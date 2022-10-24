U.S. markets open in 1 hour 35 minutes

Aker Carbon Capture: Presentation of Q3 2022 results

·1 min read

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture ASA will present its third-quarter 2022 results on 1 November 2022.

The presentation will be broadcast as a webcast on the following link: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20221101_5/

Time and date: Tuesday, 1 November 2022 at 15:00 CET.

Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event and the presentation material will be published at 07:00 CET.

CONTACT:

Media contact:
Yannick Vanderveeren, mob: +47 458 36 358, email: yannick.vanderveeren@akercarboncapture.com
Ivar Simensen, mob: +47 464 02 317, email: ivar.simensen@akerhorizons.com

Investor contacts:
David Phillips, mob: +44 7710 568279, email: david.phillips@akercarboncapture.com
Christian Yggeseth, mob: +47 915 10 000, email: christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/aker-carbon-capture-as/i/q3-invitation2022,c3104849

Q3 Invitation2022

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-carbon-capture-presentation-of-q3-2022-results-301657168.html

