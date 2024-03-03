AIXTRON's (ETR:AIXA) Dividend Will Be Increased To €0.40

The board of AIXTRON SE (ETR:AIXA) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 29% on the 20th of May to €0.40, up from last year's comparable payment of €0.31. The payment will take the dividend yield to 1.1%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

AIXTRON's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Prior to this announcement, AIXTRON's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 64.2%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 26% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

AIXTRON Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. Since 2021, the dividend has gone from €0.11 total annually to €0.31. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 41% a year over that time. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. AIXTRON has impressed us by growing EPS at 19% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for AIXTRON you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored. Is AIXTRON not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

