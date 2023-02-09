U.S. markets open in 1 hour 20 minutes

Airway Management Devices Global Market Report 2023

Major players in the airway management devices market are Medtronic, Smiths Medical (A Division of Smiths Group PLC), Teleflex, Ambu, Karl Storz, Flexicare, Intersurgical, Carefusion, Mercury Medical, and Well Lead Medical Co Ltd.

New York, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Airway Management Devices Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280860/?utm_source=GNW


The global airway management devices market is expected to grow from $2.19 billion in 2021 to $2.36 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The airway management devices market is expected to grow to $2.76 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.0%.

The airway management devices market consists of sales of oropharyngeal airway (OPA), nasopharyngeal airway (NPA), and endotracheal airway (ETA).Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Airway management devices are medical techniques and tools for preserving or reestablishing a secure, reliable channel for ventilation and oxygenation. Airway management devices are used to prevent and relieve airway obstruction to ensure the proper exchange of air between the patient’s lungs and atmosphere.

North America was the largest region in the airway management devices market in 2022. Western Europe was the second largest region in the airway management devices market.The regions covered in the airway management devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The main types of airway management devices are infraglottic airway management devices, supraglottic airway management devices, resuscitators, laryngoscopes, and other devices.The infraglottic airway management devices are used to prevent and relieve airway obstruction to ensure the proper exchange of air between the patient’s lungs and atmosphere.

These are used for applications such as anesthesia, emergency medicine, others that are used by hospitals and homecare.

The increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases is expected to propel the demand for airway management devices market over the forecast period.Airway management devices are used for difficult emergency airway management during medical procedures.

According to the American Lung Association, in 2020, 148,512 people died from COPDs in the US making it sixth overall leading cause of death and fifth disease-related cause of death. Lung cancer was the deadliest cancer with 1.76 million deaths annually across the world. Moreover, 10 million people develop tuberculosis and 334 million people suffer from asthma every year. This scenario drives the growth of the airway management devices market.

The complications and failures associated with airway management devices limit the growth of airway management devices.According to BioMed Research International Journal, the concerns or complications related to the supraglottic and other airway management devices include compression of vascular structures, regurgitation, aspiration of gastric contents, trauma, and nerve injury.

Therefore, higher incidences of complications associated with the airway management devices question the use of devices in the first place and likely harm the market growth.

The launch of innovative airway management devices is shaping the airway management devices market.For instance, in December 2021, McMurray Enhanced Airwar (MEA) was named as 2021 EMS world innovation awards winner.

The MEA is specially designed to quickly open a patient’s airway facilitating ventilation and oxygenation. Similarly, in June 2020, Docsinnovent Ltd launched an advanced version of V-gel, which is a supraglottic airway device for cats and rabbits.

The countries covered in the airway management devices market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The airway management devices market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides airway management devices market statistics, including airway management devices industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a airway management devices market share, detailed airway management devices market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the airway management devices industry. This airway management devices market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.
