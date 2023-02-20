AIZEN, the Banking Service with 'AI Core-Tech' in a Dynamic Environment with ChatGPT

SEOUL, KOREA, Feb. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, AIZEN is proud to announce the banking service using "AI Core-Tech" in a dynamic environment with ChatGPT. Experts predict that the advent of ChatGPT will bring many changes not only in chats but also in the areas of education, science and technology, as well as finance. In particular, it is expected to quickly impact customer support, document processing, and provision of personalized financial information in fintech. As such, it is expected that financial services at contact points with customers will undergo significant changes along with the rapid advancement of AI, and what has become increasingly crucial in this environment is the "core technology" in finance. Data on "credits" and the utilization of AI, both of which are required for critical decision-making in finance, have emerged as areas to focus on in the era of unlimited competition. As ChatGPT continues to be under the spotlight, attention is again focused on the value of utilizing AI.





AIZEN Global provides Banking-as-a-Service and CreditConnect by incorporating AI into the core technology required for the credit model and the value chain of credit provision, which are the most critical part of banking. It integrates AI models based on credit information from newly created data platforms to quickly produce risk-based decisions required for loan processing. Based on this, data platform customers will be able to access banking services at a reasonable interest rate, and financial institutions will acquire new customers. The company developed the core value of providing credit through AI finance.

AIZEN Global entered the Vietnamese E-Commerce market, providing credits based on the data of new online business operators and enabling non-financial companies such as education and e-commerce companies to provide loans to their loyal customers easily. It is to allow financial supply based on big data and AI to industries newly emerging in Vietnam. In addition, it has entered Indonesia's EV (electric vehicle and electric bike market), and finance is provided through electric battery data analysis. This is possible through combining non-financial and financial data through AI and decision-making based on AI models. It is because 'AI banking service' is provided through reinforcement learning for decision-making of credit data. Electric bikes are being used at a hotel in Bali, Indonesia with the CreditConnect service provided by AIZEN.

Story continues

AIZEN Global has provided AI financial solutions to the financial IT for banks, insurance companies, and credit card companies and has been revolutionizing the core technology of decision-making for finance. AI is applied to core areas of finance such as digital strategies, fraud detection, and credit evaluation. Through this digital transformation project, the core technology of AI finance was achieved. In addition, it holds more than 150 patents in AI finance and has actively invested in R&D for the core technology of AI finance. Through the Responsible AI project with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), it conducted research to apply AI to scoring. It also ranked second as a global company selected by the Monetary Authority of Singapore for the 'Fintech Awards.'

More and more non-financial companies will bring innovation through AI in the future. Many data platform companies need supply chain finance to quickly supply "finance" to their customers. In the process, AI core technology will develop into an essential competitive edge for companies. Companies will make decisions based on AI financial technology to provide their customers with more personalized and optimal services.

AIZEN Global's CEO said, "We now live in an era when financial advice can be provided through ChatGPT, and even coding necessary for financial solutions can be easily done" and added, "What we need to focus on in this transformation will be the AI core technology for 'credit', the most critical aspect of finance."

Media Contact

Company: AIZEN Global

Contact: Hyeree JANG, Director

Telephone: +82-10-3370-9165

Email: hyeree.jang@aizen.co

Website: www.aizenglobal.com

SOURCE: AIZEN Global



