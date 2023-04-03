U.S. markets close in 1 hour 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,107.12
    -2.19 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,532.05
    +257.90 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,100.34
    -121.57 (-0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,791.09
    -11.39 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.32
    +4.65 (+6.15%)
     

  • Gold

    2,001.40
    +15.20 (+0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    -0.13 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0893
    +0.0046 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4340
    -0.0600 (-1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2401
    +0.0069 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3470
    -0.4500 (-0.34%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,995.41
    -201.93 (-0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    614.87
    +8.44 (+1.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,673.00
    +41.26 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

AirTree backs generative AI content creation and management platform Narrato

Catherine Shu
·2 min read

Generative AI is hot among venture capital firms now, with $4.5 billion invested in 2022. Narrato, a AI content creation and collaboration platform, announced today it has joined the ranks of other generative AI startups with VC funding. Based in San Francisco, Narrato raised a $1 million pre-seed round led by AirTree Ventures, the Australian firm that was an early investor in Canva, Linktree and Employment Hero.

Other participants in the round included OfBusiness, a B2B e-commerce platform, and serial entrepreneur Shreesha Ramdas. Narrato is used by customers including payments SaaS startup ChargeBee, language learning app Preply and customer onboarding software Rocketlane. It will work with AirTree to expand across the United States.

Founded in January 2022 by Sophia Solanki, an Australian serial entrepreneur whose previous startup was content marketing and social media management SaaS platform Drumup.

Narrato foundder Sophia Solanki
Narrato foundder Sophia Solanki

Narrato foundder Sophia Solanki

Solanki told TechCrunch that the Narrato’s team first idea was a build the “Github for content,” with a workspace for marketing teams that offers automation, collaboration and publishing, among other features. But they had also been tracking generative AI over the past couple of years and “with its current state of maturity, it’s an extremely powerful tool for content creation.” The Narrato team decided to embed generative AI into different stages of the content process.

Narrato’s main feature is a AI content assistant that helps with planning, including automatic brief generation, content creation and optimization. It also has collaboration and workflow tools and automated publishing features. Solanki explained that for both AI and non-AI content creation, users chose from templates, including blogs, articles, web copy, emails, video scripts, social media content and art. Narrato also has a chat-like format for content creation through AI, and plans to expand its selection of generative AI-assisted content templates to hundreds.

Once briefs are created through generative AI, writers can use them for SEO guides and outlines. They also include research and benchmarking to help content creators reach a wider audience.

Solanki named several startups as Narrato’s indirect and direct competitors. Notion, Clickup and Airtable are used by content creators for content project management, while Jasper and Copy.ai are content creation platforms that also use AI. How Narrato wants to differentiate is by embedding generative AI into the entire marketing and content creation workflow in a single platform.

In a statement about the funding, AirTree partner Elicia McDonald said, “Having identified the massive opportunity for generative AI in content marketing and already successfully built two companies in this space, Sophia knows the market inside out. She has a strong connection to the problem and has achieved impressive traction for a company at such an early stage, especially considering they’ve bootstrapped to date.”

VCs continue to pour dollars into generative AI

Recommended Stories

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices -WSJ

    In an internal email last week to U.S. employees and some international staff, McDonald's asked them to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually, the report said. "During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization," the Chicago-based company said in the message viewed by the Journal. McDonald's also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters, the report added.

  • KFC, Other Chains Hunt for Elusive 4-Pound Chicken

    The growing popularity of crispy chicken sandwiches has left restaurants chasing a relatively rare bird: small chickens. Restaurant companies, including KFC and Chick-fil-A Inc., have come to prize chickens that weigh about 4 pounds, a slimmer bird than the big-breasted varieties that have come to dominate the U.S. chicken industry. “What happened was the chicken sandwich…it just became much tougher for us to find that small bird,” said Dan Shapiro, chief executive of food-service chain Krispy Krunchy Foods.

  • US Factory Gauge Falls to Lowest Since 2020, Employment Measure Drops

    (Bloomberg) -- US factory activity contracted in March by more than expected, with a closely watched gauge dropping to its lowest level since May 2020 as measures of new orders and employment retreated.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in War Blogger’s DeathOil Surges Most in a Year After OPE

  • China's rare earths industry has a raw materials problem

    China may already dominate the world’s supply chains of rare earth metals. Even so, it is increasingly worried about securing enough raw materials to feed its vast industrial appetite.

  • Liz Weston: Will you face a tax bomb in retirement?

    The money you’re stuffing into your 401(k) and other retirement accounts has to be withdrawn someday. If you’re not strategic about how you save, you could face unnecessarily high tax bills and inflated Medicare premiums in retirement — plus, you could be saddling your heirs with higher taxes. “You do not want to be in the position as some clients are that all of their funds are inside of a tax-deferred account,” says Pam Ladd, senior manager of personal financial planning at the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants.

  • $100 Oil to Tighter Markets: Here’s What Analysts See After OPEC+ Shock Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to slash its oil output came as a huge surprise to the market, given earlier rhetoric from group leader Saudi Arabia that it would stand pat on production. The move has brought concerns around inflationary pressures back to the fore, adding to worries that higher prices and an aggressive monetary tightening by central banks could tip the global economy into recession. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Mak

  • Bosses who want their workers to be more productive are better off sharing their salary than forcing them back to office

    Workers who can see a clear path to better pay can make all the difference in their output.

  • How Long Will $3 Million Last Me in Retirement?

    How long $3 million will last in retirement depends on your spending habits and investment returns. While your spending habits are largely under your control, some costs such as healthcare expenses are not perfectly predictable. Likewise, while you can probably … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $3 Million Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • McDonald’s Temporarily Shuts U.S. Offices as Chain Prepares for Layoff Notices

    The fast-food company is expected to notify workers of their job status virtually. The layoffs are part of a broader restructuring.

  • Beijing's Micron probe propels rally in Chinese chip makers as US tech rivalry deepens

    Chinese chip stocks surged after Beijing launched an investigation into US chip maker Micron, as investors bet the country's bid for self reliance in the sector could boost the nation's semiconductor firms. The CNI Chip Index tracking semiconductor-related companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen jumped 5.2 per cent on Monday, the biggest gain since November. The gauge, compiled by a unit of Shenzhen Stock Exchange, tracks the 25 largest stocks in the sector including China's largest chip maker Semico

  • Putin pushes Russian oil exports to record high - latest updates

    Vladimir Putin has pushed seaborne deliveries of Russian crude to record highs to fill Moscow's war chest, even as the Kremlin vowed to tighten oil supplies.

  • U.S. LNG exports back on rising track, reached record in March

    U.S. producers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) last month regained momentum as the country's second-largest exporter Freeport LNG ramped up output, sending total shipments to an all-time record of 7.73 million tonnes, Refinitiv Eikon data showed on Monday. Freeport LNG's facility in Texas, which had suspended operations after a fire last year, exited an eight-month outage in February and on Monday was on track to pull in about 2.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas, above its nameplate capacity, pushing up the country's overall processing rates. A total of 108 cargoes departed U.S. ports last month carrying 7.73 million tonnes of LNG, above the previous record of 7.67 million tonnes a year ago, according to Refinitiv Eikon trade flows data.

  • Citi Rebuffs Calls for $100 Oil as Goldman Lifts Outlook on OPEC Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc.’s Ed Morse, the global head of commodities research, said the oil market would need a lot more uncertainty over supplies before prices could reach $100 a barrel.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in War Blogger’s DeathOil Surges Most in a Year After OPEC+’s Shocki

  • Crypto Is Going to War Against Washington. Inside the Fight.

    Coinbase and other crypto companies say they’re under siege by the SEC and other agencies. The industry is gearing up to counterattack.

  • US sales at top automakers rise on improving inventory, Toyota struggles

    General Motors Co, which replaced Toyota as the top U.S. automaker in 2022, posted a 17.6% rise in first-quarter auto sales. "We gained significant market share in the first quarter, pricing was strong, inventories are in very good shape, and we sold more than 20,000 EVs (electric vehicles) in a quarter for the first time," GM Executive Vice President Steve Carlisle said in a statement.

  • Is Google A Better Buy Than Apple Amid Artificial Intelligence Battle?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as its search advertising business holds up.

  • Cryptocurrency Outlook Picks Up Amid Bank Crisis; The Markets Lifting Bitcoin Price Might Surprise You

    Bitcoin has fought back from last year's arrests, bankruptcies and billions in value lost, acting as a safe haven in the bank crisis. But a U.S. crackdown may push crypto overseas.

  • Oil producers' cuts could boost gasoline prices, help Russia

    Major oil-producing countries led by Saudi Arabia said they're cutting supplies of crude — again. This time, the decision was a surprise and is underlining worries about where the global economy might be headed. Russia is joining in by extending its own cuts for the rest of the year.

  • New York Gasoline Prices May Jump This Summer as Europe Exports Less

    (Bloomberg) -- Drivers on the US East Coast are at risk of rising gasoline prices this summer driving season as strikes in France and sanctions on Russia threaten to limit shipments from the region’s biggest overseas source of fuel.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in War Blogger’s DeathOil S

  • American Airlines pilots 'near' reaching agreement on new contract - union memo

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Pilots at American Airlines are "near" reaching a comprehensive agreement in principle with the company on a new contract, according to a pilot union memo seen by Reuters. In an update to its members after three weeks of "intense" negotiations, the Allied Pilots Association (APA) said every aspect of the new contract has been "placed on the table, discussed, negotiated, and costed." American pilots, who received their last pay increase in 2019, have been protesting for a new contract.