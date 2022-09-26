U.S. markets open in 6 hours 48 minutes

AIST to Hold 4th RD20 Conference on Oct 4 and 6 in Tokyo for Achieving Carbon Neutrality

·2 min read

TOKYO, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (hereinafter referred to as "AIST") based in Tokyo will hold an international conference, "The 4th RD20," from Tuesday, October 4, to Thursday, October 6, 2022, as part of Tokyo GX Week organized by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. The conference aims to quickly realize a carbon-neutral society through international joint projects such as solar power generation and hydrogen, and creation of human resource development plans.

Online participation in the conference, including on-demand viewing, is available. A registration site is open ( https://rd20.aist.go.jp/rd20-4/registration/ ).

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107265/202209206800/_prw_PI1fl_4qObCuC8.png

Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107265/202209206800/_prw_PI2fl_L45Q0LAO.jpg

The 4th RD20 consists of the following sessions.
-Technical Session: Tuesday, October 4, 2022, 9:30-18:20 (JST)
-Leaders Session: Thursday, October 6, 2022, 13:00-16:30 (JST)

The Technical Session has the following three parallel themes.
Theme 1: Hydrogen Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) and Techno Economic Analysis (TEA)
Theme 2: Renewable Energy Generation and Integration
Theme 3: Carbon Management

The Leaders Session consists of keynote addresses and roundtable discussions. Directors and representatives from various research institutes will discuss an action plan for realizing the "Leaders Statement" ( https://rd20.aist.go.jp/rd20-3/ ) issued with the agreement of each institute at the 3rd RD20.

Official Website: https://rd20.aist.go.jp/

Registration: https://rd20.aist.go.jp/rd20-4/registration/

Conference Overview:
Launched in 2019, the RD20 is a framework for international research and development aiming to strengthen international collaboration and promote innovation by leading research institutes in the G20 countries and regions that develop the world's most advanced technologies for achieving carbon neutrality. The RD20 provides opportunities for participants to exchange R&D activities and experiences. It also serves to deepen and develop new partnerships among relevant industries, academia, and government stakeholders.

Co-hosts:
Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT); Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI); Ministry of the Environment; New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO)

Information on Tokyo GX Week: https://www.meti.go.jp/english/press/2022/0801_001.html

AIST's Official Website: https://www.aist.go.jp/index_en.html

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aist-to-hold-4th-rd20-conference-on-oct-4-and-6-in-tokyo-for-achieving-carbon-neutrality-301632735.html

SOURCE National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology

