Akamai Technologies' (NASDAQ:AKAM) five-year earnings growth trails the 7.9% YoY shareholder returns

If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. Better yet, you'd like to see the share price move up more than the market average. But Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 46% over five years, which is below the market return. Looking at the last year alone, the stock is up 8.7%.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Akamai Technologies investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, Akamai Technologies managed to grow its earnings per share at 23% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 8% over the same period. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Akamai Technologies shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 8.7% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 8% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. Before spending more time on Akamai Technologies it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

