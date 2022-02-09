U.S. markets open in 7 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,533.25
    +20.75 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,472.00
    +130.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,807.00
    +72.50 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,051.70
    +10.90 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.35
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.70
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.23
    +0.02 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1426
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.44
    -1.42 (-6.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3558
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5130
    -0.0350 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,697.05
    -1,000.40 (-2.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,012.56
    -19.30 (-1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.07
    -6.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

Akastor ASA: Fourth Quarter Results 2021

·4 min read

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • The combination of MHWirth and Baker Hughes' Subsea Drilling Systems (SDS) into HMH closed on October 1, 2021, after which Akastor owns 50% of the shares in the new company

  • Completed refinancing of its existing corporate credit facilities in Akastor

  • Net capital employed of NOK 5.1 billion and equity of NOK 4.1 billion per year-end 2021, corresponding to NOK 15 per share

  • HMH shows strong adjusted revenue of USD 168 million and adjusted EBITDA of USD 31 million in its initial quarter

  • AKOFS Offshore awarded three-year contract with Petrobras for Skandi Santos

  • Net interest-bearing debt was NOK 984 million per end of the quarter, a reduction of NOK 831 million in the quarter

  • Subsequent event: HMH bridge loan facility refinanced with new Nordic bond of USD 150 million

Akastor CEO Karl Erik Kjelstad comments:

"The most important event for Akastor in the quarter was the closing of the combination of MHWirth and Baker Hughes SDS into HMH, which enabled refinancing and a significant reduction of Akastor's corporate debt. Given the market backdrop, we believe the timing is excellent for creating a premier global drilling solutions provider, and we are happy to see HMH delivering strong earnings. HMH also secured an order intake that demonstrates the revenue synergies."

"The quarter also brought an important milestone for AKOFS Offshore, securing a new three-year contract with Petrobras", Kjelstad added.

HMH

The combination of MHWirth and Baker Hughes' Subsea Drilling Systems (SDS) business to create HMH was closed on October 1, 2021. The company reported adjusted revenues of USD 168 million in the quarter, with adjusted EBITDA of USD 31 million, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of approximately 18.5 percent.

Revenues from After Market Services were USD 108 million in the quarter, in line with the previous quarter. Short term contracts for rigs continue to affect order intake, although HMH is well positioned to benefit from an expected pick-up in rig reactivation activity in 2022.

Revenues from Projects, Products & Other were USD 58 million in the fourth quarter, an increase of around 66 percent compared with the previous quarter, driven by recent order intake of full package projects. Recent order intake will further increase the activity level within Projects going forward, including the USD 78 million contract for delivery of subsea equipment package to GMGS entered in the fourth quarter. This contract is the first joint commercial win in HMH and constitutes a concrete example of revenue synergy potential. The rig newbuilding market continues to be muted with relatively few projects expected to materialize in the short to medium term.

AKOFS Offshore

AKOFS reported revenues of USD 37 million and EBITDA of USD 7 million in the quarter.

The company in the fourth quarter signed a firm three-year contract with Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras) for Skandi Santos which will perform a broad scope of subsea services in Brazil. The services will commence in Q4 2022 and the total contract value is about USD 107 million, of which USD 53 million is booked as order intake in AKOFS Offshore in the quarter, while the remaining value will go through separate contracts between end client and sub-suppliers of AKOFS Offshore.

All vessels delivered high revenue utilization in the quarter, with Aker Wayfarer recording 99% and Skandi Santos and AKOFS Seafarer both delivering 91% revenue utilization. Skandi Santos went off contract with Petrobras late December, while AKOFS Seafarer was affected by challenging weather conditions in certain periods.

Other industrial holdings

AGR delivered yet another solid quarter with NOK 190 million in revenues, driven by the Norwegian consultancy business. EBITDA of NOK 4 million was however negatively affected by a non-recurring effect of NOK 11 million related to the sale of its UK well management business. Cool Sorption delivered revenues of NOK 24 million, in line with last quarter, but with a higher EBITDA of NOK 5 million driven by higher service contribution.

Financial holdings

Contributions from financial investments were negative NOK 187 million in the quarter. NES Fircroft contributed positively with NOK 21 million. The preferred equity in Odfjell Drilling contributed with NOK 19 million, negatively affected by non-cash valuation changes of NOK 6 million related to the warrant structure in the period. The joint venture AKOFS Offshore contributed negatively with NOK 229 million. This included non-cash impairment effects of NOK 156 million.

Consolidated financial figures

Group revenue and EBITDA of Akastor was NOK 247 million and negative NOK 15 million respectively. Consolidated financials do not include earnings of JV holdings and thus represent a minor part of total Net Capital Employed. Net income was NOK 1.2 billion in the fourth quarter, including financial effects of the HMH transaction.

Financial calendar

Annual Report 2021: March 30, 2022

First Quarter Results 2022: April 28, 2022.

Media Contact

Øyvind Paaske

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +47 917 59 705

E-mail: oyvind.paaske@akastor.com

Akastor is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of industrial holdings and other investments. The company has a flexible mandate for active ownership and long-term value creation.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18618/3501575/a0299bab8cdc4de9.pdf

Akastor ASA 4Q21 presentation

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akastor-asa-fourth-quarter-results-2021-301478398.html

SOURCE Akastor ASA

Recommended Stories

  • Meta Platforms' Stock Is Falling Again Today -- Here's Why

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) were sliding once again today as investors continued to process comments made by the company recently that indicated that Meta could potentially shut down Facebook and Instagram in Europe due to increasing regulations. European regulators are working on a law that could potentially prohibit companies from sending Europeans' data across the Atlantic to the U.S. Meta said late last week that such a move could force the company to shut down Facebook and Instagram in the region. In addition to Meta's precarious position in Europe, the company also announced yesterday that Peter Thiel, a member of Meta's board of directors since 2005, has decided not to stand for reelection.

  • These 2 Stocks Will Probably Be Wednesday's Big Winners

    Gains for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) were more modest but still considerable. Investors got even more good news after the closing bell, as favorable earnings reports from two industry giants helped stoke more enthusiasm about the stock market. Restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) and solar power specialist Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) have very different businesses, but what they both shared was a rosy outlook for the future that investors liked seeing.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Tuesday morning, after a Wall Street analyst initiated coverage of the company with a strongly bullish note. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 2.3% from Monday's closing price. In a new note on Tuesday, Barclays analyst Jiong Shao initiated coverage of Nio with an overweight rating and a price target of $34.

  • Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR)Q4 2021 Earnings CallFeb 08, 2022, 5:00 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood afternoon, and welcome to the Corsair Gaming's fourth quarter 2021 earnings conference call.

  • Alibaba Jumps as SoftBank Denies Involvement in Stock Filing

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares jumped in Hong Kong as SoftBank Group Corp. said it wasn’t involved in the Chinese tech giant’s filing of additional American depositary shares, allaying investor fears that the firm’s largest shareholder might be looking to cash out. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’DOJ Seizes $3.

  • Nvidia Stock Is in a Bear Market. Why It’s Time to Buy the Highflying Chip Maker.

    The company's shares have tumbled from their 2021 high. But with the "metaverse" providing a tailwind, it may be time to buy.

  • Pfizer reports revenue miss, weaker than expected COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Pfizer and its outlook for COVID-19 vaccine and pill sales.

  • Oppenheimer Says There’s Room for at Least 60% Gains in These 2 Stocks

    The stock market has always been a volatile environment – but the last several weeks have seen an increase in that phenomenon. The bull market of 2021 shifted into reverse in January, and increased intraday swings, along with a partial reversal of losses, have been the order of the day in February. Unsurprisingly, much of the market’s currently unsettled character can be attributed to set of conflicting currents that are pushing in multiple directions at once. A new report on market and economic

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$0.21

    Bank of America Corporation ( NYSE:BAC ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 25th of March to...

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Retirement in 2022 According to Reddit

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy for retirement in 2022 according to Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, go directly to 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Retirement in 2022 According to Reddit. Dividend stocks are all the rage as inflationary pressures plague the economy […]

  • Why Rivian Stock Rode Higher Today

    As of 1:55 p.m. ET, shares of Rivian stock were up by a solid 3% -- but investors shouldn't let that fact make them complacent. Turns out, there's some disturbing news about Rivian afoot, and while it's not getting a whole lot of press yet, it does bear watching. As the Normal Fire Department explained in a press release:  "Normal Firefighters were called to the Rivian Automotive Plant at 100 N. Rivian Motorway just after 9 p.m. for the report of a vehicle on fire inside the building."

  • Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.

  • JPMorgan Strategists See Sure-Fire Sign It’s Time to Buy Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists have identified what they say is a near bulletproof indicator to strengthen their argument that stock markets are poised to rally.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookPeter Thiel to Leave Meta Board to Pursue Trump AgendaThe bu

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally to $10 (or More)

    The stock markets have started off 2022 with increased volatility, and that’s opened up opportunities for investors – especially for investors willing to shoulder some additional risk. The sharp decline in January lowered prices, while the rapid swings we’ve seen in recent trading sessions makes it possible to take advantage of the lowered entry point. A market situation like this should naturally bring investors’ attention to the penny stocks. These low-cost equities, typically priced below $5

  • Rivian or Lucid? Morgan Stanley Weighs In

    2021 was a fabulous year for investors in electric cars. In quick succession, Lucid Motors (LCID), Rivian Automotive (RIVN), and Arrival (ARVL) joined industry leader Tesla (TSLA) as publicly traded companies, while multiple other EV companies enjoyed tremendous stock market gains. Out of this entire field of electric car companies, however, investment bank Morgan Stanley asked its customers this question: "RIVN ($60bn) or LCID ($50bn): What Would You Rather Own Right Now?" That narrowed down th

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    Not surprisingly, online retail spending is expected to grow at nearly 11% per year through 2025, reaching $7.4 trillion, according to eMarketer. Not surprisingly, Shopify has consistently posted stellar financial results. Over the past year, revenue soared 71% to $4.2 billion, gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 54.5%, and free cash flow rocketed 150% higher to $458.2 million.

  • Velodyne Lidar stock surges after Amazon investment

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses the recent stock surge in sensor maker Velodyne after Amazon invests in the company.

  • PepsiCo Raises Dividend, Marches Toward Dividend King Status

    International beverage and snack giant PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) announced it would be raising its dividend by 5%. In fact, PepsiCo's increase in 2022 put it in a position to earn the Dividend King designation reserved for companies that have paid and increased their dividend for 50 consecutive years. For retirees who depend on dividend income, stocks with the Dividend King status offer an extra degree of reliability.

  • Stock market is starting to ‘show signs of cracking and bursting’: Harvard lecturer

    The explosive growth in passive trading, a fear of missing out, and a blind faith in ‘celebrity CEOs’ have contributed to froth in high growth tech names, according to Harvard lecturer and renowned writer Vikram Mansharamani.