AIT Worldwide Logistics opens new location in Biberach, Germany

·3 min read

Staffed by a team of eight subject matter experts, facility enhances AIT's life sciences competency in Europe

ITASCA, Ill., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global supply chain solutions leader AIT Worldwide Logistics continues to expand its European footprint with the opening of a new office in Biberach, Germany, located in an area of the country that is home to many prominent life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

AIT Worldwide Logistics has opened a new facility in Biberach, Germany. The surrounding region is home to many prominent life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.
AIT Worldwide Logistics has opened a new facility in Biberach, Germany. The surrounding region is home to many prominent life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

"As AIT continues to execute on our plans for growth around the world, we're excited to welcome our newest teammates in Biberach," said AIT's President and CEO, Vaughn Moore. "Augmenting our network with a facility in this region is a strategic step that enhances our ability to support customer demand."

AIT's Vice President, Europe, Michael Völlnagel, noted that while Germany is the European Union's largest pharmaceutical manufacturing country, other key industries are also represented in the state of Baden-Württemberg where AIT-Biberach is located.

"This office is operated by an established team that brings a lot of healthcare and pharmaceutical logistics know-how to AIT's brain trust," Völlnagel said. "And the [Biberach] location is ideally positioned to serve nearby companies in the high-tech and medical device industries, too."

AIT-Biberach operations are overseen by Unitrans International Corporation, an AIT Worldwide Logistics company. According to Unitrans President, Andrew Schadegg, the location adds nearly 600 square meters of office and warehouse space to the company's global network, as well as the intellectual capital of eight industry experts, many of whom have decades of experience serving the life sciences industry.

"In the pharma space, and across multiple other industries, Unitrans is a trusted freight forwarder in the region," Schadegg said. "And with the AIT-Biberach team's expertise across a full suite of end-to-end logistics services, from pre-conditioning cold-chain packaging solutions to customs clearance, they're well poised for growth."

AIT-Biberach is the firm's fifth German location, joining offices in Bremen, Frankfurt, Greven and Stuttgart, which were added to AIT's global network via the acquisition of Fiege Forwarding from the FIEGE Group in December 2020.

AIT Worldwide Logistics
Obere Stegwiesen 29
88400 Biberach
Germany
+49 (7351) 8099700

About AIT Worldwide Logistics

AIT Worldwide Logistics helps companies grow by expanding access to markets all over the world where they can sell and procure their raw materials, components and finished goods. For more than 40 years, the Chicago-based transportation management leader has relied on a consultative approach to build a global network and trusted partnerships in nearly every industry, including aerospace, e-commerce, food, government, healthcare, life sciences and retail. Backed by scalable, user-friendly technology, AIT's flexible business model delivers precisely tailored supply chain solutions for sea, air and ground freight—on time and on budget. With expert teammates at more than 85 worldwide locations in Asia, Europe and North America, AIT's full-service options also include customs clearance, warehouse management and white glove services. Learn more at www.aitworldwide.com.

Our Mission

At AIT, we vigorously seek opportunities to earn our customers' trust by delivering exceptional worldwide logistics solutions while passionately valuing our co-workers, partners and communities.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Matt Sanders
Public Relations Manager
+1 (630) 766-8300
msanders@aitworldwide.com

AIT Worldwide Logistics, Inc.
Corporate Headquarters
701 N. Rohlwing Road
Itasca, IL 60143

800-669-4AIT (4248)
www.aitworldwide.com

AIT Worldwide Logistics is a global supply chain solutions company providing comprehensive transportation management products with an emphasis on North American ground distribution, transpacific air and ocean, U.S. exports, customs clearance and specialized services.
AIT Worldwide Logistics is a global supply chain solutions company providing comprehensive transportation management products with an emphasis on North American ground distribution, transpacific air and ocean, U.S. exports, customs clearance and specialized services.


SOURCE AIT Worldwide Logistics, Inc.

