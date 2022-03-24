U.S. markets open in 7 hours 46 minutes

Airties Extends Deployment with Telstra

·3 min read

- Airties software portfolio used to support Telstra's new Wi-Fi 6 Smart Modem 3 and "SmartFix" capabilities

- Airties Smart Wi-Fi software with Wi-Fi EasyMesh™ software controller and Airties Cloud provide Telstra with enhanced in-home performance and optimization for customers across Australia

ISTANBUL, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Airties, a leading supplier of managed Wi-Fi solutions for service providers globally, today announced further adoption of its software portfolio by Telstra to provide ultra-reliable home connectivity and Wi-Fi 6 capability to customers throughout Australia.

Airties (PRNewsfoto/Airties)
Airties (PRNewsfoto/Airties)

Specifically, Telstra's new Smart Modem 3 includes Airties Edge, embedded Smart Wi-Fi software with its operator-grade EasyMesh software controller to easily onboard and manage Telstra's Smart Wi-Fi boosters. Notably, using Airties software, Telstra was world's first service provider to deploy Wi-Fi EasyMesh back in 2019. In addition, Telstra is also using Airties Cloud, a comprehensive management platform that continuously optimizes the network and gives Telstra real-time visibility into subscribers' Wi-Fi performance, allowing remote diagnostics and troubleshooting, to help enable Telstra's advanced "SmartFix" capabilities.

"As Australia's leading broadband provider, we're constantly looking to drive innovation in speed, reliability, and connectivity so our customers can enjoy the best Wi- Fi experience," said Nathan Gumley, Executive of Home & Entertainment at Telstra.

"Now, more than ever, our world is dependent on reliable home Wi-Fi and connectivity," said Philippe Alcaras, CEO of Airties. "Telstra understands this fully, and we are very proud to play our part in to help them execute on their vision. Our work with Telstra also shows that Airties continues to be at the forefront of EasyMesh deployments and empowering our customers to differentiate using Smart Wi-Fi."

Telstra new Smart Modem 3 offers the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless speeds and capacity to improve internet connections; 4G backup; smart tech support features; security enhancements with automatic software updates; and compatibility with EasyMesh for Telstra's Smart Wi-Fi Boosters that power its Wi-Fi Coverage Guarantee.The Smart Modem 3, with a sleek new all-black design and an enclosure made from 85% recycled material, is available today at https://www.telstra.com.au/internet/nbn.

Airties has been recognized with many prestigious industry awards for its innovative work serving broadband operators including: "Best Home Wi-Fi Solution Award" from Broadband World Forum; "Best Wi-Fi Service Provider Solution" and "Best Home Wi-Fi Product" awards from Wi-Fi NOW; "Best-In Home Wi-Fi Network" award from Wireless Broadband Alliance; "Best Broadband Customer Experience" award from Cable & Satellite International; and many others. Additional information about Airties can be found at: www.Airties.com.

About Airties
Airties is a leading provider of managed Wi-Fi solutions to operators around the globe. The Smart Wi-Fi portfolio from Airties includes Airties Edge, smart Wi-Fi software for gateways; Airties Cloud, a cloud-based management platform and its companion app, Airties Vision; and Wi-Fi mesh extenders. Operators turn to Airties for the design, implementation, and ongoing optimization of their customers' broadband experience. Airties' customers include Altice USA, AT&T, Singtel, Sky, Telia, Telstra, Vodafone, and many others. More information is available at www.Airties.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/airties-extends-deployment-with-telstra-301508386.html

SOURCE Airties

