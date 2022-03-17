U.S. markets open in 6 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,361.50
    +3.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,078.00
    +19.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,984.50
    +31.50 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,036.50
    +4.10 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.51
    +1.47 (+1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.00
    +24.80 (+1.30%)
     

  • Silver

    25.35
    +0.65 (+2.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1041
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.67
    -3.16 (-10.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3169
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.7900
    +0.0320 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,773.56
    +1,261.59 (+3.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    918.82
    +37.27 (+4.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.68
    +115.98 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.89
    +890.88 (+3.46%)
     

Aker Clean Hydrogen AS - 2021 Annual and Sustainability Report Published

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ACH

OSLO, Norway, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Clean Hydrogen has today published its Annual and Sustainability Report. The report is attached and also available on www.akercleanhydrogen.com/investors.

Media contact:

Ivar Simensen, mob: +47 46 40 23 17, email: ivar.simensen@akerhorizons.com

Investor contact:

Christian Yggeseth, mob: +47 915 10 000, email: christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com

About Aker Clean Hydrogen

Aker Clean Hydrogen aims to develop, build, own and operate clean hydrogen production on an industrial scale. Aker Horizons is the majority shareholder of the company, and Aker Clean Hydrogen uses domain expertise across the Aker group, including systems integration, engineering, technology development, project implementation, digitalization and financial optimization to increase efficiency and reduce project costs. The company aims to reach a net installed capacity of 5 GW by 2030, and will make a major contribution to realizing the hydrogen industry and reducing greenhouse gas emissions globally.

www.akercleanhydrogen.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-clean-hydrogen/r/aker-clean-hydrogen-as---2021-annual-and-sustainability-report-published,c3526544

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20795/3526544/b0e1e5e8d9a71fda.pdf

Aker Clean Hydrogen - Annual and Sustainability Report 2021

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aker-clean-hydrogen-as--2021-annual-and-sustainability-report-published-301504807.html

SOURCE Aker Clean Hydrogen

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba makes stunning rebound, surges 37% in one day

    Alibaba (BABA) made a stunning rebound on Wednesday, closing 37%, its biggest one day gain since 2014. The move added about $80 billion to the Chinese e-commerce giant's market cap in one day.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Why Nio, XPeng, and Li Auto Shares Shot Higher Wednesday

    What happened Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are volatile by nature. Most EV companies aren't yet profitable, and much of investors' excitement is built on hope and potential. But recent volatility hasn't been driven by the underlying business or market potential.

  • Buffett Buys Again: Berkshire Hathaway Boosts Its Stake in Occidental Petroleum to 14.6%

    Aggressive buying spurs speculation that Berkshire CEO Warren Buffett may ultimately want to purchase the entire energy company.

  • China signaling support for its tech stocks is ‘a sea change,’ equity manager says

    Great Hill Capital Chairman Thomas Hayes sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the surge in China's internet companies, China's past tech crackdowns, and the forecasts for Chinese stocks like Alibaba.

  • Bond Traders Stunned by a Hawkish Fed Are Sounding Growth Alarms

    (Bloomberg) -- Defying their stock-market counterparts, Treasury traders aren’t buying Jerome Powell’s upbeat pronouncements on growth. In fact, in the aftermath of Wednesday’s policy decision, one bond-market indicator of economic hardship is flashing red for the first time since the darkest days of the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Powerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredUkraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

    An economy challenged by inflation and a market preparing for interest rate hikes have been made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the turmoil and uncertainty that has caused. In uncertain times, it's hard to know where to turn, but a good place to start might be with one of the world's greatest investors, Warren Buffett, founder and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. A look at where Buffett and Berkshire are investing their money could prove illuminating for many investors.

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • Kohl’s shares soar amid reports of takeover bids

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith outlines the latest takeover bids proposed towards retailer Kohl's.

  • These Are The 12 Worst Bear Market Tech Stocks You Can Own

    It's impossible for tech investors to ignore the pain in the sector anymore. Even some S&P 500 tech giants are getting dragged down.

  • Federal Reserve Alert: How to Trade Nasdaq, S&P After the Rate Hike

    The Federal Reserve will raise rates. Do you know how to trade the S&P 500 and Nasdaq afterwards? Here are the key levels to know now.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • GameStop Stock Has a Lot to Prove Next Week

    If you're wondering why the share price of GameStop (NYSE: GME) hit a fresh 52-week low this week, it could be that investors know that the video game retailer will report its fiscal fourth-quarter results shortly after Thursday's close. If you've been a GameStop investor over the past few years, earnings season has proven to be hazardous to your wealth more often than not. For 11 of the past 13 quarters, on the day that followed an earnings release, GameStop stock fell sharply.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Aerospace, China Carmaker; Sells Pharma

    Asset manager Cathie Wood continues to buy and sell stocks amid the market's volatility. Last week, she had choice words about oil prices.

  • Amazon Stock Looks Primed for Takeoff

    Shares of e-commerce and cloud-computing behemoth Amazon (AMZN) have been volatile as of late, following news that the stock is getting a 20-for-1 split. That's a huge deal that will open the door to a new world of small retail investors. Indeed, splits for big tech has been some sort of trend lately, and Amazon is jumping aboard the bandwagon. Amazon's Split and Share Repurchase Ignite a Bounce Although splits are ultimately good for retail investors, they don't add value for existing sharehold

  • Why AMC Entertainment's Stock Is Jumping Higher Today

    What happened Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) were running 7.5% higher at 10:35 a.m. ET on Wednesday, one day after the movie theater operator surprised the markets with news it was investing in a gold and silver mining company.

  • SoFi's Latest Acquisition Showcases How It Plans to Dominate Fintech

    SoFi's acquisition of Technisys could reap long-term benefits as the company continues building a best-in-class tech stack.

  • Severstal Gets Kremlin OK to Pay Debt, Says Citi May Block Transaction

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian steel and mining company Severstal has received permission from Moscow to make a $12.6 million interest payment due Wednesday on its dollar bonds, but the firm warned that paying and transfer agent Citigroup Inc. may refrain from processing the transaction.Most Read from BloombergIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Powerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredUkraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusRichest Russia

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and 8 Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.

  • Rivian Stock Soared Today: Is the Market Overreacting?

    Rivian investors have been bullish over the past two days, but there's much more work to be done.