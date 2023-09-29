Is AIXTRON SE's (ETR:AIXA) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

AIXTRON's (ETR:AIXA) stock is up by a considerable 11% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to AIXTRON's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

Check out our latest analysis for AIXTRON

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for AIXTRON is:

17% = €113m ÷ €675m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every €1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn €0.17 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

AIXTRON's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

To begin with, AIXTRON seems to have a respectable ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 18%. This probably goes some way in explaining AIXTRON's significant 26% net income growth over the past five years amongst other factors. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Story continues

Next, on comparing AIXTRON's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 26% over the last few years.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about AIXTRON's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is AIXTRON Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The three-year median payout ratio for AIXTRON is 32%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 68%. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like AIXTRON is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

While AIXTRON has been growing its earnings, it only recently started to pay dividends which likely means that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 31% of its profits over the next three years. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that AIXTRON's future ROE will be 19% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that AIXTRON's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.