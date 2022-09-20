U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,855.93
    -43.96 (-1.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,706.23
    -313.45 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,425.05
    -109.97 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,787.50
    -25.34 (-1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.19
    -0.26 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,674.00
    +2.90 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    19.26
    +0.08 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9974
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5710
    +0.0810 (+2.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1377
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.5640
    -0.1390 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,886.46
    -663.12 (-3.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.94
    -6.09 (-1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,192.66
    -44.02 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,688.42
    +120.77 (+0.44%)
     

Ajax Systems will unveil new products at Special Event: Comfort zone, October 11

·2 min read

Kyiv, Ukraine, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ajax Systems, the biggest European manufacturer of professional security systems, today announced its new Special Event, a big virtual presentation of the hardware and software the company has been working on recently.

Ajax Systems will unveil new products at Special Event: Comfort zone, October 11
Ajax Systems will unveil new products at Special Event: Comfort zone, October 11

 

The event will take place on Tuesday, October 11. Its time will vary depending on the region.

The tagline of the show is "Comfort zone". Ajax Systems is stepping out of its comfort zone to bring innovations to new market niches. New devices and updates will be showcased to partners and users from over 130 countries worldwide.

It will become the 4th major event by Ajax Systems. The previous online presentation has received over 750,000 views around the world, and over 1,500 security professionals attended local offline events held by Ajax Systems and its partners in Ukraine, Spain, Italy, France, Romania, and other countries. This year, the geographical scale of the events is planned to be even bigger.

Special Event: Comfort Zone will be broadcast in 19 languages: English, Spanish, Italian, Ukrainian, Russian, Dutch, French, German, Portuguese, Turkish, Polish, Romanian, and Greek. Versions in Finnish, Hungarian, Slovakian, Bulgarian, Serbian and Arabic will be available with subtitles. Viewers will get a chance to choose the language of the broadcast before it starts.

The event is entirely free. Register using this link to learn the time of the event for your region and add the event to your calendar to avoid missing it.

During the last Special Event presentation, Ajax Systems introduced Fibra groundbreaking wired technology with a product line of the same name and multiple additions to its wireless security systems. They included MotionCam series supporting photo on demand, a new Hub 2 version with a 4G modem, ReX 2 supporting photo verification and Ethernet connection, vhfBridge module for instant alarms delivery without Internet, Socket with type G plug, and MultiTransmitter integration module supporting 3EOL.

About Ajax Systems

Ajax Systems is a Ukrainian-based company manufacturing professional security equipment since 2011. The product range comprises over 50 wireless and wired devices for the ultimate indoor and outdoor security, including various motion, fire, flood detectors, control panels (hubs), sirens, keypads, panic buttons, smart home devices, and integration modules. Today, Ajax smart alarms reliably protect over 1 500 000 people in 130 countries worldwide from burglary, fire, and flood.

 

SOURCE Ajax Systems

Recommended Stories

  • 1 Significant Risk of Investing In Okta

    This identity and authentication company began this year by losing its customers' and investors' trust.

  • Google Is Reviving Price Guarantee Program for Flights

    Google is bringing back its price guarantee program for flights after its life was cut short by the pandemic. The feature is just one of several significant travel product tweaks being made by the search giant, which also includes rail bookings and a focus on the “confusing” tours and activities sector, as well as a […]

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As U.S. Plays Catch-Up Versus China

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch Amid Uber Data Breach

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights CommScope, Anterix and Bandwidth

    CommScope, Anterix and Bandwidth have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Scotch & Soda Lights Up Loyalty With NFTs

    After launching a traditional loyalty program, the Amsterdam-based fashion brand is at again — this time with 100 percent more blockchain.

  • 3 Communication Stocks Likely to Gain From Cloud Transition

    The infrastructure upgrade for digital transformation and accelerated pace of 5G deployment should help the Zacks Communication - Infrastructure industry thrive despite near-term headwinds. COMM, ATEX and BAND are well poised to benefit from the continued transition to cloud network.

  • Elon Musk Proposes Starlink Access in Iran as Protests Spread

    The founder of SpaceX said on Twitter he would seek an exemption to U.S. sanctions on Iran for his satellite-internet system.

  • 40 Under 40: Teddy Phillips, Microsoft and Ark Creative Co.

    During the summer of 2020, Teddy Phillips was among a group of artists who painted the "Black Lives Matter" street mural on Pine Street between 10th and 11th avenues. It was the same summer he became a growing figure in the Seattle art scene, as he designed a custom armband for a Seattle Sounders player and three posters with the following slogans: "Defund the Police," "Free the Protestors," and "Invest in Community." To say in his other life that Phillips is an engineer for Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) would be inaccurate.

  • Paritel Selects Ribbon to Comply with French Government Mandate to Combat Robocalls, Fraud, & Call Spoofing

    Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that Paritel, a France-based provider of telecom solutions to enterprises and small businesses, has selected Ribbon's STIR/SHAKEN solution to ensure its compliance with the "Loi Naegelen," (Naegelen Law) re

  • Israel considers shutting copper networks in shift to fibre optics

    Israel is considering closing old copper networks and transferring all communications services to newer fibre optics infrastructure, communications minister Yoaz Hendel said on Tuesday. His ministry is already looking at shutting down copper networks and wants telecom providers and the public to weigh in and give their opinions by Nov. 24, he said in a statement. The minister pointed to Singapore as having fully switched to full use of fibre optics, while Australia and New Zealand are in advanced stages of the process.

  • Is Ethereum Still a Buy After The Merge?

    After undergoing one of the most significant upgrades in the short history of cryptocurrencies, here's what investors should plan on for Ethereum's future.

  • Post-Merge, Ethereum, Ethereum Classic and Ravencoin Are All Getting Hit Hard

    Today's price action in the world of cryptocurrencies has once again reflected the bearish sentiment of a broad swath of growth investors. As of 10 a.m. ET, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC), and Ravencoin (CRYPTO: RVN) plunged 6.7%, 10.5%, and 7.9%, respectively, over the past 24 hours. This move follows last week's completion of Ethereum's The Merge, posing a critical question to investors with respect to whether this major upgrade as a "buy the rumor, sell the news" event.

  • DynamoFL aims to bring privacy-preserving AI to more industries

    Data privacy regulations like GDPR, the CCPA and HIPAA present a challenge to training AI systems on sensitive data, like financial transactions, patient health records and user device logs. Historical data is what "teaches" AI systems to identify patterns and make predictions, but there are technical hurdles to using it without compromising a person's identity. One workaround that's gained currency in recent years is federated learning.

  • Uber says Lapsus$-linked hacker responsible for breach

    Uber said the attacker had not accessed any user accounts and the databases that store sensitive user information such as credit card numbers, bank account or trip details. "The attacker accessed several internal systems, and our investigation has focused on determining whether there was any material impact," Uber said, adding that investigation was still ongoing. Friday's cybersecurity incident had brought down Uber's internal communication system for a while and employees were restricted to use Salesforce-owned office messaging app Slack.

  • Watch Out For Crypto Scams Linked To the Queen

    Scammers are focused on making money and don't miss any opportunities, especially when news is global.

  • South Korea and Meta to ramp up metaverse safety

    South Korea’s official media regulation agency met with Andy O’Connell, vice president of product policy and strategy of Meta Platforms, Inc. on Monday to discuss ways to boost user protection on the metaverse. See related article: South Korea will not rule the metaverse with game laws, science ministry says Fast facts Ahn Hyoung-hwan, the vice […]

  • Webinar: CDP must-haves for your budget

    First-party data management strategies that keep your customers' data safe and your business booming. The post Webinar: CDP must-haves for your budget appeared first on Search Engine Land.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Bitcoin Price Dips Below $19,000, Recovers; Ether Also Drops

    Bitcoin is on a losing streak. The world's largest cryptocurrency traded at $18,776 earlier Monday, down 4.8% from its late Sunday levels, before recently moving back above $19,000. The decline had bitcoin on course for one of its lowest 5 p.m. ET levels since its mid-June low point for the year. Then, [crypto was being buffeted](https://www.wsj.com/articles/bitcoins-price-falls-below-20-000-11655542641) both by rising interest rates, and the recent collapse of the stablecoin TerraUSD. Ether was