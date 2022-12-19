AJAX RESIDENT ONE STEP CLOSER TO COLLECTING LOTTERY PRIZE

Prize claim subject to OLG's Insider Win process\

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Asghar Ali of Ajax is one step closer to claiming he POKER LOTTO ALL IN of $12,063.90 from March 29, 2022. Asghar also won $500 on the instant portion of his POKER LOTTO play bringing his total winnings to $12,563.90.

As Asghar works for an authorized OLG retailer, this claim falls within OLG's definition of an Insider Win. Asghar did not purchase or validate the ticket at his place of employment. Claims of $10,000 or more made by Insiders require enhanced review and validation as well as a 30-day publication period prior to payment to ensure there are no additional claims on the winning ticket.

The prize will be paid to the claimant on January 19, 2023, pending no additional claims prior to that date.

It is OLG's goal to ensure that the right prize is paid to the right person(s) every time.

The ticket was purchased at Shoppers Drug Mart on Harwood Avenue in Ajax.

For more information, please visit Claiming Prizes for Insiders on OLG.ca.

OLG is a crown agency that develops world-class gaming entertainment for the Province of Ontario. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping to build a more sustainable horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has provided nearly $57 billion to the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year profits from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

Play for Ontario - 100 per cent of OLG's profits are invested in Ontario

OLG.ca

Follow on Twitter @OLG_ca

Find us on Facebook/Instagram @OLG.ca

Story continues

PlaySmart.ca

Knowledge you can bet on.

ConnexOntario – Problem Gambling Support: 1-866-531-2600

Disponible en français

Click here if you wish to unsubscribe from these emails.

SOURCE OLG Winners

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/19/c6351.html