Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services Awarded Three 'CDMO Leadership Awards'

·2 min read

SAN DIEGO and TOKYO and WETTEREN, Belgium, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services ("Aji Bio-Pharma"), a leading provider of biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing services, received three CDMO Leadership Awards in the categories Capabilities, Compatibility, and Expertise in both the Overall and Big Pharma respondent groups.

Established in 2011, the CDMO Leadership Awards recognize top outsourcing partners. The awards, rebranded from the CMO Leadership Awards, are presented by Life Science Leader magazine and Industry Standard Research. 72 contract manufacturers were assessed by 23 performance metrics in ISR's annual Contract Manufacturing Quality Benchmarking survey. Respondents only evaluate companies with which they have worked on an outsourced project within the past 18 months. Based on ratings of these recent outsourced projects provided by sponsors, this experiential feedback is analyzed by sponsor company size to reveal leading CDMOs in different performance categories.

"For over a decade, these awards have been the most meaningful for biopharma organizations striving to obtain optimal outcomes from their outsourcing activities. Our research arm, ISR Reports, which only surveys drug sponsors who have worked directly and recently with specific CDMOs, ensures the validity of these results. Our winners are your gold-medalists of outsourcing." Louis Garguilo, Chief Editor and Conference Chair, Outsourced Pharma.

"We are proud to be recognized by our partners as we continue to invest in new technologies, quality systems, and facilities to increase our capabilities and expertise to meet the needs of our clients. We take pride in knowing our efforts are helping countless patients for years to come." Said Yasuyuki Otake, General Manager, Bio-Pharma Services Department.

About Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services
Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization with sites in Belgium, United States, Japan, and India, providing comprehensive development, cGMP manufacturing, and aseptic fill finish services for small and large molecule APIs and intermediates. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services offers a broad range of innovative platforms and capabilities for pre-clinical and pilot programs to commercial quantities, including Corynex® protein expression technology, oligonucleotide synthesis, antibody drug conjugations (ADC), high potency APIs (HPAPI), biocatalysis, continuous flow manufacturing and more. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services is dedicated to providing a high level of quality and service to meet our client's needs. Learn more: www.AjiBio-Pharma.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/751177/Aji_BioPharma_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/ajinomoto-bio-pharma-services-awarded-three-cdmo-leadership-awards-301770642.html

SOURCE Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

