Aker BP releases 2022 reports

PR Newswire
·1 min read

FORNEBU, Norway, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP (OSE: AKRBP) (OTCQX: AKRBF) (OTCQX: AKRBY) has today published the company's Annual Report, Sustainability Report, and Annual Statement of Reserves for 2022. The reports are attached, and are also available on the company's website www.akerbp.com.

Attachments:

CONTACT:

Contacts:
Ole-Johan Faret, Press Spokesman, tel.: +47 402 24 217
Tore Langballe, VP Communications, tel.: +47 907 77 841
Kjetil Bakken, VP Investor Relations, tel.: +47 91 889 889

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1629/3739884/1938841.pdf

Press release

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1629/3739884/1938842.zip

AkerBPASA-2022-12-31-en.zip

https://mb.cision.com/Public/1629/3739884/bc796f816645ba6d.pdf

Aker BP - Annual report 2022

https://mb.cision.com/Public/1629/3739884/b3b6be9af1e1e6ff.pdf

Aker BP - Statement of reserves 2022

https://mb.cision.com/Public/1629/3739884/938826d06d79be79.pdf

Aker BP - Sustainability report 2022

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aker-bp-releases-2022-reports-301780662.html

SOURCE Aker BP ASA

