AJAC 2022 CANADIAN CAR OF THE YEAR AND CANADIAN UTILITY VEHICLE OF THE YEAR FINALISTS ANNOUNCED

·3 min read

Winners to be revealed Monday February 28th at 8pm ET on REV TV

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Six vehicles moved closer today to the ultimate goal of being named 2022 Canadian Car of the Year and Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year by the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC).

The three finalists for Canadian Car of the Year are:
Honda Civic
Genesis G70
Mazda MX-5

The three finalists for Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year are:
Genesis GV70
Hyundai Tucson
Toyota Corolla Cross

Results from AJAC journalist member ballots are audited by international accounting firm KPMG and remain under wraps until the moment the envelopes are opened.

The Canadian Car of the Year award presentation is typically held during the opening ceremonies of the Canadian International AutoShow (CIAS) in Toronto, which was cancelled this year due to the public health measures dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic. AJAC looks forward to continuing our partnership with CIAS for their 50th Anniversary in February 2023.

In the meantime, this year the award presentation will be broadcast live on REV TV Canada for the first time. The 30-minute program will include a recap of the category winners, an interview with CIAS General Manager, Jason Campbell and of course, the winners for Canadian Car of the Year and Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year will be revealed on February 28, 2022 at 8 pm ET.

The three finalist cars and utility vehicles were qualified from among the 13 category winners announced throughout the month of February on social media.

About the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC)
The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) is an association of professional journalists, writers, photographers, and corporate members whose focus is the automobile and the Canadian automotive industry. Collectively, our primary objectives are to promote, encourage, support, and facilitate professionalism in Canadian automotive journalism and to ensure factual and ethical reporting about the automobile and automotive issues to Canadian consumers. This is achieved through the work of our members and AJAC's annual vehicle testing and evaluation events, the Canadian Car of the Year and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards (CCOTY and CUVOTY), Innovation Awards, and EcoRun.

About the Canadian International AutoShow, presented by The Toronto Star and wheels.ca
With more than 650,000 square feet of exhibits, displays and attractions at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre and annual attendance of 360,000, the Canadian International AutoShow is not only the largest automotive expo in Canada, it is also the country's largest consumer show — a leader in lifestyle, technology and all things automotive. It boasts more than 1,000 cars, trucks, SUVs, concept cars, exotics, classics, muscle cars, fully electric and autonomous vehicles each year.

About KPMG
KPMG LLP, an Audit, Tax and Advisory firm (kpmg.ca) is a limited liability partnership, established under the laws of Ontario, and the Canadian member firm of KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"). KPMG has more than 7,000 professionals/employees in over 40 locations across Canada serving private- and public-sector clients. KPMG is consistently recognized as an employer of choice and one of the best places to work in the country.

The independent member firms of the KPMG network are affiliated with KPMG International, a Swiss entity. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity, and describes itself as such.

About REV TV: CANADA'S MOTORSPORTS & AUTOMOTIVE DESTINATION is available to over 6 million household across Canada and features over 200 races from around the world and right here at home. From two-wheels to four and so much more, REV TV showcases all forms of high-octane racing, along with news coverage such as The Inside Line (F-1) coverage, Tuning 365 Performance Auto & Sound Magazine, original programming with REV Culture and REV Profiles, All North Racing, prominent interviews, how to and behind the scenes programs and so much more REV TV is your MOTORSPORTS & AUTOMOTIVE DESTINATION 24/7.

