiencies across some of our key business processes."

Shailender Kumar, senior vice president and regional managing director of Oracle India, said: "At Oracle we are committed to helping every customer navigate market challenges, stay ahead of the curve in innovation, and adapt digital strategies to future-proof their business. With Oracle Cloud Applications, Airtel will be able to leverage the latest technology and innovation to meet shifting customer expectations and revamp their business operations. We're proud to be a partner with Airtel and look forward to supporting their next phase of growth."

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/airtel-deploys-oracle-fusion-cloud-applications-to-accelerate-digital-transformation-across-its-supply-chain-and-finance-processes-301482072.html

SOURCE Oracle

Recommended Stories

  • AMD: Ahead of Xilinx Deal’s Close, the Outsized Growth Comes at a Price

    With the necessary approvals now in place, the Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)/Xilinx deal will most likely close this week. However, Raymond James’ Chris Caso notes that due to AMD’s continued success since the deal’s announcement, its consummation comes with a price. “At the time the deal was announced in October 2020, AMD expected the transaction to be immediately accretive to EPS, margins, and cash flow,” noted the 5-star analyst. “Since then, however, AMD earnings have grown at a significantly

  • Lisa Su named AMD chair after completing $49B acquisition of Xilinx

    Adavanced Micro Devices Inc. CEO Lisa Su is now also chair of the Santa Clara chip maker, which completed its $49 billion acquisition of San Jose-based Xilinx Inc. on Monday. AMD's stock has increased in value since then, pushing the price paid to what AMD says is the highest ever in the semiconductor industry. It would have been topped by Nvidia Corp.'s scrapped acquisition of Arm if that one hadn't run afoul of antitrust concerns.

  • Elon Musk Donates Over $5 Billion in Tesla Stock to Charity

    Tesla's CEO, the world's richest man, made the five-day donation last November, according to an SEC filing.

  • IBM executives called older workers ‘dinobabies’ in company emails, according to age-discrimination lawsuit

    The emails were submitted as evidence in an ageism case that former IBM employees have brought against the company.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy After iPhone Maker's Earnings Report?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • Two California executives allegedly defrauded the H-1B system repeatedly for years

    A California company and the government can’t seem to agree on what the law says about H-1B. PerfectVIPs chief executive officer Namrata Patnaik, 42, and human resources manager Kartiki Parekh, 56, have been accused of conspiracy to commit visa fraud. “The indictment charges that from 2011 through April 2017, Patnaik and Parekh submitted fraudulent H-1B visa applications for foreign workers sponsored by PerfectVIPs and that Patnaik later laundered the proceeds of the visa fraud,” the department of justice said on Feb. 11.

  • These 6 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $4.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    A half-dozen stocks are responsible for the vast majority of what Berkshire Hathaway receives in payouts.

  • Artificial intelligence giant SenseTime moves further beyond facial recognition systems with new initiative in manufacturing sector

    SenseTime, the Hong Kong-based software company that runs the world's largest artificial intelligence (AI) platform, is moving further beyond facial recognition systems by applying its technology to the car components manufacturing sector. The company, which went public in Hong Kong last December, said in a statement on Monday that it has launched an AI-enabled automated engine defect detection system with SenseSpring - its proprietary industrial quality inspection training platform - for use by

  • How Oil Could Hit $150. It’s Not Just About Russia.

    "The oil cycle will price higher until it finds demand destruction,” says Michael Tran of RBC Capital Markets.

  • Can You Contribute to an IRA After Retirement?

    An IRA (and its corollary, the Roth IRA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account that lets you save money during your working years so you can withdraw it during retirement. There is no age limit to contributing to an … Continue reading → The post Can You Contribute to an IRA After Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Some Amazon employees fear missing out as pay boost takes effect

    Though employees in certain roles have been told there could be salary increases this April, they aren't guaranteed for everyone and could be given out unevenly. "It is clear that Amazon is further alienating the top talent that they supposedly want to retain," says one employee.

  • Assessing the Possibility of Ethereum Hitting $7K in 2022

    Ethereum’s price is expected to end the year at around US$6,500, according to a Finder report, but will the current trajectory support an uptrend?

  • Amazon buys, sells N. Va. sites in deals totaling more than $230M

    Amazon's data center arm is changing up its real estate presence in Northern Virginia with another pair of deals. Both involve an entity with past ties to a party Amazon has sued in federal court.

  • Why Tesla could end up paying a 'huge settlement' in racial bias case

    Tesla isn’t unique among Fortune 500 companies in facing legal complaints alleging racism, though a formal lawsuit from government regulators can pose serious risks.

  • Book review: Tech wunderkind shares inspiring success story

    Mims Cushing says Michael Sayman's memoir chronicles his remarkable success, which began when he was still a teenager creating successful apps.

  • Tech Sell-Off: This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Could Soar 312%, Says Wall Street

    It's only February, but investors are already having a tough year. The technology sector is suffering the most with the Nasdaq 100 index down over 12% year to date. First-of-its-kind artificial intelligence company, C3.ai (NYSE: AI), might be one candidate.

  • $100 Oil Could Trigger Burst In Shale Oil Production

    High oil prices are encouraging operators to increase production as supply from sources outside the US remains tight

  • Peloton’s Supply-Chain and Business Chiefs Exit in Shake-Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc.’s sweeping overhaul, which brought new management and layoffs to the fitness company last week, included the departures of executives running operations, its supply chain and other functions, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapCovid’s Great Unco

  • My 2 Best Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022 (and Beyond)

    Warren Buffett is without a doubt one of the greatest stock pickers and business minds of our time. The secret to Buffett's success cannot be summarized in a single sentence, but he once explained his investment philosophy like this: "In business, I look for economic castles protected by unbreachable moats." Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Visa (NYSE: V) are perfect examples.

  • White House Seeks to Avoid Gas Price Shocks From Ukraine Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The White House is discussing with other countries and energy companies how to avoid shortages of natural gas and other fuels in the event Russia invades Ukraine, a spokeswoman said, including temporary increases in production.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and Dea