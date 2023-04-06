Airway Clearance Devices Market Set to Surge Past US$ 986 Million by 2031 – Growth Plus Reports

Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new analysis by Growth Plus Reports, the global airway clearance devices market is estimated to be worth US$ 986 million by 2031, with a revenue CAGR of 5.80%. The study examines the key strategies, factors and prospects, competitive landscape, evolving industry patterns, market size, financial information and forecasts, and potential business opportunities.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases will drive market growth.

Rising awareness of the advantages of airway clearance treatment for respiratory diseases will support market revenue growth.

North America will dominate the global market with the largest revenue share.

Request a Free Sample PDF: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/airway-clearance-devices-market/8508

Airway Clearance Devices Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 594 million Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 986 million Growth Rate CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2031 Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments covered Type, Application, End-user, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Market Drivers

Increased rate of lung conditions like COPD, cystic fibrosis, and bronchiectasis is the primary factor driving the revenue growth of the airway clearance devices market. Furthermore, technological advances, the introduction of novel and innovative airway clearance devices, and the incorporation of smart technology and machine learning are expected to contribute to market revenue growth. Besides this, increasing focus on developing airway clearance devices that are comfortable for patients to use and simple to operate, increasing usage of airway clearance devices, and rising awareness among healthcare professionals and patients of the advantages of airway clearance treatment for respiratory diseases will boost market revenue growth.

Story continues

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global airway clearance devices market from four perspectives: Type, Application, End-user, and Region.

Type Segmentation: Based on the material, the airway clearance devices market is segmented into positive expiratory pressure (PEP), flutter mucus clearance device, high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO), intrapulmonary percussive ventilation (IPV), and others. The flutter mucus clearance device segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because they are simple to use and don't need an external power source, and successfully improve lung function and decrease exacerbations in patients with a variety of respiratory conditions.

Application Segmentation: Based on the application, the airway clearance devices market is segmented into cystic fibrosis, bronchiectasis, COPD, and others. The cystic fibrosis segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because of its rising prevalence.

End-User Segmentation: Based on the end-user, the airway clearance devices market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, home care settings, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The home care settings segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because of the rising popularity of home-based care for individuals with chronic respiratory diseases, which is a more practical and affordable alternative to hospital-based care.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global airway clearance devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

North America dominates the global airway clearance devices market with the largest revenue share. The existence of major manufacturers in the region, a high prevalence of chronic respiratory conditions, a sizable demand for airway clearance devices, and the increasing shift towards home-based care are responsible for North America's significant revenue share in the global market.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Reimbursement Regulatory Scenario MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL AIRWAY CLEARANCE DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Positive Expiratory Pressure (PEP) Flutter Mucus Clearance Device High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO) Intrapulmonary Percussive Ventilation (IPV) Others GLOBAL AIRWAY CLEARANCE DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis COPD Others GLOBAL AIRWAY CLEARANCE DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END-USER Hospitals & Clinics Home Care Settings Ambulatory Surgical Centres Others

AIRWAY CLEARANCE DEVICES MARKET TOC

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/airway-clearance-devices-market/8508

Competitive Landscape

The following companies are important players in the global airway clearance devices market:

Hill-Rom Services Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Electromed Inc.

Smiths Medical (ICU Medical Inc.)

General Physiotherapy Inc.

Dymedso Inc.

Olympus Corporation

International Biophysical Corporation

Monaghan Medical Corporation Inc.

PARI GmbH

There is moderate competition in the airway clearance devices market. To introduce novel drugs and products, the major players in the market emphasize research and development. Major companies often engage in mergers and acquisitions to enhance their market share.

Recent developments:

The FDA granted 510(k) approval to ABM Respiratory Care in January 2023 for the BiWaze Clear System. The new airway clearance system uses a novel Dual Lumen Breathing Circuit to deliver Oscillating Lung Expansion (OLE) therapy.

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8508

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse Latest Healthcare Related Reports:

Chemotherapy Devices Market by Product Type (Catheters, Cannulas, Infusion Pumps), End User (Hospitals, Homecare Settings)-Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Cell Culture Reagents Market by Product (Supplements, Cryoprotective Reagents) Application (Bioproduction, Diagnostics, Cancer Research), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2023

Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market by Type (Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy), Indication (Oncology Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases), End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutes) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031

Alveolar Soft Part Sarcoma Market by Type (Monotherapy, Combination Therapy), Therapy (Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy), End User (Hospitals, Cancer Speciality Centers) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031

UV Infection Control Devices Market by Type (Mobile, Stationary), End User (Hospital, Specialty Clinics) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: sales@growthplusreports.com 256 Chapman Road STE 105-4, Newark, New Castle - 19702, USA Phone no: +1 888 550 5009 Web: https://www.growthplusreports.com/



