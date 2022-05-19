U.S. markets open in 23 minutes

AITX CEO Steve Reinharz Releases Latest Publication on the New Economy, Jobs, and Automation

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • AITX
&quot;Navigating the New Economy: Jobs &amp; Automation, Challenges &amp; Opportunities”, by AITX CEO Steve Reinharz is available for download now.
"Navigating the New Economy: Jobs & Automation, Challenges & Opportunities”, by AITX CEO Steve Reinharz is available for download now.

Navigating the New Economy: Jobs & Automation, Challenges & Opportunities’ Available for Download Now

Detroit, Michigan, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its CEO, Steve Reinharz has published a new composition that examines how businesses must adapt in the new post-COVID, great resignation economy.

“Navigating the New Economy: Jobs & Automation, Challenges & Opportunities” is available download, free of charge from several of the Company’s websites. The book reviews the anguish felt by businesses of all sizes because of recent fluctuations in the labor market and introduces several innovative solutions utilizing AI-fueled automation.

"As someone growing a tech company that provides solutions, I’ve experienced the misery that just about every business is experiencing today,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and author of the book. “Staffing, training, and maintaining a solid workforce has become so costly and resource-draining that it’s essential for companies to seek automation in some form to keep things moving forward. I wrote this piece in an effort to share what’s working for us, and help other business leaders gain insight into what a RAD future can look like.”

The e-book is available for download at https://tinyurl.com/uczv5sdj

“For those following AITX, and those interested in keeping up with the rapidly changing and challenging times, this piece may help equip you to make a few cost-effective, immediate ROI-returning decisions,” Reinharz concluded.

AITX intends to file for listing on the OTCQB within 10 days of filing its YE2022 10-K which is expected in May.

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions to provide for its obligations, to provide working capital needs from operating revenues, to obtain additional financing needed for any future acquisitions, to meet competitive challenges and technological changes, to meet business and financial goals including projections and forecasts, and other risks. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement(s) and/or to confirm the statement(s) to actual results or changes in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions expectations.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)
AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai, stevereinharz.com, www.radsecurity.com and www.radlightmyway.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz.

Steve Reinharz
949-636-7060
@SteveReinharz

