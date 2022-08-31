The AJMC Institute for Value-Based Medicine Hosts “Population Health Innovations for a Healthy State” Event in New Orleans

The American Journal of Managed Care®

Held in partnership with Ochsner Health on Sept. 13, event shares strategies to help local health care professionals improve the health of Louisiana

The AJMC Institute for Value-Based Medicine’s “Population Health Innovations for a Healthy State” event in partnership with Ochsner Health, New Orleans, La., September 13, 2022

The focus is on population health and Healthy State by 2030, a collective plan to lift Louisiana off the bottom of health rankings.

CRANBURY, N.J., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®), the leading multimedia peer-reviewed journal dedicated to issues in managed care, today announced that it will host an Institute for Value-Based Medicine® (IVBM) event on population health in New Orleans, La., on September 13. The event, “Population Health Innovations for a Healthy State,” will be held in partnership with Ochsner Health at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside from 4:30-8:25 p.m. CT.



Launched more than five years ago, AJMC®’s IVBM series events create a unique forum where expert faculty discuss their experiences and offer insights for implementing value-based care to oncology and population health stakeholders. The sessions feature a diverse panel of health care professionals – including physicians, pharmacists, nurses, practice administrators and payers – who deliver engaging conversations focused on key learnings and new opportunities.

“We’re proud to bring our IVBM series to the dedicated health care professionals in the greater New Orleans area,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences®, parent company of AJMC®. “Value-based care is crucial to the future of health care, and AJMC®’s IVBM events allow our experts and partners to delve into localized best practices for each region. Ochsner Health is a perfect partner for our Louisiana event, as their Healthy State by 2030 initiative shares the common goal of advancing communities through population health.”

The event will cover the following sessions:

Welcome and Introduction: What is Healthy State by 2030? Presenter: Leonardo Seoane, MD, FACP, senior vice president and chief academic officer of Ochsner Health, associate vice-chancellor of academics at LSU Health Shreveport, interim chief executive officer at Ochsner LSU Health System – North Louisiana and professor of medicine at University of Queensland

How Does Healthy State Relate to Population Health? Presenter: Eboni Price-Haywood, MD, MPH, FACP, medical director at Ochsner Xavier Institute for Health Equity and Research, system medical director at Healthy State and professor of medicine at University of Queensland

Data & Transparency: Building an IT Infrastructure to Support Growth and Equity Presenter: Philip Oravetz, MD, MPH, MBA, chief population health officer at Ochsner Health

Panel Discussion: Hypertension, Diabetes and other Chronic Conditions – Building a Holistic Strategy Across Sectors Presenters: Kevin Green, vice president, community health centers at Ochsner Health Richard Milani, MD, chief clinical transformation officer and vice chairman of cardiology at Ochsner Health Jeremy Wigginton, MD, MBA, FAAFP, CPHQ, LSSBB, system vice president, health quality and innovation at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana

Smoking Cessation and Healthy State – How to Drive Change by Focusing on a Top Driver of Poor Health in Louisiana Presenters: Leonardo Seoane, MD, FACP (see affiliations above) Joseph Kanter, MD, MPH, state health officer at the Louisiana Department of Health

Panel Discussion – Building the Healthcare Workforce with a Health Equity Framework Presenters: Deborah Grimes, RN, JD, MSHQ, system vice president and chief diversity officer at Ochsner Health Missy Sparks, PhD, vice president of talent management and workforce development at Ochsner Health Reynold Verret, PhD, MDP, president at Xavier University of Louisiana



“Together with our partners, Ochsner is committed to improving the overall health of Louisiana through our collective Healthy State by 2030 initiative. By focusing on health equity and population health, we have created an ambitious plan to lift our state off the bottom of health rankings and improve the quality of life for all Louisianans,” said Dr. Leonardo Seoane of Ochsner Health, who will also chair the event. “We’re excited to partner with AJMC® to bring the IVBM series to New Orleans as we work to optimize health outcomes throughout the state and beyond.”

To learn more about the event, visit the registration page.

About The American Journal of Managed Care®

The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®) is a multimedia peer-reviewed, MEDLINE-indexed journal that keeps industry leaders on the forefront of health policy by sharing digital research relevant to industry decision-makers. Other brands in the AJMC® family include The American Journal of Accountable Care® and Evidence-Based Oncology™. These comprehensive multimedia brands bring together stakeholder views from payers, providers, policymakers and other industry leaders in managed care. AJMC® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences®, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is an integrated healthcare system with a mission to Serve, Heal, Lead, Educate and Innovate. Celebrating 80 years in 2022, it leads nationally in cancer care, cardiology, neurosciences, liver and heart transplants and pediatrics, among other areas. Ochsner is consistently named both the top hospital and top children’s hospital in Louisiana by U.S. News & World Report. The not-for-profit organization is inspiring healthier lives and stronger communities. Its focus is on preventing diseases and providing patient-centered care that is accessible, affordable, convenient and effective. Ochsner Health pioneers new treatments, deploys emerging technologies and performs groundbreaking research, including over 700 clinical studies. It has more than 36,000 employees and over 4,600 employed and affiliated physicians in over 90 medical specialties and subspecialties. It operates 47 hospitals and more than 300 health and urgent care centers across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Gulf South; and its cutting-edge Connected Health digital medicine program is caring for patients beyond its walls. In 2021, Ochsner Health treated more than 1 million people from every state and 75 countries. As Louisiana’s top healthcare educator, Ochsner Health and its partners educate thousands of healthcare professionals annually. To learn more, visit https://www.ochsner.org/.

