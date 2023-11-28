AIXTRON (ETR:AIXA) Is Investing Its Capital With Increasing Efficiency

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of AIXTRON (ETR:AIXA) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for AIXTRON:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = €143m ÷ (€943m - €219m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, AIXTRON has an ROCE of 20%. On its own, that's a very good return and it's on par with the returns earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for AIXTRON compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We like the trends that we're seeing from AIXTRON. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 20%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 81%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at AIXTRON thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that AIXTRON can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And a remarkable 223% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

