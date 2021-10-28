U.S. markets open in 6 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,550.50
    +6.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,441.00
    +52.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,612.00
    +24.75 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,256.30
    +6.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.91
    -0.75 (-0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.70
    +4.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1608
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.98
    +1.00 (+6.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3746
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5200
    -0.2900 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,069.29
    -1,858.96 (-3.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,424.06
    -50.27 (-3.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,253.27
    -24.35 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

Aker BP: Third quarter 2021 results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TRONDHEIM, Norway, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP delivered record high revenues in the third quarter, driven by high oil and gas prices and continued stable operations. The company continued maturing its project portfolio, including the NOAKA project where the development concept has been selected and the resource estimate has been increased. Based on a historically strong financial position, the company has decided to increase its quarterly dividends from November 2021.

  • I am pleased to report another record quarter for Aker BP, where the combination of good operational performance and higher oil and gas prices contribute to the strong financial results, says CEO Karl Johnny Hersvik.

  • Aker BP is in a very strong financial position. This provides us with a unique starting point for our significant investment programme for the years to come, and at the same time grow the dividends to our shareholders.

  • We continue our relentless work to progress our portfolio of new field development projects. And for NOAKA, which is the largest of these projects, a development concept has been selected which allows for an upgraded resource estimate, Hersvik concludes.

Third quarter 2021 summary

Aker BP reported total income of USD 1,563 (1,124) million and operating profit of USD 849 (614) million for the third quarter 2021. Net profit was USD 206 (154) million. The company paid a dividend of USD 112.5 million (USD 0.3124 per share) in the quarter. The Board has resolved to pay a dividend of USD 150 million (USD 0.4165 per share) in the fourth quarter 2021.

The company's net production in the third quarter was 210.0 (198.6) thousand barrels of oil equivalents per day (mboepd). The increase was driven by completion of planned maintenance and project activities at the company's producing assets in the previous quarter. Net sold volume was 224.8 (195.1) mboepd. The average realised liquids price increased to USD 71.5 (66.9) per barrel, while the average realised price for natural gas increased to USD 91.3 (45.1) per barrel of oil equivalents (boe).

Production costs for the oil and gas sold in the quarter increased to USD 209 (158) million due to increased volume sold. The average production cost per produced unit remained stable at USD 9.0 (9.0) per boe. Exploration expenses amounted to USD 97 (102) million. Depreciation was USD 247 (240) million, equivalent to USD 12.8 (13.3) per boe. Impairments amounted to USD 154 million, driven by revisions of future production and cost profiles for the Ula area.

This resulted in operating profit of USD 849 (614) million. After net financial expenses of USD 47 (62) million, profit before taxes ended at USD 802 (552) million. Tax expenses amounted to USD 596 (399) million, and net profit was USD 206 (154) million for the quarter.

The company continued progressing its portfolio of field development projects according to plan. During the third quarter, the development concept has been selected for the NOAKA area, and the resource estimate for the development has been increased to 600 mmboe. Moreover, the PDO for Frosk in the Alvheim area was submitted to the authorities. Capital expenditure amounted to USD 378 (391) million in the quarter.

At the end of the third quarter 2021, Aker BP had total available liquidity of USD 4.8 (4.4) billion. Net interest-bearing debt was USD 2.3 (2.8) billion, including 0.2 (0.2) billion in lease debt.

In July, the company disbursed dividends of USD 112.5 million, equivalent to USD 0.3124 per share, reflecting an annualized dividend level of USD 450 million. The Board has resolved to increase the annualized dividend level to USD 600 million effective from fourth quarter 2021, and hence to pay a quarterly dividend in November 2021 of USD 150 million, equivalent to USD 0.4165 per share. This will bring total dividend payments in 2021 to USD 487.5 million, compared to the previous plan of USD 450 million communicated in February.

Webcast and conference call details

The third quarter report and presentation are attached to this announcement and can also be found on www.akerbp.com/en. The company will host a conference call today at 08:30 CEST, available as a webcast on the company's website.

To participate in the conference call, please contact the conference call operator at the telephone numbers listed below. Please join the event 5-10 minutes prior to scheduled start time and provide the confirmation code or ask for Aker BP's quarterly presentation.

Phone number Norway: +47 2350 0501
Phone number UK: +44 (0) 330 336 9434
Confirmation code: 9288390

Attachments:

Aker BP 2021-Q3 Report.pdf
Aker BP 2021-Q3 Presentation.pdf

Contact:

Investor contacts:
Kjetil Bakken, VP Corporate Finance and Investor Relations, tel.: +47 91 889 889
Jørgen Torstensen, Senior IR Professional, tel.: +47 95 48 37 07

Media contacts:
Tore Langballe, VP Communications, tel.: +47 907 77 841
Ole-Johan Faret, Press Spokesman, tel.: +47 402 24 217

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-bp-asa/r/third-quarter-2021-results,c3442033

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1629/3442033/1487525.pdf

Release

https://mb.cision.com/Public/1629/3442033/aed68e94423248d8.pdf

Aker BP 2021-Q3 Report

https://mb.cision.com/Public/1629/3442033/ab5fa07200b54b5f.pdf

Aker BP 2021-Q3 Presentation

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aker-bp-third-quarter-2021-results-301410645.html

SOURCE Aker BP ASA

Recommended Stories

  • Ford jumps after big earnings beat

    Ford shares jumped in the after-market after the automaker reported a big earnings beat, and upped its 2021 EBIT guidance for a 2nd time this year.&nbsp;

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Why Shares of Mastercard Are Falling Today

    Shares of Mastercard (NYSE: MA) had fallen more than 6% as of 12:07 p.m. EDT today after the company's rival Visa (NYSE: V) reported earnings yesterday. For the fourth fiscal quarter of the year, Visa reported earnings per share of $1.65 on total revenue of $6.6 billion. Payments volume at Visa grew 17% from the fourth fiscal quarter of 2020, while cross-border payments volume jumped 38% on a year-over-year basis.

  • Explaining Bitcoin's drawback and the rise of Shiba Inu

    CoinDesk Learn Editor Ollie Leech joins Yahoo Finance to discuss recent cryptocurrency price action.&nbsp;

  • Why Visa Stock Just Dropped 4.5%

    Shares of credit card giant Visa (NYSE: V) had dropped 4.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT Wednesday despite the company beating earnings in its fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report released last night. Heading into Q4, analysts had forecast that Visa would earn $1.54 per share on revenue of $6.5 billion. As it turned out, Visa "beat" on both the top and bottom lines, reporting adjusted profit of $1.62 per share on sales of $6.6 billion --and when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), profit of $1.65 per share -- but that wasn't good enough for investors.

  • Nancy Pelosi keeps pouring millions into this 1 sector — it might be time to tag along

    If you can't beat them, join them.

  • Suncor doubles dividend as oil price surge powers profit

    The company, Canada's No.2 oil and gas producer, has generated strong free cash flow this year as energy prices soar on tight supplies and growing global fuel demand. Earlier this month, the North American crude oil benchmark hit a seven-year high of more than $85 per barrel. The rebound helped Suncor reinstate its dividend to pre-pandemic 2019 levels of 42 Canadian cents per share, from 21 Canadian cents per share.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Climbing Over 50%

    2021 has been marked by a litany of worries; from inflation getting out of hand, to the Fed’s tapering of its stimulus program, to fears of a slowdown in economic recovery amidst global shortages, supply chain issues and rising energy prices. Still, all these haven’t affected the stock market’s performance, with the main indexes constantly notching new highs. Even after September’s sharp drop, October has seen a swift bounce back. So, where to now? J.P. Morgan appears confident the bull run has

  • Twilio stock dives 13% after weak earnings guidance, COO’s announced departure

    Twilio reported a third-quarter loss of $224.1 million, or $1.26 a share, on sales of $740.2 million, up from $448 million a year ago. After adjusting for stock compensation and other factors, Twilio reported a profit of a penny a share, worse than adjusted earnings of 4 cents a share a year ago.

  • Why Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Fell Today

    Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) was an underperforming stock on Wednesday, and it wasn't hard to discern the reason why. The company's latest quarterly figures came in below analyst expectations, and investors punished the shares by driving them down by nearly 5% on the day. For its third quarter, the results of which were unveiled that morning, Teva earned revenue of $3.9 billion.

  • Alphabet posts earnings beat, Microsoft smashes expectations

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the latest earnings reports for Alphabet and Microsoft.

  • Why Genius Brands Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Genius Brands International (NASDAQ: GNUS) fell on Wednesday after the children's media company announced a major acquisition. Genius Brands agreed to purchase WOW! The Canadian animation company has a strong presence on popular social media sites such as YouTube and TikTok, which Genius Brands says will help it better appeal to teens and young adults.

  • Nio Stock Dropped Wednesday: Is This an Opportunity?

    After kicking off Wednesday on a positive note and popping by 2% in early morning trading, electric vehicle stock Nio (NYSE: NIO) shed all of those gains and then some. At the close of the session, Nio shares were down by 2.9%. Nio's chief rival Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is firing on all cylinders.

  • Ford Earnings Beat Estimates. Shares Are Soaring Because the Dividend Is Back.

    Giant auto maker Ford's earnings, operating profit, and sales all topped Wall Street's views. The reinstated dividend was icing on the cake.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 7% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield. Although investing in stocks is about much more than high dividend yields, such as long-term dividend […]

  • Billionaire Tudor Jones: This is the ‘single biggest threat' to stocks and society — protect yourself now

    Regardless of what the officials do, you can take action to protect your portfolio.

  • Exxon Mobil Will Remain a Dividend Aristocrat

    Integrated oil giant Exxon Mobil raised its dividend, ensuring it will remain in the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Fell Even More on Wednesday

    Shares of visual search and media platform specialist Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) fell sharply on Wednesday, extending a sharp descent from levels in the $60s just last week. Pinterest stock's decline on Wednesday likely reflects more downward momentum from news this weekend that PayPal Holdings wasn't buying Pinterest, as previous reports suggested could happen. For the week, Pinterest shares are now down about 21%.

  • Hertz partnering with Uber, Carvana to offer Tesla rentals

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick&nbsp;breaks down the benefits to Hertz's partnership with Uber and Carvana.

  • Men Who Take Six Months of Parental Leave Are ‘Losers,’ Says VC

    (Bloomberg) -- Joe Lonsdale, a founder of Palantir Technologies Inc. and a prolific venture capitalist, stoked a debate on Twitter about parental leave, saying any prominent man who takes six months off with his newborn is “a loser.”Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe comment was made in response to a tweet about Pete Buttigieg, the U.S.