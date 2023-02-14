Airties Selected by YouSee to Bring Smart Wi-Fi to Customers Across Denmark

- YouSee deploys Airties' Smart Wi-Fi, including Airties Edge, Airties Cloud, Wi-Fi Boosters, and Vision App to support its customers throughout Denmark

PARIS, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Airties, a leading supplier of managed Wi-Fi solutions for service providers globally, today announced that it is providing YouSee with a portfolio of Smart Wi-Fi software and services to support its broadband subscribers across Denmark.

YouSee, a Nuuday company, is one of Denmark's largest telecommunications companies, offering a wide range of services including Internet, TV, and mobile voice. YouSee have deployed Airties' Smart Wi-Fi SaaS offering, which includes Airties Edge smart Wi-Fi software for gateways; Airties Cloud, a Wi-Fi management platform, and a customized version of Airties' Vision app. Developed by Airties, youSee Wi-Fi Boosters help deliver intelligent wireless connectivity to every corner of the home.

"As Denmark's largest broadband provider, youSee's priority is to bring the best possible connectivity and user experience for all our customers – whether on cable, DSL or fiber," said Jesper Korsskov, Senior Vice President of Connectivity, youSee at Nuuday. "Airties helps ensure we deliver a premium Wi-Fi service, with ultra-fast speeds and complete in-home coverage for all."

"We are proud to have been selected by youSee to deliver their Smart Wi-Fi service to their customers across Denmark," said Metin Taskin, CEO and CTO of Airties. "YouSee is committed to delivering an exceptional experience, and we look forward to supporting their efforts to deliver consistent, high-quality, and secure connectivity throughout their customers' homes."

Airties' unique hybrid cloud-edge architecture leverages both the embedded intelligence in customer premises equipment (CPE) and the cloud to maximize responsiveness and performance. Airties Edge, smart Wi-Fi software for gateways/routers, intelligently directs consumers' devices (laptops, tablets, smartphones, game consoles, IoT, smart home devices, etc.) to the best available Wi-Fi Access Point and frequency band based on real-time network conditions. Airties Cloud orchestrates Wi-Fi across homes, optimizing operator gateways and extenders to ensure a better quality of experience for consumers, while providing insights on in-home conditions and connected devices. Airties Vision is a customizable companion app that provides an intuitive tool to allow consumers to easily manage their home connectivity, secure their network and devices, enable parental/guest controls, and more.

Airties is a global leader in carrier-grade Wi-Fi solutions, integrating the latest industry standards and open-source software in demand by today's global broadband providers. As such, Airties has been recognized with numerous industry awards including: "Best Home Wi-Fi Solution Award" from Broadband World Forum; "Best Wi-Fi Service Provider Solution" and "Best Home Wi-Fi Product" awards from Wi-Fi NOW; "Best-In Home Wi-Fi Network" award from Wireless Broadband Alliance; "Best Broadband Customer Experience" from Cable & Satellite International; and many others.

About Airties

Airties is a leading provider of managed Wi-Fi solutions to operators around the globe. The Smart Wi-Fi portfolio from Airties includes Airties Edge, smart Wi-Fi software for gateways; Airties Cloud, a cloud-based management platform and its companion app, Airties Vision; and Wi-Fi mesh extenders. Operators turn to Airties for the design, implementation, and ongoing optimization of their customers' broadband experience. Airties' customers include AT&T, Deutsche Telekom, Singtel, Sky, Telia, Telstra, Vodafone, and many others. More information is available at www.airties.com.

