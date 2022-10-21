U.S. markets close in 5 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,687.71
    +21.93 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,568.68
    +235.09 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,645.54
    +30.69 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,702.20
    -2.19 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.28
    -0.23 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,643.90
    +7.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    18.72
    +0.03 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9815
    +0.0029 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2630
    +0.0370 (+0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1203
    -0.0032 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.3510
    -0.7390 (-0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,028.13
    -255.69 (-1.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    430.59
    -1.17 (-0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,952.14
    +8.23 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,890.58
    -116.38 (-0.43%)
     

Akai reveals a bigger sibling for one of the best budget MIDI controllers

Jon Fingas
·Reporter
·1 min read
Akai

Akai's MPK Mini mk3 is a solid and affordable way to get into MIDI keyboard controllers, but there's still a chance you want more flexibility for your music-making sessions. Thankfully, the company now has a more powerful option that still keeps costs in check. The just-launched MPK Mini Plus offers more range by expanding from 25 to 37 keys, and introduces more advanced elements like a two-track step/live sequencer, chord and scale modes, DAW-friendly transport controls and wheels for pitch bending and modulation. You'll also find full five-pin MIDI ports (you previously needed USB) as well as CV/Gate connectors for attaching synths and similar modular equipment.

The main draws of the mk3 remain intact. The MPK Mini Plus still has eight RGB-lit MPC drum pads, an X/Y joystick (now fully assignable) and features like an arpeggiator, sustain pedal input and octave shifting. The hardware is USB-powered, includes a small OLED screen and comes with Akai's MPCBeats software to help get your productions started.

The MPK Mini Plus is available through Amazon and other shops for $169. That's significantly more than the $119 for the mk3, but it's clear where the money went. As it stands, you'll likely have a hard time finding other MIDI controllers with this feature set below $200. This may be your best bet if you're on a budget but still want a device that can grow along with your musical talents.

Recommended Stories