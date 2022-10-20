U.S. markets close in 37 minutes

AJMC Announces Patient-Centered Oncology Care 2022 Conference to Be Held Nov. 9-10, 2022, in Nashville

The American Journal of Managed Care®
·2 min read

PCOC 2022 convenes oncology experts to discuss trends and insights in a rapidly changing health care landscape, with an emphasis on equity and accessibility

CRANBURY, N.J., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®), the leading multimedia peer-reviewed journal dedicated to issues in managed care, today announced that it will host the 11th annual Patient-Centered Oncology Care® (PCOC) conference from Nov. 9-10, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The conference, which is free for practicing health care providers, administrators and allied health care professionals, covers trends and insights that affect the care of today’s oncology patients. Registration for PCOC 2022, which will be held both in person and virtually, is now open.

“In an ever-changing oncology care landscape, it’s crucial for providers, payers, pharmacists, policy leaders and other industry stakeholders to stay informed on the latest research and best practices,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences®, parent company of AJMC®. “We’re proud to provide this dynamic educational opportunity, as we have for over a decade, to share expert insights that drive value-based oncology care and have the power to improve patient outcomes.”

The PCOC conference brings together leading oncology care professionals and advocates to discuss key topics and advance cancer care delivery. The theme of this year’s meeting is “Equity Equals Access for All.” PCOC 2022 will shine a light on the implications that commitments to health care equity have for oncology care and share real-world evidence to help attendees improve equity in their focus areas.

Debra Patt, M.D., Ph.D., MBA, executive vice president of public policy and strategic initiatives at Texas Oncology, is the event keynote speaker. A practicing oncologist and leader in breast cancer research, Dr. Patt will present the “What the DESTINY-Breast04 Findings Mean to Managed Care” session on Nov. 10.

Along with covering updates on precision medicine and clinical pathways, PCOC 2022 will capture population health trends and discuss how providers and payers can respond. Additionally, providers will learn how their practices and patients can take part in clinical trials.

The in-person portion of PCOC 2022 will be held at the AC Hotel Nashville Downtown. To register and learn more about the meeting, visit the conference website.

About The American Journal of Managed Care®
The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®) is a multimedia peer-reviewed, MEDLINE-indexed journal that keeps industry leaders on the forefront of health policy by sharing digital research relevant to industry decision-makers. Other brands in the AJMC® family include The American Journal of Accountable Care® and Evidence-Based Oncology. These comprehensive multimedia brands bring together stakeholder views from payers, providers, policymakers and other industry leaders in managed care. AJMC® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences®, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT Kelsey BaRoss RoseComm for MJH Life Sciences® kbaross@rosecomm.com


