AJAX RESIDENT ONE STEP CLOSER TO COLLECTING LOTTERY PRIZE

Prize claim subject to OLG's Insider Win process

TORONTO, June 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Jeevakumar Sivapatham of Ajax is one step closer to claiming a lottery prize of $500,000 with LOTTO MAX (MAXMILLIONS) on April 1, 2022.

As Jeevakumar's wife works for an authorized OLG retailer, this claim falls within OLG's definition of an Insider Win. Claims of $10,000 or more made by Insiders require enhanced review and validation as well as a 30-day publication period prior to payment to ensure there are no additional claims on the winning ticket.

The prize will be paid to the claimant on July 16, 2022 pending no additional claims prior to that date.

It is OLG's goal to ensure that the right prize is paid to the right person(s) every time.

The ticket was purchased at Shell on Salem Road in Ajax

For more information, please visit Claiming Prizes for Insiders on OLG.ca.

