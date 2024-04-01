Akari Therapeutics Insider Ups Holding By 69% During Year

Viewing insider transactions for Akari Therapeutics, Plc's (NASDAQ:AKTX ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Akari Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chairman Raymond Prudo-Chlebosz made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$2.11 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$1.87). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Raymond Prudo-Chlebosz was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Raymond Prudo-Chlebosz bought 604.24k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$2.37. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Akari Therapeutics

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Akari Therapeutics insiders own 40% of the company, worth about US$4.9m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Akari Therapeutics Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Akari Therapeutics insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Akari Therapeutics. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Akari Therapeutics (2 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

