Akamai Foundation Announces 2021 Grant Recipients

·4 min read
In this article:
STEM education and digital inclusion grants aim to inspire the next generation of global innovators

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Foundation, a charitable fund endowed by Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the world's most trusted solution to power and protect digital experiences, today announces recipients of the Akamai Foundation 2021 global STEM education grants.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/Akamai Technologies, Inc.)
Akamai Technologies, Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/Akamai Technologies, Inc.)

The Akamai Foundation is dedicated to encouraging the next generation of technology innovators by supporting STEM education, with a focus on the pursuit of excellence in mathematics in grades K-12. Grants focus on equal access to quality STEM education with supporting programs designed to attract more diversity to the technology industry.

"The global pandemic has shined a light on the education chasm created by a lack of digital access," said Kara DiGiacomo, executive director, the Akamai Foundation. "This year, we instituted a new requirement to our grant partners, asking them to commit to addressing digital equity and removing inclusion barriers to STEM programming. As a global citizen, we are working with our employees around the world to build resilient and compassionate communities that inspire the next generation of innovators and attract more diversity to the technology industry."

In addition to core giving in STEM education, the Akamai Foundation provides disaster resilience, relief and humanitarian aid globally; and enables volunteerism by connecting employees to the communities in which Akamai operates. This was never more apparent than during the current pandemic where Akamai expanded its giving programs to foster employee empowerment with matching gift programs, employee resource group-led giving and direct COVID relief grants to aid recovery in vulnerable areas.

"Every day billions of people around the world turn to Akamai to power and protect their digital experiences in a way no one else can," said Dr. Tom Leighton, co-founder and chief executive officer, Akamai Technologies. "For over 20 years Akamai, alongside the Akamai Foundation, has passionately focused on issues that are important to Akamai, such as improving access to STEM education, increasing diversity in the technology sector and coming together to positively impact the communities around us. In addition to the highly valuable programs listed below, we are exploring new ways to directly leverage Akamai's abilities for positive impact."

The Akamai Foundation looks forward to partnering with the following programs in 2021:

Global
Girls Who Code
Techbridge Girls

Costa Rica
Rocket Girls
Funda Vida
Amigos of Costa Rica
Global Communities of Hope

India
Student Partnership Worldwide India Trust

Poland
Children's University Foundation, Kraków
Computer Science Olympics and Club, Kraków
Malopolski Children's University Foundation, Chrzanów
Mamo Pracuj Foundation, Kraków
Sarigato Foundation, Kraków

United States
Chicktech
Genesys Works, California
Tech Bridge Girls, California
Hidden Genius Project, California
San Jose Children's Discovery Museum, California
IT Women Foundation, Inc., Florida
NAF Mega Student Industry Conference, Florida
Monsignor Edward Pace High School, Florida
Girls Incorporated of Greater Atlanta, Georgia
Steamsport Inc., Georgia
Science, Engineering and Mathematics, Georgia
Boston Public Library Fund, Inc., Massachusetts
Boys and Girls Club of Boston, Inc., Massachusetts
Boys and Girls Club of Dorchester, Inc., Massachusetts
Boys and Girls Club of Metrowest, Inc., Massachusetts
Breaktime Cafe Inc., Massachusetts
Brookview House, Inc., Massachusetts
Calculus Project, Massachusetts
For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST), Massachusetts
Innovators for Purpose, Massachusetts
Kiddo Byte, Massachusetts
Latino STEM Alliance, Massachusetts
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Massachusetts
Mass Insight Education and Research Institute Inc., Massachusetts
Maverick Landing Community Services Inc., Massachusetts
Museum of Science, Massachusetts
Prospect Hill Academy Charter School Foundation Inc., Massachusetts
Science and Engineering Education Development (SEED), Massachusetts
Science Club for Girls, Inc., Massachusetts
Science from Scientists, Inc., Massachusetts
Youth Development Organization, Inc., Massachusetts
Hispanic Heritage Foundation, New York
National Museum of Mathematics, New York
STEM from Dance, New York
Codefy, Virgina
Cornerstones, Inc, Virginia
National Children's Museum, Washington DC
Society for Science, Washington DC

The 2022 grant proposal submission window will open in the first quarter of 2022. Important dates and guidelines for grant proposal submissions will be communicated through the Akamai Foundation's website later this year.

About the Akamai Foundation

The Akamai Foundation is a private corporate foundation dedicated to excellence in mathematics, with the aim of promoting math's importance and encouraging America's next generation of technology innovators.

The Akamai Foundation is dedicated to encouraging the next generation of technology innovators by supporting STEM education, with a focus on the pursuit of excellence in mathematics in grades K-12. This year's recipient pool expands the Foundation's reach globally through direct grants to locally-registered charities and global non-government organizations that emphasize assisting under-represented groups within today's technology workforce.

For more information, view the 2020 Foundation Annual Report.

About Akamai

Akamai powers and protects life online. The most innovative companies worldwide choose Akamai to secure and deliver their digital experiences - helping billions of people live, work, and play every day. With the world's largest and most trusted edge platform, Akamai keeps apps, code, and experiences closer to users - and threats farther away. Learn more about Akamai's security, content delivery, and edge compute products and services at www.akamai.com, blogs.akamai.com, or follow Akamai Technologies on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Gina Sorice
(646) 320-4107
gsorice@akamai.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akamai-foundation-announces-2021-grant-recipients-301408402.html

SOURCE Akamai Technologies, Inc.

