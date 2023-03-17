U.S. markets close in 4 hours 2 minutes

AJC Group Celebrates 50 Years of Delivering Life's Essentials

PR Newswire
·2 min read

ATLANTA, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AJC, the Atlanta-based food and logistics solutions leader, is celebrating its 50th anniversary and aligning its $2 billion-plus revenue streams of its family of businesses, brands, services, and people under one unified structure, the AJC Group.

AJC, the Atlanta-based food and logistics solutions leader, is celebrating its 50th anniversary and aligning its $2 billion-plus revenue streams of its family of businesses, brands, services, and people under one unified structure, the AJC Group. (PRNewsfoto/AJC Group)
For 50 years, AJC Group has focused on its five core values of performing with integrity, building relationships, embracing teamwork, delivering innovation, and providing service. This has led to its ever-expanding global network encompassing customers in 150 countries and suppliers on every continent.

Today, AJC Group is implementing a bold plan to be the world's largest non-processor exporter of refrigerated food. It is rapidly expanding its network of locations to be closer to its partners, adding new businesses to its portfolio that share its values, and leveraging technology to deliver best-in-class knowledge, service, and solutions. The company delivers over 1.8 million metric tons of essentials annually.

The Group's two primary platforms include AJC Foods and AJC Logistics.

AJC Foods, a leading global marketer of refrigerated food products, connects all major agricultural-producing countries with their international consuming markets delivering on its mission of "We feed the world."

AJC Logistics provides full-service, time-sensitive cargo and supply chain management solutions worldwide by land, air, and ocean and is focused on giving "Service in every shipment."

With its commitment to service, diversity, and multicultural representation, the Group's 600-person team represents 40+ countries and speaks more than 35 languages through its portfolio of companies and five logistics service centers.

"The AJC Group has successfully delivered cargo to the world for 50 years. We've grown with our valued suppliers and customers while making it personally and professionally rewarding for our people. And together, we set new global standards for navigating the world's increasingly complex supply chains by raising the bar via innovative marketing, information platforms, and technology solutions," said Brad Allison, CEO & Chairman of AJC Group.

About the AJC Group:

For 50 years and beyond, the AJC Group will continue providing leadership in food and logistics for a consuming world. With its suppliers and customers, the food and logistics company builds a seamless international network, shipping more than 49,000 containers annually to over 1,000 origin-to-destination port pairs. The AJC Group is dedicated to a world-class business code of conduct to set new standards by raising the bar in service, quality, and innovative marketing. www.ajcgroup.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ajc-group-celebrates-50-years-of-delivering-lifes-essentials-301775129.html

SOURCE AJC Group

