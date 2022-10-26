U.S. markets closed

AIZEN Global to introduce AI banking service at Singapore Fintech Festival

·3 min read

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIZEN Global (CEO Kang Jung-seok), a developer of AI finance services and leader of AI finance innovation, announced that it will participate in the Singapore Fintech Festival, to be held for three days from the 2nd of next month, where it will introduce "CreditConnect," an AI banking service.

AIZEN, which is a member of the Born2Global Centre (CEO Kim Jong-gap), announced that it took second place in the "Global" category at the Fintech Awards hosted by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) at the end of 2020. Swiss Re Group and BNY Mellon of the US along with Swiss Re and BNY Mellon.

At this year's festival, AIZEN Global will focus on introducing, through CreditConnect, the EV-Finance model, an AI banking service based on electric bike data that the company has provided to the Asian market. The company is also planning to demonstrate its AI service-type banking and share examples of banking service applications in various industries at this fintech event, which is the largest in Asia.

CreditConnect is a banking service that combines financial and non-financial data.
CreditConnect is a banking service that combines financial and non-financial data.

AIZEN Global will introduce its EV-CreditConnect model, which offers banking services based on combining electric vehicle battery data and driving data in the rapidly growing Asian e-mobility market.

The company also developed an AI finance solution that enabled the inclusion of a fraud detection system (FDS), AI delinquency prediction, and anti-money laundering (AML) in financial decision-making. It is currently providing AI banking services in Indonesia, Vietnam, and Korea. In particular, CreditConnect provides banking services for online businesses, serving as a bridge between data platforms and financial institutions. In this way, CreditConnect applies credit services to various industries.

AIZEN Global has been recognized as a financial innovation company in Asia, as proven by its performance in responsible AI research with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and winning of second place at the MAS Fintech Awards and first place at the Hong Kong Fintech Week Demo Show. The company also won the Award of Financial Services Commission Chairman at the Hankyung Fintech Awards and the grand prize at the AI Awards.

AIZEN Global provides banking services to various affiliates in Vietnam's shopping, medical, and education industries. It is now expanding its financial services through electric bike data after signing MOUs with the NOA and SWAP, which are Indonesian bike platform companies. The NOA and SWAP platforms are enhancing the convenience of local customers in the electric bike market in Indonesia, which is growing fast. By partnering with AIZEN Global's AI banking service, these companies have been able to provide banking services through data analysis-based customer acquisition and data combination.

AIZEN Global CEO Kang Jung-seok said, "Our company hopes to strengthen our partnerships and share our AI finance innovations, which have been chosen by MAS, at the Singapore Fintech Festival." He also added, "We will focus on collaborating with various industries such as shopping and mobility using our AI finance technology infrastructure."

About Born2Global Centre

The Born2Global Centre, operated by Born2Global, is a full-cycle service platform that supports the global expansion of promising companies. Established in 2013 under the Ministry of Science and ICT, Born2Global has been setting the standards for a successful startup ecosystem in Korea and continues to expand and transform startups so that they are engaged, well equipped, and connected with the global market.

For more information, please visit born2global.com

SOURCE Born2Global Centre

