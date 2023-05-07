Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:AJI) investors are sitting on a loss of 23% if they invested five years ago

Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:AJI) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 12% in the last quarter. But over the last half decade, the stock has not performed well. After all, the share price is down 31% in that time, significantly under-performing the market.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

In the last half decade Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhad saw its share price fall as its EPS declined below zero. At present it's hard to make valid comparisons between EPS and the share price. But we would generally expect a lower price, given the situation.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhad, it has a TSR of -23% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhad has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 10% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. That certainly beats the loss of about 4% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhad that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

