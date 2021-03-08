U.S. markets close in 2 hours 11 minutes

Airxcel, Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Cleer Vision, A Leading Window And Tempered Glass Manufacturer

·4 min read

WICHITA, Kan., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Airxcel, Inc., the leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of the most critically functional products for the Recreational Vehicle ("RV") and Specialty HVAC markets, announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Cleer Vision Windows, Inc, a leading RV and specialty equipment window manufacturer. The transaction is expected to close within 45 days.

Airxcel, Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cleer Vision, a Leading Window and Tempered Glass Manufacturer

Airxcel is widely recognized as a committed partner to a long list of industry-leading RV OEMs, suppliers, and consumers. For over 30 years, the Airxcel RV Group has served as the steward of some of the most well-known brands in the RV space delivering expertly engineered products that lead to exceptional customer experiences. Airxcel is committed to the consumer and the Company's employees work tirelessly to provide comprehensive service and support before, during, and after every single sale.

Rick Collins, Cleer Vision president and founder, said: "Our team is excited to join such an industry powerhouse. This acquisition allows us to accelerate innovation and growth within the markets we serve. Airxcel has a great track record for growth and adding value to customers throughout the RV channel. Their leadership and the company's position within the RV industry are second to none and we welcome the opportunity to grow with them. We are thrilled to continue our capacity and product offering expansions across our various window and glass markets."

Based in Elkhart, IN, Cleer Vision Windows, Inc. is a supplier to the RV, transit bus, and specialty vehicle industries. Specializing in windows and tempered glass applications, Cleer Vision is known for product and manufacturing innovation, product expertise, and deeply rooted customer partnerships. The merging of Cleer Vision's processes, values, and team members into Airxcel's brand portfolio aligns closely with Airxcel's own focus on committed partnerships, unparalleled service, and product expertise.

"We're excited to welcome Cleer Vision to the Airxcel family of market-leading brands," said Jeff Rutherford, Airxcel president and CEO. Rutherford adds: "Airxcel is committed to the RV industry and we look forward to supporting Cleer Vision's growth initiatives and product innovations. Cleer Vision is a key supplier, and this acquisition further entrenches Airxcel into the RV industry."

With the acquisition of Cleer Vision, Airxcel continues to position itself as an industry leader that values the diversity of its brand lineup. "We are always refining our efforts, and only when it's right, do we diversify our portfolio to either elevate, complement, or fill a critical gap in the RV space," said Rutherford. He added: "Airxcel will continue to grow and thrive within the industries we serve so long as we stay true to our mission to provide superior customer service, strong and supportive partnership, and a constant pursuit of unmatched product expertise."

As is the case with all Airxcel acquisitions, the Cleer Vision brand and management structure will remain intact. "We value and preserve each of our brand's unique identities and Cleer Vision is a terrific brand with a strong presence," said Kevin Phillips, Airxcel RV Group president. Phillips adds: "We will build upon their strengths and leverage Airxcel's operational expertise in support of their growth, as we do across all our brands."

About Airxcel, Inc.: Airxcel began in 1991 as a divesture of the Coleman RV Air Conditioner division. The company has continued to grow through innovative product development, market expansion, and strategic acquisitions. The Airxcel RV Group provides industry-leading products in recreational vehicle heating, cooling, ventilation, cooking, window covering, side wall, and roofing materials under the current brands: Aqua-Hot, CAN, Coleman-Mach, Dicor Products, United Shade, Vixen Composites, Maxxair, MCD Innovations, and Suburban. The Airxcel Specialty HVAC Group provides highly engineered cooling and ventilation solutions for telecommunications, energy development and storage, and education/multi-tenant housing industries under the brands: Marvair, Eubank, Industrial Climate Engineering (ICE), and Suburban Applied Products. Airxcel's 1,300-plus employees are based in eight facilities across the U.S. and Europe, where they design, manufacture, and distribute products all over the world. www.Airxcel.com

About Cleer Vision Windows, Inc.: Cleer Vision began in 2003 as a small group of industry-experienced entrepreneurs seizing an opportunity to provide stylish and affordable windows. The company has grown to become a premium window manufacturer and glass fabricator in the RV, transit bus, and specialty vehicle industries. In 2010, Cleer Vision partnered with a glass tempering company, acquiring them in 2011. www.cleervision.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/airxcel-inc-signs-definitive-agreement-to-acquire-cleer-vision-a-leading-window-and-tempered-glass-manufacturer-301242575.html

SOURCE Airxcel Inc.

