U.S. markets open in 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,131.75
    -6.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,577.00
    +117.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,188.75
    -113.00 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,814.80
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.20
    +4.53 (+5.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,994.00
    +7.80 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    24.20
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0868
    +0.0021 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5150
    +0.0210 (+0.60%)
     

  • Vix

    19.70
    +0.68 (+3.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2382
    +0.0050 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1340
    +0.3370 (+0.25%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,072.53
    -198.61 (-0.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    614.07
    -0.13 (-0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,671.37
    +39.63 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

Akebia Therapeutics Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Vadadustat Alternative Dosing Study

PR Newswire
·7 min read

  • Data demonstrated that vadadustat met the primary and secondary efficacy endpoints and was non-inferior to an ESA as a treatment for anemia due to chronic kidney disease when administered three times a week at the time of dialysis

  • Vadadustat demonstrated a similar safety profile to long-acting ESA when used three times a week

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akebia Therapeutics®, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced positive top-line results from FO2CUS, a study evaluating the efficacy and safety of vadadustat, an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor, in hemodialysis patients who were converted from a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent (ESA) to three times weekly oral vadadustat dosing for the maintenance treatment of anemia. The data demonstrated that vadadustat met the primary and secondary efficacy endpoints and was non-inferior to an ESA in the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in patients on hemodialysis when used three times a week at the time of dialysis and with a comparable safety profile to the current standard of care.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for people living with kidney disease (PRNewsfoto/Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.)
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for people living with kidney disease (PRNewsfoto/Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.)

FO2CUS was an open-label, active-controlled, sponsor-blinded study that evaluated 456 hemodialysis patients who were randomized (1:1:1) into vadadustat 600mg, vadadustat 900mg, or a long-acting ESA (Mircera®) treatment arms. The primary efficacy endpoint was the mean change in hemoglobin (Hb) between baseline and the primary evaluation period (weeks 20-26). The secondary efficacy endpoint was the mean change in Hb between baseline and the secondary evaluation period (weeks 46-52).

"The FO2CUS study demonstrated that vadadustat managed hemoglobin levels in patients on hemodialysis when administered three times a week, which we believe is important as the dosing schedule aligns with dialysis visits and has the potential, if approved, to provide an oral alternative to the standard of care," said Steven K. Burke, M.D., Senior Vice President, Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer of Akebia. "We continue to believe in the potential benefit vadadustat could deliver to patients on dialysis if approved and recognize that even with available treatments many dialysis patients do not stay within target hemoglobin range. The FO2CUS study has been a tremendous undertaking, and we're pleased the data support that vadadustat was non-inferior to, and had a comparable safety profile to, an ESA. We would like to extend our sincere appreciation to everyone involved in this study including the patients, physicians, investigators, and site coordinators."

Primary and Secondary Efficacy Endpoint Results
In the FO2CUS study, each vadadustat dosing regimen (600mg, 900mg) and the combined vadadustat-treated group achieved the primary efficacy endpoint of the mean change in Hb between baseline and the primary evaluation period compared to Mircera in adult patients on hemodialysis, demonstrating non-inferiority to Mircera based on a non-inferiority margin of -0.75 g/dL. Similarly, each dosing regimen of vadadustat and the combined vadadustat-treated group achieved the secondary efficacy endpoint of the mean change in Hb between baseline and the secondary evaluation period.

In the FO2CUS study in hemodialysis patients (n=456):

  • Primary Efficacy Endpoint Results: Vadadustat was non-inferior to Mircera. The least square mean difference in Hb was -0.43 g/dL (-0.67, -0.20) for the vadadustat 600 mg-treated group, -0.23 g/dL (-0.46, 0.01) for the vadadustat 900 mg-treated group, and -0.33 g/dL (-0.53, -0.13) for the combined vadadustat-treated group, achieving the pre-specified non-inferiority margin of -0.75 g/dL. The mean Hb level during the primary evaluation period was 10.11 (0.061) g/dL for the combined vadadustat-treated group compared to 10.41 (0.068) g/dL for Mircera-treated group.

  • Secondary Efficacy Endpoint Results: Vadadustat was non-inferior to Mircera. The least square mean difference in Hb was -0.27 g/dL (-0.54, -0.00) for the vadadustat 600 mg-treated group, -0.38 g/dL (-0.67, -0.10) for the vadadustat 900 mg-treated group, and -0.33 g/dL (-0.56, -0.09) for the combined vadadustat-treated group. The mean Hb level during the secondary evaluation period was 10.03 (0.066) g/dL for the combined vadadustat-treated group compared to 10.28 (0.076) g/dL for the Mircera-treated group.

Safety Results
In the FO2CUS study, a total of 78.7% patients experienced any TEAEs in the combined vadadustat-treated group, and 75.3% experienced any TEAEs in the Mircera-treated group. The data demonstrated that 44.5% of patients experienced any treatment-emergent SAEs in the combined vadadustat-treated group, and 44.7% of patients experienced any treatment-emergent SAEs in the Mircera-treated group. During the study, the most common TEAEs reported in vadadustat-/Mircera- treated patients were COVID-19 (14.6%/16.0%), diarrhea (12.3%/8.0%) and hyperkalaemia (9.0%/10.7%).

Akebia expects to present full study results at an upcoming medical conference or in a peer-reviewed journal this year.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. The Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

About Vadadustat

Vadadustat is an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor designed to mimic the physiologic effect of altitude on oxygen availability. At higher altitudes, the body responds to lower oxygen availability with stabilization of hypoxia-inducible factor, which can lead to increased red blood cell production and improved oxygen delivery to tissues. Vadadustat is an investigational new drug and is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). On March 29, 2022, the FDA issued a complete response letter to Akebia's New Drug Application for vadadustat for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD). In November 2022, Akebia submitted a Formal Dispute Resolution Request focused on the favorable balance of the benefits and risks of vadadustat for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in adult patients on dialysis. Vadadustat is currently under review by the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in adults. In Japan vadadustat is approved as a treatment for anemia due to CKD in both dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Forward Looking Statement
Statements in this press release regarding Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.'s ("Akebia's") strategy, plans, prospects, expectations, beliefs, intentions and goals are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: Akebia's beliefs in the benefits of vadadustat as an oral treatment for patients on dialysis with anemia due to chronic kidney disease; Akebia's expectations on the timing of presenting full study results. The terms "expect," "intend," "believe," "plan," "goal," "potential," "will," "continue," derivatives of these words, and similar references are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results, performance or experience may differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement as a result of various risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to, risks associated with: decisions made by health authorities, such as the FDA and the European Medicines Agency, with respect to regulatory filings, including the New Drug Application for vadadustat and the Formal Dispute Resolution Request for vadadustat; the potential therapeutic benefits, safety profile, and effectiveness of vadadustat; the direct or indirect impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on regulators and Akebia's business, operations, and the markets and communities in which Akebia and its partners, collaborators, vendors and customers operate; manufacturing, supply chain and quality matters and any recalls, write-downs, impairments or other related consequences or potential consequences; early termination of any of Akebia's collaborations; and the competitive landscape for vadadustat, if approved. Other risks and uncertainties include those identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in Akebia's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other filings that Akebia may make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in the future. These forward-looking statements (except as otherwise noted) speak only as of the date of this press release, and, except as required by law, Akebia does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Akebia Therapeutics® is a registered trademark of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics Contact
Mercedes Carrasco
mcarrasco@akebia.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akebia-therapeutics-announces-positive-top-line-results-from-vadadustat-alternative-dosing-study-301787853.html

SOURCE Akebia Therapeutics

Recommended Stories

  • US Biotech Firm Apellis Is Said to Attract Takeover Interest

    (Bloomberg) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotech firm focused on rare diseases and ophthalmology, is drawing takeover interest from larger drugmakers, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in Pro-War Blogger’s DeathBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out

  • Cancer Patients Choose Lifestyle Over More Aggressive Treatment

    When the 81-year-old retiree in Connecticut was diagnosed with breast cancer last year, she decided to have just part of her breast removed and skipped some treatment to keep her dance card full. More cancer patients are making decisions about their own care, informed by evidence that some people with breast and prostate cancer can choose less treatment without hurting survival. The shift is sparing them from side effects, even as it presents risks of some cancers progressing further than they would have after more aggressive care.

  • Exclusive-US to build $300 million database to fuel Alzheimer's research

    The U.S. National Institute on Aging (NIA) is funding a 6-year, up to $300 million project to build a massive Alzheimer's research database that can track the health of Americans for decades and enable researchers to gain new insights on the brain-wasting disease. The NIA, part of the government's National Institutes of Health (NIH), aims to build a data platform capable of housing long-term health information on 70% to 90% of the U.S. population, officials told Reuters of the grant, which had not been previously reported. "Real-world data is what we need to make a lot of decisions about the effectiveness of medications and looking really at a much broader population than most clinical trials can cover," Dr. Nina Silverberg, director of the NIA's Alzheimer's Disease Research Centers program, said in an interview.

  • The secrets to longevity that help residents of America’s only blue zone city live healthier and longer lives

    In America's only blue zone, it's not only about exercise and diet. Residents treat their neighbors like family.

  • Medicaid Eligibility Changes Set to Hit Hospitals, Insurers, States

    Millions could lose coverage as their Medicaid eligibility is reviewed, with financial effects rippling through the healthcare industry.

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices -WSJ

    In an internal email last week to U.S. employees and some international staff, McDonald's asked them to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually, the report said. "During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization," the Chicago-based company said in the message viewed by the Journal. McDonald's also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters, the report added.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Everyone invests with the goal of generating big returns but it’s easy to get distracted by all the short-term noise generated on Wall Street. The key to investing success, according to Raymond James CIO Larry Adam, is to follow a few simple rules. One is to realize past performance does not necessarily guarantee future success. “History has shown that no single asset class has been a consistent winner year after year,” says Adam, “just as no single asset class remains at the bottom.” Secondly,

  • How to Use Mega Backdoor Roths to Save on Taxes

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt

    Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'

  • How Warren Buffett could steal the show in the second quarter: Morning Brief

    Be ready to take notes from Warren Buffett. More on that, and what else to know in markets on Monday, April 3, 2023.

  • Who Should Use Vanguard, Fidelity and Schwab?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • Micron Gets Caught in U.S.-China Crossfire

    China’s investigation into the computer-memory maker has sparked fears that Beijing is finally striking back at U.S. chip companies.

  • How to Buy Land and Build a House: 4 Steps

    Many people dream of owning a chunk of land and putting their dream house on it. Maybe you fantasize about pulling out all the stops and designing a home with every feature you've ever wanted. Well, to make that dream, … Continue reading → The post How to Buy Land and Build Your Dream House appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla Sets a Quarterly Record for Deliveries. Here’s What Wall Street Thinks.

    Tesla delivered 422,875 vehicles in the first quarter of 2023, up from 405,278 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2022 and up from the 310,048 vehicles delivered in the year-ago period.

  • How Nikki Haley Went From Friend to Foe of Government Aid for Boeing

    The Republican 2024 presidential hopeful is drawing flak over the aerospace company’s role in her political career.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Exxon, Chevron, Tesla, WWE, Life Storage, and More

    Shares of Exxon, Chevron, and other energy giants surge after OPEC+ surprises markets with a cut in oil production, Tesla sets a quarterly record for vehicle deliveries, and WWE is being acquired by Endeavor.

  • Oil prices, oil stocks surge on OPEC+ move

    Oil prices surged on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ producers announced a surprise cut in their output target, a move that rippled through stock markets, though the dollar failed to hold onto its early gains. Brent crude futures looked set for its biggest daily percentage gain in around a year, jumping 5.77% to $84.52 a barrel on news OPEC+ would aim to cut output by around 1.16 million barrels per day. Goldman Sachs lifted its forecast for Brent to $95 a barrel by the end of the year and to $100 for 2024 following the oil output change, which was announced on Sunday, a day before a virtual meeting of an OPEC+ ministerial panel including Saudi Arabia and Russia.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • A Grain Glut Is Straining the Goodwill That Ukraine Badly Needs

    (Bloomberg) -- Blocked border crossings, a minister pelted with eggs and overflowing silos — anger is mounting among farmers in eastern Europe who say a rush of grain from Ukraine threatens their businesses, and it’s steadily eroding political goodwill.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in Pro-War Blogger’s DeathBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blas

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices: report

    According to a recent report from the Wall Street Journal, McDonald's Corp is temporarily closing its U.S. offices this week as it prepares to inform corporate employees about layoffs.