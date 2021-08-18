U.S. markets open in 1 hour 16 minutes

Aite-Novarica Group Announces Winners of the 2021 Digital Wallet Innovation Awards

AITE Group
·3 min read

Aite-Novarica Group, in partnership with the Mobile Payment Conference, recognizes innovative digital wallet providers leveraging best-in-class technology at an awards presentation during this year’s virtual Mobile Payment Conference, MPC 2021.

Boston, MA, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aite-Novarica Group has announced the winners of the 2021 Digital Wallet Innovation Awards. The awards, which will be presented virtually today during the Mobile Payment Conference, recognize innovation achieved by digital wallet providers that are changing the way that commerce is done.

In its third year, the Digital Wallet Innovation awards program, sponsored by Cybersource, a Visa solution, honors industry leaders that identify and implement new products, capabilities, and levels of automation and effectiveness that remove friction and add value to the consumer and merchant commerce experience. They are the pathfinders in the digital payment space. The winners across the five categories are as follows:

Customer Experience: VELA

Merchant Experience: Nexi

Product Design: Payactiv

Value-Added Services: Ceridian

Market Adoption: Comviva

In addition to the above categories, Aite-Novarica Group has created an overall winner, and one of the five winning firms will receive that award. The overall winner will be announced during the Mobile Payment Conference.

The award winners and finalists were selected based on the following criteria, which were considered when scoring each entry:

  • Level of innovation and competitive advantage

  • Market needs

  • Impact on customer experience

  • Impact on customer operational efficiency

  • Level of new revenue opportunity for the organization

  • Impact on customer retention/new customer attraction

  • Level of scalability across customer base

  • Future roadmap

“Digital wallets have become an essential component of the payments landscape, and the COVID-19 pandemic only increased the value that they provide consumers and merchants,” says Thad Peterson, senior analyst at Aite-Novarica Group. “We’re proud to recognize organizations that are innovative leaders in the digital wallet space,” he explains.

The winners were selected by a global panel of independent experts on digital payments and wallets. The identification of an Aite-Novarica Group award winner or finalist is not an endorsement by Aite-Novarica Group of any vendor, product, or service.

To request additional information about Aite-Novarica Group’s Digital Wallet Innovation Awards or to learn more about the Digital Wallet Database, please contact us at pr@aite-novarica.com.

About Aite-Novarica Group:
Aite-Novarica Group is an advisory firm providing mission-critical insights on technology, regulations, strategy, and operations to hundreds of banks, insurers, payments providers, and investment firms—as well as the technology and service providers that support them. Comprising former senior technology, strategy, and operations executives as well as experienced researchers and consultants, our experts provide actionable advice to our client base, leveraging deep insights developed via our extensive network of clients and other industry contacts. Visit us on the web and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Mobile Payment Conference:
Mobile Payment Conference (MPC) is the premier annual conference and exhibition on the future of alternative payments worldwide. MPC is known for bringing together thought leaders, innovators and decision-makers from financial, technology, government, retail, marketing, and mobile industries to discuss the evolution of the payments industry. Attendees benefit from access to the world’s foremost experts in emerging payments and commerce, blockchain and digital currencies, cybersecurity and consumer privacy, customer experience and loyalty, and customer engagement and marketing.

About MPC21:
MPC21 Virtual, which marks the 11th year of the Digital Commerce Event, is set for August 17-19, 2021. This year’s theme, “Where Digital Commerce & Technology Meet,” will focus on the current and future applications of alternative payment technologies in established economies and emerging markets. For more information, visit www.mobilepaymentconference.com.

CONTACT: Kaitlyn Labbe Aite-Novarica Group +1.857.327.9442 pr@aite-novarica.com


