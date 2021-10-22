U.S. markets open in 6 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,536.25
    -5.50 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,472.00
    -8.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,410.25
    -68.50 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,297.70
    +3.60 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.86
    -0.64 (-0.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.70
    +11.80 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    24.37
    +0.20 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1640
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.01
    -0.48 (-3.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3784
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0700
    +0.0820 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,740.04
    -1,858.36 (-2.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,494.32
    -40.33 (-2.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.30
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

Aker Clean Hydrogen: Third-Quarter Results 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Clean Hydrogen today published results for the third quarter of 2021, showing the company has taken further steps towards maturing its portfolio of clean hydrogen projects in Norway and internationally, aiming at passing the first investment decision during 2022.

Hydrogen has the potential to replace fossil-based solutions across several industries, from transport to agriculture. Several countries have launched ambitious hydrogen strategies, and the positive political developments continued in the third quarter.

"We have made further progress to make hydrogen affordable. Some of our Norwegian projects under development show hydrogen cost levels of USD 3.5-4.5 per kg. In the current market environment, with very high gas prices, this matches the cost levels for grey hydrogen," said Knut Nyborg, Chief Executive Officer of Aker Clean Hydrogen.

Highlights in the third quarter included:

  • Secured competitive long-term power agreement for the Rjukan project

  • MoU signed with TuNur to establish a commercially viable clean hydrogen and ammonia value chain in Tunisia

  • Exploring green ammonia value chain for offshore platform supply vessels together with Aker BP

  • Formally launched HEGRA together with our partners, Yara and Statkraft, to develop a green ammonia facility located at Yara's fertilizer plant in Herøya, Norway, which will remove about 800,000 tonnes of CO2 per year and contribute to establishing green value chains in shipping and agriculture

Financial results and outlook

Revenue for the third quarter of 2021 was NOK 7.6 million and operating loss was NOK 47 million, reflecting costs related to maturing the projects, growing the pipeline and building the organization. The company also had costs related to the operational development including the project execution model, standardization, digitalization, and supply chain. The cash balance at the end of the period was NOK 2,787 million.

Aker Clean Hydrogen expects to make the first investment decision for the Rjukan and Berlevåg projects during 2022.

Aker Clean Hydrogen will present the results in a live webcast, followed by a Q&A session, today at CET 0930 via:

https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20211022_1

CONTACT:

Media contact:

Mathias Reierth, mob: +47 988 05 724, email: mathias.reierth@akerhorizons.com

Ivar Simensen, mob: +47 46 40 23 17, email: ivar.simensen@akerhorizons.com

Investor contact:

Christian Yggeseth, mob: +47 915 10 000, email: christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-clean-hydrogen/r/aker-clean-hydrogen--third-quarter-results-2021,c3438047

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20795/3438047/a5860e3a2ed9317b.pdf

ACH Q3 presentation

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aker-clean-hydrogen-third-quarter-results-2021-301406447.html

SOURCE Aker Clean Hydrogen

Recommended Stories

  • Why IBM Stock Plunged Today

    What happened Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) fell 9.5% on Thursday after the global technology company's third-quarter results came up short of investors' expectations. So what IBM's revenue inched up 0.

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Why Oil Stock Kinder Morgan Sank Today

    The 5.8%-yielding oil and gas stock's third-quarter numbers failed to impress the market, but investors don't have to worry.

  • Intel reports earnings as competitors rush to tout their own chips

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley talks Intel's earnings.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Snap Crashes, Intel Tumbles On Earnings; Donald Trump Makes SPACs Great Again

    Snap dived late on weak revenue, hitting rivals. Intel sold off too. Donald Trump's social media SPAC merger partner surged.

  • Why DiDi Global Stock Rallied Nearly 14% on Thursday

    Chinese regulators are softening their tough treatment of the ride-hailing outfit, although the benefit of their advice is in question.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Skyrocketed 357% Today

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC) soared 357% on Thursday after the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) announced a deal to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group. Should it receive shareholder and regulatory approval, the merger would allow Trump Media & Technology Group to become a publicly traded company. Trump Media & Technology Group said it plans to launch a new social network to "create a rival to the liberal media consortium and fight back against the Big Tech companies of Silicon Valley, which have used their unilateral power to silence opposing voices in America."

  • Potential downside impact of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

    Kapil Rathi, CrossTower Co-Founder and CEO,&nbsp; joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the cryptocurrency space amid the launch of ProShares’ Bitcoin ETF.

  • Wells Fargo: These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by at Least 40%

    Inflation worries seem to be at the forefront of investors’ concerns right now. However, Mark Smith, senior vice president and portfolio manager at Wells Fargo Advisors, has a solution to put investors at ease: “One of the best ways to combat inflation is through buying equities.” The reopening is “on strong,” people have more money than they ever had, and the banks have kicked off the latest earnings season in style - all are reasons to be “extremely bullish," according to Smith. With this in m

  • AT&T Earnings Were Fine. Why Investors Still Hate Its Stock.

    The company reported a strong third quarter. But investors have been burned in the past, and the stock remains in transaction limbo.

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Calling The Bottom For AT&T's Stock

    Shares of AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) are trading slightly higher—although volatile— following better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. What Happened: AT&T reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 78 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $39.92 billion, which beat the estimate of $39.14 billion. Related Link: AT&T Shares Gain After Q3 Earnings, HBO Strength, Robust Full Year Outlook Cramer's Take: 'I'm willing to say this is

  • Why Sundial, Tilray, and OrganiGram Stocks Are Glowing Green Today

    Today's gains probably shouldn't be too surprising, however, coming as they do on the back of positive comments from the CEO of MJBiz, a cannabis industry news site, yesterday evening. Speaking at MJBizCon 2021 in Las Vegas, company CEO Chris Walsh predicted that whatever happens in Congress, 2022 will see at least four more states flip to recreational marijuana legalization -- and perhaps as many as seven. Additionally, Walsh points out that Idaho and Nebraska are in line to legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes.

  • This hot dog restaurant just saw its stock price surge more than 50% on its IPO day

    Welcome to the public markets, hot dog chain Portillo's.

  • Tesla just did something stunning, analysts say

    Tesla has just put up a few impressive stats, Wall Street analysts say.

  • Why Nio Stock Looks Set For A Trip North This Quarter

    Nio, Inc (NYSE: NIO) was trading up about 1% on Thursday, while continuing to consolidate a 17% move off the bottom of $33.17 the stock printed on Oct. 7. The EV manufacturer, which recently began shipping vehicles to Norway had a rough third quarter, losing 36% of its value between July 1 and Sept. 30. On Thursday, it was reported 110-year-old asset management firm Baillie Gifford lowered its exposure in the China-based company during the period by about 287,255 shares, reducing its original 90

  • Why Paypal buying Pinterest isn't really that weird

    Here's a quick hot take on why it makes sense for PayPal to buy Pinterest.

  • Dow Jones Dips; Donald Trump SPAC Explodes; Tesla Stock Nears Buy Point As Demand Surges

    The Dow Jones fell. A Donald Trump SPAC exploded on news he is launching a social media platform. Tesla stock neared a new buy point

  • Evergrande Avoids Default With Last-Minute Bond Interest Payment

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group pulled back from the brink of default by paying a bond coupon before this weekend’s deadline, according to people with knowledge of the matter, the latest twist in a months-long drama that has captivated global investors.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fort

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

    There's a good reason why investors should keep an eye on cloud computing stocks. The cloud computing market is forecast to reach $397 billion next year, up 47% from 2020. Here's why they lead the cloud computing pack.

  • PayPal Stock Falls After News of Pinterest Talks

    Shares slipped for a second day, a sign investors have doubts about the potential deal. The decline in PayPal’s shares could make pulling off a transaction harder given that much of the consideration would be its own stock.