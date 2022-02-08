AJAC Crowns the 2022 Honda Accord Best Large Car

Honda Canada goes back-to-back in Best Small Car/Large Car categories.

MARKHAM, ON, Feb. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Honda Canada has won yet another Canadian Car of the Year Award in the "Best Large Car" category with the 2022 Honda Accord. This marks the second Automotive Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) award for Honda Canada in as many days and is a testament to the automaker's award-winning sedan line-up.

"This is a well-deserved accolade for the Accord, which has long been recognized as the benchmark of its class," said Steve Hui, Assistant Vice President of Honda Canada. "The Accord has been embraced by Canadians as a fun-to-drive, safe and fuel-efficient large car that is as comfortable on a family road trip as it is cruising city boulevards. We are proud and very pleased with winning this AJAC award."

The Honda Accord has a history of impressing critics, most recently with 2022 IIHS safety picks, a 2018 North American and Canadian Car of the Year Award and making Car and Driver's most recent 10Best list. The 2022 Accord has made the prestigious Car and Driver list for the 36th time, making it the most awarded vehicle in 10Best history.

About Honda Canada

Honda Canada Inc. was founded in 1969 and is the parent company for both Honda and Acura vehicle brands in Canada. Since 1986, the company has produced Honda engines and more than nine million cars and light trucks at its Alliston, Ontario manufacturing facilities, where the Honda CR-V and Honda Civic are currently built. Honda Canada has invested more than $4.7 billion in Canada, and each year it sources nearly $2.1 billion in goods and services from Canadian suppliers. Honda Canada has sold more than five million Honda and Acura passenger cars and light trucks in Canada. For more information on Honda Canada, please visit www.hondacanada.ca .

