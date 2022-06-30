U.S. markets open in 4 hours 46 minutes

Akastor ASA: Invitation to presentation of second quarter results 2022

  • AKKVF
  • AKRYY

OSLO, Norway, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akastor ASA invites investors and analysts to a webcast presentation of second quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday 14 July.

Date and time:
Thursday 14 July 2022 at 15:00 CET

Presenters:
Akastor - Karl Erik Kjelstad, CEO and Øyvind Paaske, CFO
HMH - M.A. «Pete» Miller, Jr., Chairman & CEO and Thomas McGee, CFO

Link to webcast:
https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hengarmedia/20220714_4/

Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event.

The presentation and half-yearly report will be published at www.akastor.com and www.newsweb.no at 07:00 CET on 14 July.

For further information, please contact:

Øyvind Paaske
Chief Financial Officer
Mob: +47 917 59 705
E-mail: oyvind.paaske@akastor.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/akastor-asa/r/akastor-asa--invitation-to-presentation-of-second-quarter-results-2022,c3591959

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akastor-asa-invitation-to-presentation-of-second-quarter-results-2022-301578605.html

SOURCE Akastor ASA

