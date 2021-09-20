U.S. markets close in 5 hours

  • S&P 500

    4,356.83
    -76.16 (-1.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,054.87
    -530.01 (-1.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,710.98
    -332.99 (-2.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,185.17
    -51.70 (-2.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.99
    -0.98 (-1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.50
    +16.10 (+0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    +0.15 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1727
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3230
    -0.0470 (-3.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3667
    -0.0071 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5170
    -0.3780 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,842.15
    -3,797.54 (-7.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,094.27
    -40.12 (-3.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,901.73
    -61.91 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

Airwallex raises $200M at a $4B valuation to double down on business banking

Ingrid Lunden
·6 min read

Business, now more than ever before, is going digital, and today a startup that's building a vertically integrated solution to meet business banking needs is announcing a big round of funding to tap into the opportunity. Airwallex -- which provides business banking services both directly to businesses themselves, as well as via a set of APIs that power other companies' fintech products -- has raised $200 million, a Series E round of funding that values the Australian startup at $4 billion.

Lone Pine Capital is leading the round, with new backers G Squared and Vetamer Capital Management, and previous backers 1835i Ventures (formerly ANZi), DST Global, Salesforce Ventures and Sequoia Capital China, also participating.

The funding brings the total raised by Airwallex -- which has head offices in Hong Kong and Melbourne, Australia -- to date to $700 million, including a $100 million injection that closed out its Series D just six months ago.

Airwallex will be using the funding both to continue investing in its product and technology, as well as to continue its geographical expansion and to focus on some larger business targets. The company has started to make some headway into Europe and the UK and that will be one big focus, along with the U.S.

The quick succession of funding, and that rising valuation, underscore Airwallex's traction to date around what CEO and co-founder Jack Zhang describes as a vertically integrated strategy.

That involves two parts. First, Airwallex has built all the infrastructure for the business banking services that it provides directly to businesses with a focus on small and medium enterprise customers. Second, it has packaged up that infrastructure into a set of APIs that a variety of other companies use to provide financial services directly to their customers without needing to build those services themselves -- the so-called "embedded finance" approach.

"We want to own the whole ecosystem," Zhang said to me. "We want to be like the Apple of business finance."

That seems to be working out so far for Airwallex. Revenues were up almost 150% for the first half of 2021 compared to a year before, with the company processing more than US$20 billion for a global client portfolio that has quadrupled in size. In addition to tens of thousands of SMEs, it also, via APIs, powers financial services for other companies like GOAT, Papaya Global and Stake.

Airwallex got its start like many of the strongest startups do: it was built to solve a problem that the founders encountered themselves. In the case of Airwallex, Zhang tells me he had actually been working on a previous start-up idea. He wanted to build the "Blue Bottle Coffee" of Asia Pacific out of Australia, and it involved buying and importing a lot of different materials, packaging and of course coffee from all around the world.

"We found that making payments as a small business was slow and expensive," he said, since it involved banks in different countries and different banking systems, manual efforts to transfer money between them and many days to clear the payments. "But that was also my background -- payments and trading -- and so I decided that it was a much more fascinating problem for me to work on and resolve."

Eventually one of his co-founders in the coffee effort came along, with the four co-founders of Airwallex ultimately including Zhang, along with Xijing Dai, Lucy Liu and Max Li.

It was 2014, and Airwallex got attention from VCs early on in part for being in the right place at the right time. A wave of startups building financial services for SMBs were definitely gaining ground in North America and Europe, filling a long-neglected hole in the technology universe, but there was almost nothing of the sort in the Asia Pacific region, and in those earlier days solutions were highly regionalized.

From there it was a no-brainer that starting with cross-border payments, the first thing Airwallex tackled, would soon grow into a wider suite of banking services involving payments and other cross-border banking services.

"In last 6 years, we've built more than 50 bank integrations and now offer payments across 95 countries payments through a partner network," he added, with 43 of those offering real-time transactions. From that, it moved on the bank accounts and "other primitive stuff" with card issuance and more, he said, eventually building an end-to-end payment stack.

Airwallex has tens of thousands of customers using its financial services directly, and they make up about 40% of its revenues today. The rest is the interesting turn the company decided to take to expand its business.

Airwallex had built all of its technology from the ground up itself, and it found that -- given the wave of new companies looking for more ways to engage customers and become their one-stop shop -- there was an opportunity to package that tech up in a set of APIs and sell that on to a different set of customers, those who also provided services for small businesses. That part of the business now accounts for 60% of Airwallex's business, Zhang said, and is growing faster in terms of revenues. (The SMB business is growing faster in terms of customers, he said.)

A lot of embedded finance startups that base their business around building tech to power other businesses tend to stay arm's length from offering financial services directly to consumers. The explanation I have heard is that they do not wish to compete against their customers. Zhang said that Airwallex takes a different approach, by being selective about the customers they partner with, so that the financial services they offer would never be the kind that would not be in direct competition. The GOAT marketplace for sneakers, or Papaya Global's HR platform are classic examples of this.

However, as Airwallex continues to grow, you can't help but wonder whether one of those partners might like to gobble up all of Airwallex and take on some of that service provision role itself. In that context, it's very interesting to see Salesforce Ventures returning to invest even more in the company in this round, given how widely the company has expanded from its early roots in software for salespeople into a massive platform providing a huge range of cloud services to help people run their businesses.

For now, it's been the combination of its unique roots in Asia Pacific, plus its vertical approach of building its tech from the ground up, plus its retail acumen that has impressed investors and may well see Airwallex stay independent and grow for some time to come.

“Airwallex has a clear competitive advantage in the digital payments market,” said David Craver, MD at Lone Pine Capital, in a statement. “Its unique Asia-Pacific roots, coupled with its innovative infrastructure, products and services, speak volumes about the business’ global growth opportunities and its impressive expansion in the competitive payment providers space. We are excited to invest in Airwallex at this dynamic time, and look forward to helping drive the company's expansion and success worldwide.”

Updated to note that the coffee business was in Australia, not Hong Kong.

Recommended Stories

  • SEC Regional Director Erin Schneider is joining us at Disrupt

    The federal agency that's responsible for protecting investors and maintaining fair and orderly functioning of our securities markets is busier than ever, thanks to the rise of SPACs, cryptocurrencies and new rules around how startups raise money. In just a few of its many cases, it this week charged App Annie, the mobile data and analytics firm, as well as its co-founder and former CEO and Chairman Bertrand Schmitt, with securities fraud. The charges come hot on the heels of another case that the SEC announced late last month against Manish Lachwani, the former CEO of Silicon Valley startup HeadSpin, who has been accused of defrauding investors out of $80 million by falsely claiming HeadSpin had achieved stronger and more consistent growth on the customer and revenue front than was the case.

  • Cryptocurrencies slide as market selloff deepens

    Prices of cryptocurrencies plunged on Monday as concerns over the spillover risk to the global economy from Chinese property group Evergrande's troubles rippled over to wider markets. Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, tumbled more than 8% to $42,453, its lowest level since Aug. 7 before trimming some losses to trade down 7%.

  • Facebook warned over 'very small' indicator LED on smart glasses, as EU DPAs flag privacy concerns

    Facebook's lead privacy regulator in Europe has raised concerns about a pair of 'smart' Ray-Ban sunglasses the tech giant is now selling. The glasses include a face-mounted camera which can be used to take pictures and short videos with a verbal cue. Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC) said Friday that it's asked the tech giant to demonstrate that an LED indicator light also mounted on the specs -- which lights up when the user is taking a video -- is an effective way of putting other people on notice that they are being recorded by the wearer.

  • Energy Chaos Adds to Inflation Angst for Europe’s Policy Makers

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.The deepening chaos in Europe’s energy markets risks undermining the region’s recovery and complicating policy for officials desperately trying to put the worst economic crisis in a generation behind them.Power and gas prices have rocketed in financial markets over the past few weeks as traders grapple with a shortage of supply for the coming winter. Many short-term prices are trading a

  • The Fed Needs to Change Its Trading Rules After Two Officials’ Moves Raise Eyebrows

    Transactions by two Federal Reserve district presidents were legal, but raise potential conflicts of interest. Why Alan Greenspan avoided stocks.

  • Evergrande fears send stock market tumbling: Here’s what investors need to know about the China property giant

    Evergrande, a Chinese property giant, is on the brink of default. Here's what investors need to know.

  • Evergrande isn’t the only reason the stock market is headed for its worst day in 2 months. Here are 5 other reasons

    Monday's sharp downturn in stocks precipitated partly by the highly leveraged Evergrande in China isn't the only problem buffeting markets on Monday.

  • Analysts Say ‘Buy the Dip’ in These 3 Stocks

    Simple physics tells us that what goes up must come down – but sometimes, market forces take what’s gone down and pushes it back up. And that fact helps to outline the basic opportunities investors should look for. In short, what’s needed are stocks that have hit a hard time – but remain fundamentally sound. Prices can rise and fall for a wide range of reasons, and while many times those reasons bode ill for the stock, they don’t always. A bad sales month coinciding with a quarterly report; a se

  • Dow skids 500 points Monday as fear of market contagion from China’s Evergrande intensifies

    U.S. stocks trade down sharply on Monday but off their worst levels of the session as investors parsed the potential impact of the collapse of a property developer in China. Investors also were positioning ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee Sept. 21-22 meeting.

  • Analysts Are Upgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts are upgrading. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts Are Upgrading These 5 Stocks. The United States (US) economy has recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic faster than expected. According to a data depository maintained by the Department […]

  • Dow Jones Plunges 550 Points On China Property Fears; AMD, Apple, Nvidia, Tesla Sell Off

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 550 points Monday on China property default fears. Apple and Tesla stock sold off sharply.

  • China Evergrande Is a Big Problem for the Market. These Charts Show Just How Big.

    Advisors should keep an eye on credit-default swaps to gauge the risk of broader market impact from Evergrande’s debt woes. Looking at CDS for HSBC is one good proxy for estimating contagion. For investors, the weather has turned ominous.

  • How Moderna Stock Can Double From Here

    If you had bought shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) when it first went public and held those shares, you'd now be sitting on a gain of nearly 2,200%. This jaw-dropping performance has given Moderna a market cap of more than $170 billion. One analyst even predicts that Moderna's share price could plunge around 70%.

  • Stock market news live updates: Wall St. sinks amid China's Evergrande contagion fears, US debt politics

    Stocks are grappling with a confluence of risks that are shaking confidence, and adding to September's downward trend.

  • Morning Brief: This is why September stinks for stocks

    Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick break down Monday’s Morning Brief, which details how September is living up to its persona of being a historically weak time for the market as stocks continue to slip and the other factors that could continue to affect the market during September.

  • 3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in a Market Pull-Back

    It could be a while until a correction occurs, and that sort of strategy would have caused you to miss out on the past year of market growth. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a rockstar tech stock with outstanding growth catalysts, and it's returned more than 230% since the pandemic market bottom in March 2020. Nvidia is the global market leader in PC graphics processor units (GPU), with 83% market share.

  • Morgan Stanley Sees Growing Risk of 20% Drop in S&P 500

    (Bloomberg) -- A plunge of more than 20% in U.S. stocks is looking more like a real possibility, according to Morgan Stanley strategists led by Michael Wilson.While it’s still a worst-case scenario, the bank said that evidence is starting to point to weaker growth and falling consumer confidence. In a note on Monday, the strategists laid out two directions for U.S. markets, which they dubbed as “fire and ice.” In the fire outcome, the more optimistic view, the Federal Reserve pulls away stimulus

  • 85% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 3 Sectors

    Diversification isn't necessary if you know what you're doing, according to the Oracle of Omaha.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years

    A few publicly traded companies have reached trillion-dollar valuations, and many more are worth hundreds of billions. Three Motley Fool contributors think Square (NYSE: SQ), Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) have a shot.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Sinking Stocks She Keeps Buying

    If you're Cathie Wood, founder, and CEO of ARK Invest, you keep buying more. Shares of life-science equipment manufacturer Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI) took a hit last week, and two ARK Invest ETFs quickly bought more. Wood also bought two genomics stocks that have tanked this year, Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) and Invitae (NYSE: NVTA).