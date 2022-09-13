U.S. markets open in 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,141.25
    +30.50 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,605.00
    +219.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,839.25
    +98.50 (+0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,927.40
    +13.80 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.09
    +1.31 (+1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,742.00
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    19.91
    +0.05 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0076
    -0.0046 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2990
    -0.0630 (-1.87%)
     

  • Vix

    23.73
    +0.94 (+4.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1615
    -0.0066 (-0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.9280
    +1.1280 (+0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,801.57
    -491.50 (-2.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    512.33
    -3.83 (-0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,500.67
    +27.64 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

AIVITA Biomedical CEO Dr. Hans Keirstead to Deliver Keynote Address at United Nations 'AI for Good' Meeting

·2 min read

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIVITA Biomedical, Inc., a biotech company specializing in innovative cell applications, today announced that chairman and CEO Hans Keirstead, Ph.D., will deliver a keynote address at AI for Good, a program dedicated to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals through practical AI applications. Details for the keynote are as follows:

Keynote title: AI in healthcare is an infant. Intelligence augmentation is an athlete.
When: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 15:00 CEST (9:00 EDT)
Where: SwitzerlandVirtual Presentation

The AI for Good meeting is organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the United Nations specialized agency for information and communication technologies, in partnership with 40 United Nations sister agencies.

About AIVITA Biomedical

Founded in 2016 by pioneers in the cell therapy industry, AIVITA Biomedical, Inc. utilizes its expertise in cell growth and directed, high-purity differentiation to enable safe, efficient and economical manufacturing systems which support its therapeutic pipeline. Our cancer immunotherapy targets the seed of all cancers, tumor-initiating cells, with a unique pan-antigenic approach that targets all neoantigens specific to the patient's cancer. Our patient-specific cancer treatments have shown tremendous promise in eradicating tumors, without harmful side effects, in melanoma and glioblastoma clinical studies. Our COVID-19 Vaccine Enabling Kit is targeted to emerging nations enabling point-of-care vaccine production in minimally equipped facilities by minimally trained third-party technicians.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as applicable. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our plans, beliefs, expectations and assumptions, as well as other statements that are not necessarily historical facts. You are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve risks and uncertainties. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date as of which it is made, and we do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements. This communication also contains market data related to our business and industry which includes projections that are based on a number of assumptions we believe are reasonable and most significant to the projections as of the date of this communication. If any of our assumptions prove to be incorrect, our actual results may significantly differ from our projections based on these assumptions. This communication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein.

 

AiVita Biomedical
AiVita Biomedical

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aivita-biomedical-ceo-dr-hans-keirstead-to-deliver-keynote-address-at-united-nations-ai-for-good-meeting-301622684.html

SOURCE AIVITA Biomedical, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Clovis Oncology Zoomed 30% Higher Today

    Cancer-focused biotech Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) was a stock on fire Monday. On Sunday, Clovis reported that Rubraca tested very well as a monotherapy for ovarian cancer in the initial part of a phase 3 trial. All told, 538 women suffering from high-grade ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer took part in the trial.

  • 1 Green Flag and 1 Red Flag For Inovio Pharmaceuticals

    Developing innovative products is an excellent way for a company to become successful, and that's what Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) is looking to do. Let's look at one reason Inovio could be an exciting contrarian buy, and one reason to stay away. Small-cap biotechs need promising pipeline programs to attract attention.

  • New Cancer Drug Beats Chemotherapy in Study

    New data from the first of a new type of cancer drug suggest its benefits and limitations, while leaving room for other candidates seeking to enter the lucrative market. Amgen lung-cancer pill Lumakras beat out a common chemotherapy in a late-stage study, helping patients survive without their tumors getting worse, though it failed to prove that it reduced overall deaths, the company said. The Food and Drug Administration conditionally approved Lumakras last year based on encouraging early-stage study data but required Amgen to conduct a confirmatory study, which the company reported Sunday.

  • ESSA Pharma Appoints Philip Kantoff to its Board of Directors

    ESSA Pharma Inc. ("ESSA", or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EPIX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, today announced the appointment of Philip Kantoff, M.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Kantoff brings invaluable insight and experience to ESSA as a renowned medical oncologist and leader in the clinical development of new prostate cancer treatments.

  • Why MacroGenics Stock Sank Today

    An analyst had a fresh new take on the company's prospects, and it wasn't all that positive.

  • President Biden in Boston to promote cancer initiative

    President Joe Biden will speak at the JFK Library in Boston Monday afternoon about "Cancer Moonshot," an initiative to end cancer as we know it.

  • Illumina Genomics Forum To Feature Diverse Lineup of Visionary Global Leaders

    Full agenda now available for September 28–October 1 event

  • Biden details efforts to end cancer on anniversary of famous 'Moonshot' speech

    Biden details efforts to end cancer on anniversary of famous 'Moonshot' speech

  • Biden touts 'Cancer Moonshot' on JFK speech anniversary in Boston

    BOSTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden signed orders on Monday to push more government dollars to the U.S. biotechnology industry, as he promoted his initiative to create new treatments and cut the death rate from cancer. Cancer "doesn’t care if you’re Republican or Democrat,” Biden said at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston, on the 60th anniversary of JFK's 'Moonshot' speech that urged Americans to lead in the exploration of space. Biden drew a parallel between the former president's goal of reaching the moon and his own goal of cutting cancer death rates in half in the next 25 years.

  • Biden signs executive order targeting biotech as he talks up ‘cancer moonshot’

    President Joe Biden signs an executive order that aims to boost the biotech industry, with the move coming as he gives a speech in Boston on a cancer moonshot.

  • NCCN's New Patient Guidelines for Marginal Zone Lymphoma Help Patients and Caregivers Better Understand a Rare Form of Blood Cancer

    The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) has published new NCCN Guidelines for Patients®: Marginal Zone Lymphoma. A cancer of the lymphatic system, marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) is a type of non-Hodgkin B-cell lymphoma that is typically slow-growing, and comprises about 8% of non-Hodgkin lymphoma cases1.

  • ‘Waiting for men to spot prostate cancer symptoms is failing one in three’

    Will Hide was 52 when he found out he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. A travel writer who had seen his sources of work dry up during the early stages of the pandemic in spring 2020, Hide volunteered to take part in a University College London Hospitals (UCLH) clinical trial, in which all participants received an MRI scan of their prostate.

  • Biden outlines ambitious 'moonshot' effort to reduce cancer deaths in the U.S.

    President Biden traveled to Boston on Monday to promote the cancer-fighting effort he first launched in February, with the goal of halving cancer death rates in the United States in the next 25 years.

  • Biden to sign order boosting biotech as part of cancer moonshot update

    President Biden on Monday will announce the director of a new agency focused on biomedical innovation and sign an executive order on biotechnologies as part of an update on his administration’s efforts to cure cancer. Biden will travel to Boston on the 60th anniversary of former President John F. Kennedy’s “Moonshot” speech at Rice University,…

  • Georgia woman admits to lying about receiving Purple Heart, her 9-year-old having cancer

    Gabrielle Beutler pleaded guilty to charges of forgery, false representation of a veteran and child cruelty last week in Franklin County, Georgia, according to local media reports.

  • Even $1.2 Trillion of Reserves Isn't Enough to Scare Yen Bears

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan has more firepower in its foreign exchange reserves than it did the last time it intervened in markets to support its currency, though a unilateral move is seen as unlikely to succeed without US support.Should it choose to act alone to defend an attack on the weakening yen, Tokyo will rely on reserves built up at a faster pace than growth in the local currency market since 1998, when it stepped in to bolster the yen around the tail-end of the Asian financial crisis.Japan had

  • GE confirms on track for spinoff of GE HealthCare the first week of Jan. 2023

    General Electric Co. said Monday it's on track for the targeted spinoff of GE HealthCare the first week of Jan. 2023. The company said it would create a board of directors for the business following the spinoff. GE Chairman and CEO Lawrence Culp will be non-executive chairman of the new company, while Peter Arduini, currently CEO of GE HealthCare, will serve as director. The company will hold an investor day on Dec. 8 in New York. The spinoff is part of the industrial conglomerate's plan to sepa

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Two ways of thinking about this chart of stocks and recessions

    This annotated long-term chart of the S&P 500 comes from Deutsche Bank. Recessions are shaded in gray.

  • ECB’s Guindos Says Jumbo Hike Aimed at Inflation Expectations

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank’s jumbo increase in interest rates last week was designed to keep inflation expectations anchored, according to Vice President Luis de Guindos.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryUS Stocks Gain on Bets That Inflation Is Near Peak: Markets WrapRussia Strikes Power Plants, Vowing to Counter Ukraine’s AdvanceRussia Confirms Flight of Troops From Ukraine