Aker Clean Hydrogen AS: Notice of Annual General Meeting

·2 min read
In this article:
  • ACH

OSLO, Norway, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual general meeting of Aker Clean Hydrogen AS will be held on Tuesday, 19 April 2022 at CET 1200 as a virtual meeting, where among other things election of new auditor is on the agenda.

The meeting will be conducted as a virtual meeting only, accessible online via Lumi AGM. All shareholders will be able to participate in the meeting, vote and ask questions from smartphones, tablets or desktop devices. For further information regarding electronic participation, please refer to the guide available at www.akercleanhydrogen.com.

No pre-registration is needed for attending online, but attendees must be logged in before the meeting starts. Deadline for registration of advance votes and proxies is 18 April 2022 at CET 1200.

Please find attached the following documents:

  • Notice Annual General Meeting 2022

  • Proxy forms Annual General Meeting 2022

  • Proposed Resolutions for the Annual General Meeting 2022

  • Recommendation on Selection of Auditor

All documents to be processed in the meeting are available on www.akercleanhydrogen.com.

Media contact:
Ivar Simensen, mob: +47 46 40 23 17, email: ivar.simensen@akerhorizons.com

Investor contact:
Christian Yggeseth, mob: +47 915 10 000, email: christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com

About Aker Clean Hydrogen

Aker Clean Hydrogen aims to develop, build, own and operate clean hydrogen production on an industrial scale. Aker Horizons is the majority shareholder of the company, and Aker Clean Hydrogen uses domain expertise across the Aker Group, including systems integration, engineering, technology development, project implementation, digitalization and financial optimization to increase efficiency and reduce project costs. The company aims to reach a net installed capacity of 5 GW by 2030, and will make a major contribution to realizing the hydrogen industry and reducing greenhouse gas emissions globally.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-clean-hydrogen/r/aker-clean-hydrogen-as--notice-of-annual-general-meeting,c3526439

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20795/3526439/896c681c1854e572.pdf

Aker Clean Hydrogen - Notice Annual General Meeting 2022

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20795/3526439/a067ab6e8b341db1.pdf

Aker Clean Hydrogen Proposed Resolutions for the Annual General Meeting 2022

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20795/3526439/bdfcd917de5b3d7f.pdf

Aker Clean Hydrogen - Proxy forms Annual General Meeting 2022

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20795/3526439/b16cec339505672f.pdf

Aker Clean Hydrogen - Recommendation on Selection of Auditor

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aker-clean-hydrogen-as-notice-of-annual-general-meeting-301504806.html

SOURCE Aker Clean Hydrogen

