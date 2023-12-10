Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) shareholders have earned a 265% return over the last year

It hasn't been the best quarter for Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 13% in that time. Despite this, the stock is a strong performer over the last year, no doubt about that. During that period, the share price soared a full 265%. So it may be that the share price is simply cooling off after a strong rise. Investors should be wondering whether the business itself has the fundamental value required to continue to drive gains.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Because Akebia Therapeutics made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Akebia Therapeutics saw its revenue shrink by 34%. We're a little surprised to see the share price pop 265% in the last year. It just goes to show the market doesn't always pay attention to the reported numbers. Of course, it could be that the market expected this revenue drop.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Akebia Therapeutics has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 265% in the last twelve months. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 13% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Akebia Therapeutics (including 2 which are a bit unpleasant) .

