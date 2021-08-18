Aite-Novarica Group Announces Winners of the 2021 Digital Wallet Innovation Awards

Aite-Novarica Group, in partnership with the Mobile Payment Conference, recognizes innovative digital wallet providers leveraging best-in-class technology at an awards presentation during this year’s virtual Mobile Payment Conference, MPC 2021.

Boston, MA, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aite-Novarica Group has announced the winners of the 2021 Digital Wallet Innovation Awards. The awards, which will be presented virtually today during the Mobile Payment Conference, recognize innovation achieved by digital wallet providers that are changing the way that commerce is done.

In its third year, the Digital Wallet Innovation awards program, sponsored by Cybersource, a Visa solution, honors industry leaders that identify and implement new products, capabilities, and levels of automation and effectiveness that remove friction and add value to the consumer and merchant commerce experience. They are the pathfinders in the digital payment space. The winners across the five categories are as follows:

Customer Experience: VELA

Merchant Experience: Nexi

Product Design: Payactiv

Value-Added Services: Ceridian

Market Adoption: Comviva

In addition to the above categories, Aite-Novarica Group has created an overall winner, and one of the five winning firms will receive that award. The overall winner will be announced during the Mobile Payment Conference.

The award winners and finalists were selected based on the following criteria, which were considered when scoring each entry:

Level of innovation and competitive advantage

Market needs

Impact on customer experience

Impact on customer operational efficiency

Level of new revenue opportunity for the organization

Impact on customer retention/new customer attraction

Level of scalability across customer base

Future roadmap

“Digital wallets have become an essential component of the payments landscape, and the COVID-19 pandemic only increased the value that they provide consumers and merchants,” says Thad Peterson, senior analyst at Aite-Novarica Group. “We’re proud to recognize organizations that are innovative leaders in the digital wallet space,” he explains.

The winners were selected by a global panel of independent experts on digital payments and wallets. The identification of an Aite-Novarica Group award winner or finalist is not an endorsement by Aite-Novarica Group of any vendor, product, or service.



